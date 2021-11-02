45 perfect last-minute gifts people actually want that don’t require shipping

The best last-minute gifts without shipping.

Maybe you put off shopping until the last minute. Fear not—you can still get something for everyone on your list with just the click of a button. The best part? There's no shipping required.

At Reviewed, we're pros at finding the best gifts at the best prices—even ones that you can have delivered or sent without ever leaving your house. Below are the 44 best gifts to buy ASAP that don't require shipping, from the best subscription boxes to gift cards that people will actually want. Some of our top picks this year include the Walmart+ service, the cult-favorite FabFitFun box, and the ever-popular MasterClass.

1. For the person who's super busy: Home Chef

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Home Chef

They barely have time to cook, let alone brave the crowded grocery store. That's why your friend or family member will love a Home Chef subscription. Our experts chose it as the number meal kit delivery service because it delivers high-quality, fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes (that taste delicious!) straight to your giftee's doorstep.

Shop Home Chef starting at $6.99/meal

2. For the Disney fan: Disney+

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Disney+

Forget Netflix—2021 has been the year of Disney+. The just-released streaming service makes a great gift for anyone who loves Disney or for anyone who's watched (and rewatched) all of their favorite shows on Netflix and are ready for something new. It has a vast library of entirely family-friendly entertainment, including animated Walt Disney classics, Pixar films, Star Wars, and Marvel movies. And you can actually get your loved one a Disney+ gift subscription, so it's easier than ever to gift one.

Give a subscription to Disney+ for $6.99/month

3. For the e-book reader: Kindle Unlimited

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Kindle Unlimited

Having a book to read no matter where you are is great. Lugging around said book is not. If you're shopping for someone who could use some better—and more convenient—entertainment while they're out and about (or just lounging at home), consider a subscription to Kindle Unlimited. They'll have instant access to thousands of e-books, audiobooks, and podcasts and they don't even need a Kindle—they can use the app on any device.

Give a subscription to Kindle Unlimited for $9.99/month

4. For the person who wants to try something new: MasterClass

Best last-minute gifts 2021: MasterClass

MasterClass is a great gift for people of all interests and all ages. Whether someone wants to learn cooking skills from Gordon Ramsey, photography from Annie Leibowitz, or basketball from Steph Curry, they can take as many classes as they want with the All Access Pass. Our editor-in-chief tried it for himself and liked how inspiring the courses were.

Get an All-Access Pass from MasterClass for $15/month

5. For the one who hates running errands: Walmart+

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Walmart+

Their number one pet peeve is the number of times they have to go to the store per week, whether it's for groceries, home essentials, or anything else they might need. The solution? A Walmart+ membership. With this gift, they'll get free, unlimited deliveries from Walmart each month along with other time- and money-saving perks like fuel discounts and mobile scan and go while they shop.

Get a Walmart Plus Membership from Walmart for $12.95/month

6. For the person who never misses a workout: ClassPass

Best last-minute gifts 2021: ClassPass

Spin, yoga, pilates, oh my! No matter what workout your giftee is into, they'll likely be able to find it on ClassPass. The app allows them to take classes at all different studios (including Orange Theory, SoulCycle, and Pure Barre) at a discounted rate using credits, so they can mix up their workouts each week. And if they don't want to go to public classes yet, there are plenty of pro trainer-led classes they can livestream from home using the app.

Get a gift card from ClassPass starting at $25

7. For the oenophile: Firstleaf

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Firstleaf

Whether it's red, white, or rose, if it can be poured into a wine glass, chances are your giftee likes it. So what will they like even more than a bottle under the tree? Multiple bottles delivered every month. That's what they'll get with Firstleaf, our favorite wine subscription service.

Get a gift card from Firstleaf starting at $25

8. For the dog parent: BarkBox

Best last-minute gifts 2021: BarkBox

According to one study, more people buy gifts for their dogs than their coworkers. If someone on your list is probably guilty of the same, help them spoil their four-legged friend with BarkBox. The subscription service delivers a box of treats, toys, and other dog accessories to your giftee each month, so both they and their pup will be happy.

