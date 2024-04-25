Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 24, 2024

Ronald Kruszewski: Thanks, Joel. To our guests, good morning, and thank you for taking the time to listen to our first quarter 2024 conference call. The momentum we had exiting 2023 continued as we generated the second highest quarterly revenues in our history. We benefited from market conditions that included strong equity markets, recovering capital markets and an improving U.S. economy. Total net revenue of more than $1.16 billion was driven by record global wealth management revenue as well as the continued improvement in our institutional group. As revenues improved, we maintained a focus on expense discipline and this approach resulted in a 20% pretax margin, operating earnings per share of $1.49, which was a 6% increase year-on-year as well as a return on tangible common equity of 21%.

This resulted in another quarter of substantial excess capital generation, which we deploy primarily via share repurchases. Even with the substantial share repurchase activity and our increased dividend, our Tier 1 leverage ratio increased by 10 basis points during the quarter. I'd also note that the strength of our business was recognized by the credit agency upgrade we received from Standard & Poor's earlier this month. Slide 2 is a variance table to consensus estimates. Our EPS of $1.49 was $0.03 higher than consensus and was the result of net revenue that came in $20 million above expectations. We beat on all revenue items except net interest income, which I note came within our guidance range. I think it's important to note that our NII for the quarter of $252 million may very well be the low point of the year, as we anticipate balance sheet growth and less impact from cash sorting during the remainder of the year.

In terms of where we beat consensus, I'd note that investment banking came in nearly $30 million above expectations on stronger advisory and underwriting revenue, both as compared to consensus as we are beginning to see increased activity levels. Transactional revenue came in $5 million above The Street on stronger wealth management and institutional equity revenue. Total expenses were higher than consensus. However, much of that was reflected in compensation expense as a result of higher revenues. I would note that the comp ratio remained consistent at 58% and was slightly below expectations. Non-comp expenses were $8 million higher than expectations, which Jim will discuss in greater detail later in the call. But I'd point out that excluding credit provision and investment banking [gross-ups], our non-comp operating ratio was essentially in our guidance.

Slide 3 compares operating metrics since 2019, starting with net interest income, I would note that this has increased over 100%. This is noteworthy because it represents a consistent source of revenue that along with our other fee-based revenues offset the volatility of our institutional business. In 2019, Global Wealth Management revenue was $2.2 billion, which compares to approximately $3.2 billion based on our annualized first quarter 2024 global wealth revenue. On a percentage basis, Global Wealth Management is up 45% since 2019. This growth offset a deep industry-wide recession in capital markets that reduced the pretax income of our institutional group from $560 million in 2021 to essentially breakeven in 2023. Our results in the first quarter indicate the onset of a rebound in investment banking, but it is far from a normalized run rate.

As market conditions improve, we anticipate returning to more historical levels of profitability in this segment. For example, in 2022, we generated $254 million in pretax income, which I would note was not even a particularly strong market for investment banking. As revenue and margins continue to return to more historical norms, we will also benefit from the investments we've made in our Wealth Management segment. One item I would like to note is the benefits we've seen from our Smart Rate product, which enabled us to maintain our client cash within Stifel as interest rates rose. The increased levels of cash and Smart Rate makes Stifel less sensitive to the impact of lower interest rates when the Fed begins to cut. Last year, we noted that a 100 basis point decline in rates would result in a $65 million reduction in net interest income.

Given the growth in Smart Rate, which carries a higher deposit beta, our updated disclosure in 2024 reduces the impact on net interest income to $15 million on the same 100 basis point decline in rates. So as we look to the future, we can see improving results from our institutional group, consistent growth from our wealth management franchise and elevated levels of NII contribution. This combination leads me to believe that we will continue to generate strong performance for 2024 and as we transition to 2025. With that, let me turn the call over to Jim Marischen to discuss our most recent quarter results.

