Stifel Financial Gives $5,000 Stock Grant to Approximately 4,200 Employees

Stifel Financial Corporation

Substantially All Employees to Achieve Equity Ownership in Company

ST. LOUIS, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that it will give equity grants to approximately half of its employees, as part of an objective to ultimately make all Stifel employees shareholders. Through the program, approximately 4,200 current employees will receive a one-time restricted stock unit grant of $5,000 per individual. Going forward, qualifying new employees will be eligible for a similar award. With the implementation of this program, in combination with existing employee ownership, substantially all Stifel employees will achieve equity ownership in the company.



Chairman and CEO Ronald Kruszewski commented, “At Stifel, we believe fostering an ownership mindset has been an essential part of our more than two decades of growth and success. Broadly speaking, about 4,200 associates who have not historically received stock as a part of their compensation will participate in this program, joining their colleagues who already own Stifel shares. Extending ownership to all eligible associates is yet another example of Stifel’s “one firm” culture where everyone is empowered to think and care about the company like an owner.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