Give a subscription to BarkBox starting at $35/month

9. For the bibliophile: Book of the Month

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Book of the Month

There are people who love Kindles and then there are people who love holding real books. If anyone on your list falls into the latter category, gift them a subscription to Book of the Month. It's exactly what it sounds like: They'll get up to five books per month, chosen from a vast library of everything from the latest best-sellers to literary classics.

Give a subscription to Book of the Month starting at $49.99/3 months

10. For the person who spends all their money at Starbucks: Counter Culture Coffee

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Counter Culture Coffee

If the first words out of their mouth when they wake up in the morning is "where's my coffee," they could benefit from Counter Culture. It's the best coffee subscription we've ever tried because it will ship high-quality, fresh-roasted coffee beans straight to their door and even lets them customize their blends based on their tastes. It's much more exciting than handing them a Starbucks gift card (again).

Give a subscription to Counter Culture Coffee starting at $14.18/month

11. For the person with a green thumb: The Sill

Best last-minute gifts 2021: The Sill

Plant parents rejoice! If your giftee is obsessed with houseplants, succulents, tropical plants, or all of the above, they'll definitely appreciate a subscription to The Sill. We recommend the plant delivery service because it has such a large variety of plants to choose from (like monsteras, ferns, and even pine trees) and will deliver them safely and healthily to your giftee's home each month.

Get a live plant from The Sill starting at $20

12. For the music buff: Spotify Premium

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Spotify

We all have that friend who's constantly sending us new music to listen to and is rarely ever not wearing headphones. The best gift to give them this year? A premium subscription to Spotify. They'll have access to millions of songs (completely ad-free!) that they can listen to on any device, anywhere.

Give a Spotify gift card from Amazon starting at $60

13. For anyone who likes saving money: Amazon Prime

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Amazon Prime

If there's anyone on your list who doesn't yet have Amazon Prime, please help them join the 21st century by gifting them their own membership. Not only will they get access to some of the best deals throughout the year (looking at you, Prime Day!) but they'll also get the free next-day shipping and exclusive video content that makes Prime really worth it.

Get a one-year Amazon Prime Gift Membership from Amazon for $119

14. For the hopeless romantic: The Bouqs Co.

Best last-minute gifts 2021: The Bouqs Co.

Why settle for the occasional bouquet of flowers on cliche holidays when you could have one every month? That's what your friends or family will get if you gift them a subscription to The Bouqs Co. You can choose the frequency that they'll receive their blooms (as often as once a month!) along with the type of flowers they'll get, from playful sunflowers to romantic roses.

Give a subscription to The Bouqs Co. starting at $40/month

15. For the person who loves a cuppa: Sips by

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Sips by

Sure, the tea lover in your life might like yet another Starbucks gift card—but they'd like a subscription to this monthly tea box even more. According to one of our editors who tried it out (and loved it!), the best part about Sips by is the variety. She says she was able to try more tea in three months than in her whole life and discovered new flavors and brands that she otherwise wouldn't have.

Give a subscription to Sips by starting at $15/month

16. For the person who always wants to grab drinks: Tippsy Sake

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Tippsy Sake

Your giftee's favorite hour is happy hour—and with Tippsy Sake, they can enjoy said happy hour from the comfort of their own home. The subscription service will deliver them three bottles of high-grade sake each month (even ones you can't find in stores!) from different breweries across Japan. We tried it for ourselves and found it to be a fun, creative alternative to just another bottle of wine or six-pack of beer.

Give a subscription to Tippsy Sake starting at $99/box

17. For any woman in your life: Billie Razor

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Billie Razor

Chances are high that you've seen an ad for the Billie razor on social media. But is the trendy razor really worth the hype (and worth gifting to anyone on your list)? Yes, according to our experts who put it to the test. They love that the razors—which will be delivered to your giftee each month—are great quality and deliver that smooth shave that we all want.