James Marischen: Thanks, Ron, and good morning, everyone. Looking at the details of our first quarter results on Slide 4. Our quarterly net revenue of $1.16 billion was up 5% year-on-year. The increase was driven by stronger client facilitation, trading and underwriting revenue that was partially offset by lower net interest income and advisory revenue. Our EPS was up 6% from the prior year as higher revenues and a lower share count more than offset modest expense growth. Moving on to our segment results. Global Wealth Management revenue was a record $791 million, and our pretax margins were 37% on record asset management revenue and strong growth in transactional revenue. We continue to add new advisers to our platform. During the quarter, we added a total of 22 advisers.

This included 15 experienced advisers with trailing 12-month production of $6.8 million. We ended the quarter with record fee-based assets and total client assets of $177 billion and $468 billion, respectively. The sequential increases were due to higher equity markets and organic growth as our net new assets grew in the mid-single digits. We highlight our longer-term growth drivers of our Wealth Management business on Slide 6. Our focus on recruiting and supporting our advisers with best-in-class service has been the approach to our long-term success. Not only has our revenue contribution from this segment continue to increase, but the percentage of revenue generated by recurring sources such as asset management and net interest income, has increased significantly and now stands at 77%.

Moving on to Slide 7, where we highlight the solid trends at the bank. Net interest income of $252 million was in the lower half of our guidance range as bank net interest margin was impacted by higher deposit costs, larger average cash balances and the movement of sweep deposits back into third-party banks. Given the timing of the move to third-party banks at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, we recognized the bulk of this impact on NII and asset management revenue in the first quarter as asset management revenue from third-party banks increased $7.5 million sequentially. As we had forecasted, cash sorting was impacted by seasonality in the first quarter, but continues to slow. Bank sweep deposits increased during the quarter by $130 million, but more than offset by the reduction of third-party sweep balances by $872 million.

Given our expectations for similar cash sorting and modestly higher bank NIM, we expect that NII in the second quarter will be similar to our first quarter results. And as such, we are forecasting a range of $250 million to $260 million. Our credit metrics and reserve profile remained strong. The non-performing asset ratio stands at 20 basis points. Our credit loss provision totaled $5.3 million for the quarter and our consolidated allowance to total loans ratio was 89 basis points, which was impacted by the decline in loan balances as a result of paydowns in fund banking. Lastly, our balance sheet continues to be well capitalized. Tier 1 leverage capital increased 10 basis points sequentially to 10.6%. I'd also note that the unrealized losses in our bond portfolio continued to improve as credit spreads tightened in the CLO market.

On the next slide, I'll discuss our institutional group where we saw continued improvement as the operating environment continues to recover. Total revenue for the segment was $351 million in the first quarter, up 6% year-on-year, led by a strong increase in capital raising and transactional revenue. Firm-wide investment banking revenue totaled $213 million and substantial growth in capital raising more than offset a decline in advisory revenue. In terms of equity underwriting, the $40 million we generated was our strongest quarter since the fourth quarter of 2021 as we had a meaningful contribution from our healthcare vertical, where we've made significant investments in recent years. Advisory revenue was $119 million as we had solid results in our industrial and healthcare verticals.

We were again impacted by the delay in deal closings. However, our pipelines are improving as the U.S. M&A market is showing signs of strength. Equity transactional revenue totaled $54 million, which was up 3% from the first quarter of 2023, which was a tough comparison as last year's commissions were positively impacted by the volatility that resulted from bank failures during that quarter. We continue to gain traction in our electronic offerings as well as strong engagement with our high-touch trading and best-in-class research. Fixed Income generated net revenue of $139 million, an increase of $36 million year-on-year. We experienced strong growth in transactional and capital raising revenues as both increased $18 million from 1Q 2023. I would note that we continue to see strong flow activity in our transactional business, but our trading gains in fixed income were significantly lower than what we experienced in the fourth quarter.

Fixed income underwriting revenue increased 57% from 1Q 2023, as we continue to be a leader in the municipal underwriting business as activity increased, and we continue to be ranked number one in the number of negotiated transactions as our market share was greater than 15% in 2024. We are also seeing improved traction in our taxable capital raising activities, which improved year-on-year. On the next slide, we go through expenses. Our comp-to-revenue ratio in the first quarter was 58%, which is at the high end of our full-year guidance as we accrue conservatively early in the year. Non-compensation operating expenses, excluding the credit loss provision and expenses related to investment banking transactions totaled approximately $245 million.

