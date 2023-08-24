STG Logistics plans to extend its intermodal network in Canada. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Chicago area-based STG Logistics, which bills itself as providing “port-to-door” services for containerized goods, plans to expand its Canadian intermodal network beyond its current offerings in Toronto and Montreal.

STG plans to enter the markets of Vancouver, British Columbia; Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Moncton, New Brunswick; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“We are excited to continue our intermodal growth by offering our best in class service to customers with Canadian opportunities. … We feel that these new lanes enhance and strengthen our industry position,” Geoff Anderman, STG president and chief operating officer, said in a Wednesday release.

To move shipments across both the U.S. and Canadian and U.S. and Mexican borders, STG will use the Falcon Premium and Eagle Premium service offered by Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), Canadian railway CN (NYSE: CNI) and Grupo México.

The company has a fleet of 15,000 GPS-equipped, 53-foot intermodal containers, and it will use a proprietary rail optimizer system to move shipments both within Canada and across national borders.

STG’s facility network also consists of more than 100 sites, including all major port locations.

In June, FreightWaves reported that STG had acquired Best Dedicated Solutions, an over-the-road carrier that operates multiple services, in a move that expands the company’s surface transportation offerings.

FreightWaves also covered in 2022 STG’s acquisition of the internodal unit that had belonged to XPO Logistics.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Related links:

The post STG Logistics plans to expand intermodal network in Canada appeared first on FreightWaves.