Give a subscription to Billie starting at $9/month

18. For the person with a serious case of wanderlust: Airbnb gift card

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Airbnb

You might not be able to fund an entire vacation for the travel addict on your list but you can fund their accommodations with an Airbnb gift card. They'll be able to use it to book anything from a cozy cabin in the mountains to a chic bungalow by the beach. Bonus: It's the perfect way for them to get away, social distance-style.

Get an Airbnb gift card from Airbnb starting at $25

19. For the meat lover: Crowd Cow

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Crowd Cow

Burgers, steak, wings—if it's meat, they'll eat it. Make them the happiest carnivore this holiday with a subscription to a meat delivery service like Crowd Cow. I've used Crowd Cow myself and am obsessed with how convenient it is and how delicious and high-quality all of the meat is. One of the best parts is that Crowd Cow only sources its products from independent ranchers and farmers who raise their livestock in a sustainable and ethical way without any added hormones or unnecessary antibiotics.

Get a Gift Box from Crowd Cow starting at $38

20. For the one who likes everything extra spicy: Fuego Box

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Fuego Box

If your giftee is of the belief that everything tastes better when it's drenched in Sriracha, then a hot sauce subscription box is the gift for them. Fuego Box is one of the most popular options, thanks to its wide variety of small-batch craft hot sauces in everything from mild to "pain-seeker." They will get three bottles delivered every month plus a tasting notebook so they can keep track of all their favorites.

Give a subscription to Fuego Box starting at $27.95/month

21. For the person who's always ordering takeout: DoorDash or GrubHub gift card

Mexican, Italian, Chinese—it doesn't matter what the cuisine is. If your giftee doesn't have to cook it, they'll take it. Help them save money on their takeout addiction with a gift card to a food delivery service like GrubHub or DoorDash. They'll be able to choose whatever their heart—or rather, their stomach—desires come Friday night.

22. For the trendsetter: FabFitFun

Best last-minute gifts 2021: FabFitFun

What do you get the woman who already has everything? A subscription to FabFitFun, of course. One of our staff members tried out the subscription box that's all over social media and says that it gave her a chance to try out new products that she otherwise might not and that it was a really fun and unique experience. Some of the things she got in her boxes, for instance, were a Kate Spade lunch tote, a deep relax roller ball, a hair repair cream, and even exfoliating sugar cubes.

Give a subscription to FabFitFun for $49.99/month

23. For the person who could use some self care: TheraBox

We all know that one person who's always stressed out. A.k.a. they could definitely use a subscription to TheraBox. I've used TheraBox and love the variety of selfcare, beauty, and wellness goodies you get in every box, from bath soaks to face masks to essential oils. They'll feel way more relaxed in no time.

Give a subscription to TheraBox starting at $34.99/month

24. For the sentimental one: Artifact Uprising

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Artifact Uprising

Even if you can't visit your loved one or if it's too late to have a photo book printed and mailed in time, you can give them mom a gift card instead so they can create their own. At Artifact Uprising, they can choose from a variety of beautiful styles from hand-stamped, embossed hardcover books to the signature layflat album. Reviewers love how thick and high-quality the printed pages are, how quick it is to upload your pictures (you can even do it directly from Instagram) and how the drag-and-drop layouts and designs make the whole process super simple.

Get an e-gift card from Artifact Uprising starting at $20

25. For the couple: DateBox Club

Best last-minute gifts 2021: DateBox Club

Shopping for a couple? Whether it's your newlywed friends or your own mom and dad, they'll benefit from a subscription to DateBox Club. The fun service comes with a monthly box of everything they need to spend some quality time together, from dinner and dancing to game night to delicious recipes they can whip up together.

Give a subscription to DateBox Club starting at $32/month

26. For the mama-to-be: Oh Baby Box

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Oh Baby box

Save the onesies and toys for the baby shower. This Christmas, gift expecting moms something for themselves—like the Oh Baby box. One of our editors used it during her own pregnancy and loved the variety of products in each box, from floral bath milk to a trendy "Mama" necklace to a birth plan card.