Our non-comp OpEx as a percentage of revenue was 21.1%. The effective tax rate during the quarter came in at 25.2%. The tax rate was positively impacted by the excess tax benefit related to stock-based compensation, but was offset by non-deductible foreign losses. Before I turn the call back over to Ron, let me discuss our capital position. In the first quarter, we repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares through both net settling of equity-based compensation and open market purchases. As of the end of the quarter, we have 11 million shares remaining on our authorization. We have approximately $210 million of excess capital based on a 10% Tier 1 leverage target. Additionally, we continue to generate substantial amounts of excess cash as illustrated by our first quarter net income of $154 million.

We remain focused on generating strong risk-adjusted returns when deploying capital, and we've done this through reinvesting in the business, making acquisitions as well as through share repurchases. Absent any assumption for additional share repurchases and assuming a stable stock price, we would expect the second quarter fully diluted share count to be 109.9 million shares. And with that, let me turn the call back over to Ron.

Ronald Kruszewski: Thanks, Jim. At the end of last year, I said 2024 would be a transition year and that my outlook for 2024 was optimistic. I stand by those statements. I would add that so far in 2024, we are off to a good start in both revenue and EPS in the first quarter exceeded consensus estimates. Simply looking at our annualized first quarter revenue, we are already near the midpoint of our full-year guidance despite market conditions that aren't overly accommodating. The outlook for the remainder of the year is certainly not without risk as our performance could be negatively impacted by the ongoing geopolitical crisises, the uncertainty of the U.S. presidential elections, potential credit market deterioration and persistent elevated inflation, just to name a few.

Speaking of inflation and Fed policy. I would note that at the beginning of 2024, the market anticipated six to seven rate cuts. Stifel was not in this camp, and we projected two to three rate cuts. We stand by this view, although we now believe that zero to one rate cuts and even a rate increase are also in the cards. Look, the Federal Reserve finds itself in a precarious position, navigating the tight rope between controlling inflation and preventing recession. It's not an easy task. The Fed's unprecedented series of rate hikes in 2022 were successful at slowing the inflation that reached 40-year highs. Yet the market has numerous reasons to justify the Fed to begin a cycle of rate reductions, cheap among them a desire to achieve a soft economic landing.

While we and everyone, it seems would like lower rates, the Fed should recognize that reducing rates now is both unnecessary and risky for the economy. We believe that inflation will prove sticky and cutting rates too soon may reignite inflationary pressures on doing the progress made so far. Simply, ensuring that inflation is at or near the Fed's stated target of 2% is more important than trying to ensure a soft landing. The Fed has plenty of rate flexibility if the economy slows significantly and in our opinion, should not attempt preemptive rate cuts at the risk of invigorating inflation. That said, we are seeing market conditions continue to improve. Specifically, I'd point to improve sentiment for investment banking, strong year-to-date equity market performance and increased client transactional activity.

If these trends continue, we would expect to see increased revenue growth and improved operating efficiency throughout the remainder of the year. This would put Stifel on a very strong position heading into 2025. Let me conclude by saying that we are committed to create value and maximize returns for our shareholders through all market cycles. We have and will continue to do this by reinvesting in our business through strategic hiring and acquisitions, deploying capital based on generating the best risk-adjusted returns and always putting our clients' needs first. This approach is essential to Stifel reaching our near-term targets that I've discussed of over $5 billion in revenue and about $8 of earnings per share. I would note that this is essentially 2025 consensus analyst projections.

Additionally, you've heard me talk about our longer-term goal of $1 trillion in client assets under management. Well at that level of asset growth, I believe our business would be at the scale to generate roughly $10 billion in annual revenue. I recognize that this is essentially twice our current size. However, my confidence in reaching these levels was bolstered by our historical growth rates. As recently as the period between 2015 and 2021, we doubled our annual net revenue. As we continue to attract high-quality individuals and as we, as an organization, continue to adapt and constantly think like a growth company, I believe that over the next decade, these revenue and client asset milestones are achievable, if not exceedable. And with that, operator, please open the lines for questions.

