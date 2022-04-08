U.S. markets closed

Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund Reports Early Warning Report in respect of Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHN)

Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund
·1 min read
In this article:
  • WHN

UTRECHT, Netherlands, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund (“Plethora”) announces that on April 2, 2022, certain officers of Westhaven Gold Corp. (the “Company”) who held warrants of the Company exercised their warrants (the “Transaction”), which resulted in Plethora’s securityholdings of the Company to drop below 10%.

Prior to the Transaction, Plethora owned 12,690,166 common shares of the Company, representing 10.06% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

Following the Transaction, Plethora’s securityholding percentage dropped and Plethora now holds 9.99% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by Plethora will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR Profile at www.sedar.com.

Depending on market and other conditions, Plethora may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Plethora is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and its head office is located at Prins Hendriklaan 26, 1075HD, Amsterdam, Netherlands. The principal business of Plethora is a Management Fund.

For information, please contact:

Douwe van Hees- Fund Manager
Prins Hendriklaan 26
1075HD, Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +3 16 14 51 46 92

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