Give a subscription to Oh Baby Boxes from CrateJoy for $35.99/month

27. For any man: Dollar Shave Club

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Dollar Shave Club

If he shaves, he could benefit from this monthly delivery. Dollar Shave Club has such a huge fan following because it will keep your giftee stocked with the sharpest razor blades along with all the bathroom accessories and products he needs for that super close shave he's been striving for. Plus, for you as the gift-er, it's incredibly affordable at just one dollar a month for the basic package.

Give a subscription to Dollar Shave Club starting at $1/month (+ shipping)

28. For that special someone: MeUndies

Best last-minute gifts 2021: MeUndies

There are some things you should never skimp on when it comes to quality and comfort—like underwear. If you're still looking for a gift for your significant other, look no further than MeUndies, a service that will deliver high-quality underwear to their home each month. One of our writers swears by them, claiming they're the softest pair of underwear he's ever owned.

Get a gift card from MeUndies starting at $25

29. For the one who's trying to meditate more: Headspace

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Headspace

Self-care is important every day—but it's especially important right now. And one way to help your friends and family relax is with a meditation app like Headspace, which has over 630,000 rave reviews. It has hundreds of calming guided meditations to choose from (some as short as two minutes!) along with a new "Move Mode" to help your giftee exercise more mindfully, too.

30. For the person who's impossible to shop for: Gift cards

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Gift cards

A gift card is a safe—and always popular—gift. And while they may not be able to go to the store right now, they can either save it for later or use it now to shop online (many retailers are offering free or discounted shipping!). Bonus points if you get them a gift card to a local shop or restaurant to help support small businesses in this tough time.

Shop gift cards at Amazon

31. For the one with a sweet tooth: Homemade treats

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Homemade treats

Are they basically the Cookie Monster come to life? Treat them to some homemade goodies baked with love by you (and your family members if they're around!). Not only will they appreciate an excuse to indulge in a deliciously fudgy brownie or a chewy chocolate chip cookie, but they'll be really touched knowing that you went through all that effort just for them.

32. For the crafter: We Are Knitters

Best last-minute gifts 2021: We Are Knitters

Any person obsessed with DIY everything is likely obsessed with chunky knitted sweaters, blankets and scarves. Help them learn how to knit themselves with a We Are Knitters kit. It's the perfect indoor activity to keep them occupied and relaxed all winter long, too. We tried and loved it because it gives them all of the materials they need and walks them through easy step-by-step directions.

Get a Knitting Kit from We Are Knitters starting at $40

33. For the outdoors enthusiast: REI Co-op Membership

Best last-minute gifts 2021: REI membership

Whether they camp, hike, run, or simply love anything that involves being outdoors, they'll benefit from a membership to REI's Co-Op program. For just $20 for life (!!), they'll get plenty of perks including discounts on rentals and classes, special sales, and invitations to exclusive events (post-quarantine, of course) like member hikes and hangouts at breweries. However, the biggest benefit of all is that they'll get an annual dividend from the Co-Op, which is 10% back on any purchase they make at REI.

Get an REI Co-op Membership from REI for $20

34. For the person trying to learn a new language: Rosetta Stone

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Rosetta Stone

Bonjour! Hola! Guten Tag! No matter which language they want to add to your arsenal, Rosetta Stone can help. One of our writers tried the popular language learning service for herself and was very impressed with the results after just a month. Compared to other similar apps, Rosetta Stone is much more thorough and even offers live or group sessions so your giftee can practice their new language skills.

Give a subscription to Rosetta Stone starting at $11.99/month

35. For the makeup lover: Ipsy Glam Bag

Best last-minute gifts 2021: The Ipsy Glam Bag

Makeup is one of the most returned Christmas gifts. Yikes. If you have a beauty buff on your list, get them one of these curated boxes from Ipsy instead. Of all the beauty boxes we tried, Ipsy is one of our favorites because it gives you a variety of samples and comes with some helpful tutorials.

Give a subscription to Ipsy starting at $12/month

36. For the kiddos: Little Passports

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Little Passports.

Whether you have parents or little ones on your list, they'll be entertained for hours thanks to a subscription to Little Passports. The kids' subscription box service delivers a box of fun and educational toys and activities every month, which are customized based on the child's age and interests. For instance, there's a STEM-themed box for the young scientist and a "world explorer" box for the future traveler to learn about geography and culture.

