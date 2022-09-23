U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

Steward Partners Ranked Among Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms for Third Consecutive Year

·4 min read

Outstanding growth continues to propel Steward forward

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, a registered investment advisor owned by Steward Partners has been named to Barron's 2022 annual ranking of independent registered investment advisor (RIA) firms. This is the publication's seventh annual ranking of independent advisory firms based on assets under management, technology, spending, staff diversity, and succession planning among other metrics. This is the third consecutive year that Steward Partners has been honored.

(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory Group)

"Steward Partners has continued to enjoy year-over-year growth since we launched the firm nine years ago and that has continued throughout the pandemic and the related economic turmoil. We're proud our investment advisory arm was recognized by Barron's, not only for our growth in assets and revenue, but for our culture," said Jim Gold, CEO of Steward Partners Global Advisory. "Steward Partners is the only firm in the industry where all the employees are truly partners with an equity stake in the parent company, and that's been an important component of our success to date. Going forward, we will continue developing our platform by providing our partners with the best technology, investment solutions, and other resources so they can focus their attention on serving their clients."

Steward Partners Investment Advisory has been one of the industry's fastest growing RIA firms since its launch in 2016. The RIA was first named among the top 25 firms on the Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm List in 2020 and ranked as #20 last year.

Barron's publishes a number of individual advisor and team- or firm-based rankings each year with the goal of shining a spotlight on the nation's best financial advisors and firms and raising standards in the industry. For wealth management professionals, they serve as an industry scorecard.

Positions on the list are based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: the assets a firm manages and the revenue those assets generate; regulatory record; staffing levels and diversity; technology spending; succession planning, as well as additional metrics. The full Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm list is available here.

Earlier this year, 15 of Steward Partners' advisors were named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

Steward Partners was also named to the 2022 Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal. Steward Partners has been recognized on the list every year since 2017.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC registered investment adviser.  Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.  Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2022. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance.

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions for how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information and complete details on methodology, go to www.shookresearch.com.

Media Contact:
Michaela Morales
JConnelly
mmorales@jconnelly.com
973.224.7152

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steward-partners-ranked-among-barrons-top-100-ria-firms-for-third-consecutive-year-301632189.html

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory Group

