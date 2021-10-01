U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,330.55
    +23.01 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,128.52
    +284.60 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,455.11
    +6.53 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.43
    +22.06 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.58
    +0.55 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.10
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.53 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4860
    -0.0430 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    +0.0092 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9960
    -0.2940 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,400.54
    +4,452.42 (+10.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.07
    +88.99 (+8.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Steward Partners Global Advisory Welcomes O'Hare Wealth Management, a $420 Million Team in Wisconsin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), has expanded its network with the addition of O'Hare Wealth Management affiliated with Steward Partners in Mequon, Wisconsin. The team, which is Steward's first team in the state, has $420 million in assets under management. Formerly with Merrill Lynch, the five-person partnership includes Managing Director/Wealth Managers John J. O'Hare II, CFA, John "JJ" O'Hare III, CPWA®, and Gerald "Jerry" Jones, as well as Vice President, Senior Wealth Management Associate Amanda Sachs, CHFC®, CFP® and Vice President, Client Administrative Manager Megan Roder.

(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory)
(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory)

"This is a team that gets up every morning and asks the question, 'How can we positively impact our clients today?'. We're extremely proud of the fact that the O'Hare Wealth has joined Steward Partners as our first office in the Upper Midwest," said Chris Barton, Divisional President, Steward Partners Global Advisory. "Their work ethic and intense devotion to doing what's best for their clients has been the key to their success so far and we are committed to providing resources to help them grow even further as independent members of our partnership. The transition to independence will give them the freedom to provide a more personalized client experience."

"A decade ago, when I joined Merrill Lynch, that was the best platform for my clients, but the industry has changed considerably since then and we found that the Steward Partners platform gives us access to more resources which will allow us to do more and better things for our clients," explained John J. O'Hare II. "In addition, Steward's relationship with Raymond James and the new announced partnership with Goldman Sachs brings a tremendous amount of investment resources to our clients."

John O'Hare II spent the first 20 years of his career on Wall Street, where he was the manager of a multi-billion dollar mutual fund before returning to his Wisconsin roots to embark on a new path in wealth management. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and has an extensive background and depth of experience as an analyst and portfolio manager. He joined Merrill Lynch in 2011 where, as founder of The O'Hare Group, he was able to put his expertise to work creating investment portfolios and retirement strategies for high-net-worth clients.

The other two wealth managers John "JJ" O'Hare III and Jerry Jones also joined Merrill Lynch in 2011 and the three have been a team ever since. JJ O'Hare earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designation (CPWA®) and works closely with clients on wealth management and wealth transition strategies. Jerry Jones has served clients in the financial services industry since 1986 and focuses on developing strategies for successful corporations, individuals, families, and business owners. Senior Wealth Management Associate Amanda Sachs has also been with the team since 2014, while Vice President, Client Administrative Manager Megan Roder joined in 2019.

"We've always limited the number of accounts each team member handles so we can get to know clients on a deep and intimate level," continued O'Hare. "We have also always operated as fiduciaries and made this move to independence because we want to be able to do more for our clients. With Steward Partners, we have a toolbox giving us access to the industry's best solutions and more opportunities to optimize our clients' wealth."

Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC). Steward Partners is one of the country's fastest growing independent wealth management firms and ranked #24 on Barron's list of Top RIAs in 2020. The company was recently chosen as one of the Top Workplaces by The Washington Post and was also named to the 2021 Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been awarded this honor.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT, Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL, Andover and Boston, MA, Baltimore and Bethesda, MD, Portland, ME, St. Louis, MO, Hendersonville, NC, Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH, Paramus and Morristown, NJ, Albany and New York City, NY, Conshohocken, PA, Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX, McLean, McLean II, Norfolk and Richmond, VA, and Mequon, WI. Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,400 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.18 trillion as of 7/31/21.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Raymond James.

The 2021 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor and the Washington Post's Top Workplace awards are not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Raymond James is not affiliated with Washington Business Journal or the Washington Post.

Media Contact:
Michaela Morales
JConnelly
mmorales@jconnelly.com
973.224.7152

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steward-partners-global-advisory-welcomes-ohare-wealth-management-a-420-million-team-in-wisconsin-301389906.html

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory

Recommended Stories

  • House Bracing for Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Vote

    CoinDesk Global Policy and Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the key takeaways from monitoring Capitol Hill in the anticipation of a vote on the U.S. Senate's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and what to expect Friday as members reconvene.

  • Pfizer loses lawsuit over U.S. limits on drug copay assistance

    A judge dismissed Pfizer Inc's challenge to a U.S. anti-kickback law that the drugmaker said prevents it from helping Medicare patients afford two drugs that treat a sometimes fatal heart condition, but which cost $225,000 a year. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan rejected Pfizer's request to offer two copay support programs for patients taking its Vyndaqel and Vyndamax drugs. The judge said Pfizer's plan to offer direct payments to patients ran afoul of a federal ban on "knowingly or willfully" providing financial support to induce drug purchases, even absent corrupt intent.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Why ASML Holding Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), a semiconductor equipment company, fell this week after an analyst downgraded the company's stock. Additionally, ASML's stock may have dropped earlier this week as some investors sold fast-growing tech stocks in response to rising 10-year Treasury yields. New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded ASML's shares from buy to neutral on Tuesday, with a 660 euro price target.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • Here's Why Smart Investors Are Watching Pinterest Right Now

    The market is turning sour on this image-based, social media business -- which could be an opportunity.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • Dutch Bros Stock: The Next Starbucks?

    A lesser-known brand going after a similar market, but with a twist, is Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The coffee/drink brand just went public through an initial public offering this September and is trying to grow rapidly, as Starbucks has across the United States. Is Dutch Bros the next Starbucks?

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    Committing your money to an investment thesis is hard, but doing so for the long term can be even more daunting. It's difficult to predict what the world will look like in a year, let alone 10 years, so it can be challenging to invest with conviction.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual performance of companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same time frame. Maybe the best thing about dividend stocks is you don't need to invest a boatload of cash to begin reaping the rewards of regular income. If you've got $300 in available capital, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, this is more than enough to buy the following trio of smart dividend stocks right now.

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Lordstown Dives After Confirming Factory Sale, Updating Endurance EV Production Plans

    Lordstown gets needed cash by selling its Ohio plant to Foxconn. But RIDE dived amid updated Endurance production plans.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").