Stewart Information Services' (NYSE:STC) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.475

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 29th of September to $0.475, which will be 5.6% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.45. This will take the annual payment to 3.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Stewart Information Services' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 66.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 69%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Stewart Information Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.10 total annually to $1.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 34% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Although it's important to note that Stewart Information Services' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Stewart Information Services (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

