SThree Insider Ups Holding By 26% During Year

Viewing insider transactions for SThree plc's (LON:STEM ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SThree

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Timo Lehne bought UK£134k worth of shares at a price of UK£3.75 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£4.23. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:STEM Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2023

Does SThree Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, SThree insiders have about 0.2% of the stock, worth approximately UK£943k. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SThree Insiders?

The fact that there have been no SThree insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more SThree stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SThree you should know about.

