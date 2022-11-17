U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

Stikeman Elliott appoints Sherry Roth as Managing Partner of the London, UK office

·3 min read

  • Sherry Roth a member of Stikeman Elliott (London) for over 20 years

  • Named the London office's twelfth managing partner

  • Stikeman Elliott was the first Canadian law firm to open an office in London (in 1969)

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Stikeman Elliott, a global leader in Canadian business law, is pleased to announce Sherry Roth as its newly appointed Managing Partner of the London, UK office.

Sherry Roth, Managing Partner, Stikeman Elliott (London) (CNW Group/Stikeman Elliott LLP)

Sherry is an accomplished corporate lawyer and has built a successful and sophisticated practice advising on debt capital markets and banking. As the London office's twelfth managing partner in over 50 years, Sherry brings the excellence and strength she's known for to the firm and our international clients and combines it with a practical and business-driven approach. She will continue to play a key role in building the firm's international corporate and project finance practices.

"We could not be more pleased to have Sherry as our Managing Partner in London," says Jeffrey Singer, Chair of Stikeman Elliott. "Sherry has been a member of the firm for over 20 years and exemplifies the firm's core values, passionately delivering the highest quality legal services with a laser focus on client goals. We look forward to Sherry being an integral part of the London office's future," adds Jeff.

Sherry regularly advises issuers and underwriters regarding international debt offerings by Canadian banks, corporates, pension funds and the federal and several provincial governments.  She has also acted for issuers and underwriters on numerous "maple bond" offerings. She has developed extensive experience advising lenders and borrowers in secured and unsecured lending and acting for lenders, sponsors and borrowers in international project finance transactions, particularly in the mining sector. Sherry is well positioned to assume the Managing Partner role. Her deep understanding of current market conditions and commitment to understanding her clients' business allows Sherry to provide a tailored approach to best manage risk and maximize outcome.  Sherry joined the firm as an associate in 2002 and became partner in 2007, and will continue to focus on her practice as she takes on the Managing Partner role.

Stikeman Elliott was the first Canadian law firm to open an office in London in 1969. In addition to our deep roots in the city, our London office has long been recognized for its active practice in Canadian-focused international corporate transactions, multi-jurisdictional financing transactions and regulatory work. Stikeman Elliott (London) LLP (registered number OC371692) is a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales.

About Stikeman Elliott

Stikeman Elliott is a global leader in Canadian business law, offering creative solutions to clients across Canada and around the world. The firm provides the highest quality counsel, decisive advice, and workable solutions through offices located in Montréal, Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver, New York, London and Sydney. At Stikeman Elliott, we place the client experience at the heart of what we do, from the first contact to well beyond delivering on our mandates – making their goals our goals, their challenges our challenges. We support every client relationship by selecting the right teams, tools and processes to match their unique needs and business objectives. On every file, our lawyers leverage the firm's cutting-edge technology tools and resources to focus on delivering creative and tailor-made solutions.

Stikeman Elliott LLP Logo (CNW Group/Stikeman Elliott LLP)

SOURCE Stikeman Elliott LLP

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/17/c6628.html