Give a subscription to Little Passports starting at $15.95/month

37. For the one who prefers audiobooks: Audible

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Audible

Audiobooks are a great gift for a lot of reasons: Your giftee can listen to them while they're driving, while they're working out, while they're cooking dinner—the list goes on. That's why Audible, the largest provider of audiobooks, is so highly recommended, especially now. Not only can they choose any book from biographies to best-selling fiction, but they can listen on almost every device imaginable.

Give a subscription to Audible Premium Plus from Amazon for $12.95/month

38. For the person who always forgets their passwords: 1Password

Best last-minute gifts 2021: 1Password

Between their work email, personal email, social media accounts, online banking, and every other service they use, trying to remember their 3240945897 passwords can feel—and often is—impossible. Help them out with a 1Password membership. The easy-to-use password manager works on almost every operating system and device and can safely store unlimited passwords.

Give a subscription to 1Password starting at $2.99/month

39. For the one with a celebrity crush: Cameo

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Cameo

You might not be able to secure them a date with their favorite celebrity but you can give them the next best thing: a personalized voice message. With Cameo, you simply pick the celeb of your choice (from actors to athletes to YouTube stars), send them your custom message, then wait for your own special recording. Your giftee will be over the moon when they hear Mandy Moore or Brett Favre wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Book a Cameo

40. For the person who likes to crack a cold one: Craft Beer Club

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Craft Beer Club

A six-pack of Bud Light just isn't going to cut it for this beer drinker. If they love exploring new breweries and trying out new beers, they'll love a subscription to Craft Beer Club. The service delivers 12 bottles each month and include a wide variety of unique breweries and beers, from stouts to IPAs to porters.

Give a subscription to Craft Beer Club for $44/month

41. For the newsy one: USA Today Subscription

Best last-minute gifts 2021: USAT subscription

If your giftee likes to stay up to date with the daily news, get them a subscription to USA Today’s digital service. They’ll get access to all sorts of subscriber-only content as well as our exclusive subscriber newsletter. If they prefer a physical newspaper you can even upgrade them to the home delivery plus digital all-access plan, which will guarantee them a print edition of USA Today from Monday through Friday.

Get a USA Today Subscription from $4.99 for three months

42. For the one with the flawless Instagram feed: Adobe Lightroom Presets

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Adobe Presets

Maybe they're an actual influencer or maybe they just love scrolling through Instagram. Regardless, they're obsessed with their feed—so a pack of presets will make them (and their Instagram followers) very happy this year. Plenty of influencers sell their own photo presets directly through their pages but you can also snag a variety of Adobe Lightroom presets—from vintage vibes to pretty pastels—on Etsy for a more affordable price.

Get Adobe Lightroom presets from Etsy starting at $2.99

43. For the person who wants to learn guitar: Fender Play

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Fender Play

For the wannabe rockstar on your list, sign them up for Fender Play, where they can take self-paced guitar lessons from expert instructors. The lessons—which can help them learn everything from riffs to full songs—are easy enough that even the most beginner musician can follow along and Fender Play offers lessons for acoustic and electric guitar, bass, and even ukulele.

Give a subscription to Fender Play for $9.99/month

44. For the shopaholic: Rent the Runway

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Rent the Runway

People are obsessed with Rent the Runway—and for good reason. The popular clothing rental company offers a rotating closet of designer brands (think everything from Tory Burch to Gucci) for just over $100 a month. The unlimited membership—which our audience development manager swears by—is a great gift for anyone who is into fashion or who's looking to upgrade their wardrobe.

Give a subscription to Rent the Runway starting at $69/month

45. For the person who wants to give back: Charity donation

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Charity donation

Want a feel-good present? Think outside the gift box with a donation to someone's favorite cause or charity in their name. If you aren't sure what that person is most passionate about, you can also buy a charity "gift card" that allows them to choose which cause they'd most like to donate to, from world hunger to the local animal shelter.

Give a Charity Gift Card

