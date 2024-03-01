Still going strong. UP Mall gets ready to mark 45th anniversary.

Shoppers look for deals on Black Friday on Nov. 25, 2022, at University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

It’s hard to imagine that while so many brick-and-mortar retailers and shopping malls have been struggling to survive, the University Park Mall in Mishawaka is gearing up to mark its 45th anniversary.

With the exception of the former Sears space at the southwest end of the property, UP Mall has shown a resiliency to find local and national tenants to fill space even when traditional retailers have closed or moved to open-air centers.

“We’re running at more than a 90% occupancy rate,” says Christian Carlson, area director of marketing and business development at UP Mall. “And Sears is out of our control because they own the property.”

During a recent tour of the mall, Carlson pointed out the new Miniso store near the Food Court and spaces that are under construction for The Suit Company, Lovesac and Tropicana Ice Cream Shop.

Christian Carlson, area director of marketing and business development at UP Mall, chats with Ahmad Kousayeh at the Next Level store at University Park Mall in Mishawaka. The store recently located to a new location to make room for The Suit Co., which is expected to open in the next months.

The Suit Company is taking space that was occupied until recently by Next Level, a local retailer that specializes in urban clothing and that relocated to a different spot in the mall. Lovesac, which had been showing its unique furniture in a kiosk the past couple of years, is moving into a store next to The Suit Co.

Meanwhile Tropicana, a family-owned business that operates locations in Goshen and Elkhart as well as an ice cream truck, plans to open by the children’s play area near the Barnes & Noble entrance by June.

The exterior of KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot restaurant is preparing to open soon as it sits Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

And the long-awaited Kpot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant is expected to open in the space that was previously occupied by Bar Louie until it relocated to the Grandview development northeast of the mall a few years ago.

The timing of the openings couldn’t be better for the mall, which plans to celebrate its 45th anniversary with a rededication ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. March 14 that will include Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood and should nearly correspondent with the opening of Kpot, The Suit Company and, possibly, Lovesac.

No massive party is planned, but Carlson expects to eventually set up some historical displays showing photos and news clips outlining the long history of the retail complex.

A Miniso store opened earlier this year near the Food Court at University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

“UP Mall put Mishawaka on the map as a retail shopping destination in the region,” Carlson says, pointing out that the mall draws visitors within a 65-mile radius.

Of course, travel has become more of a necessity for those interested in shopping at the mall because so many of its competitors throughout the region have been torn down or are being redeveloped for other purposes.

The shopping landscape has changed, but Simon Property Group has kept UP Mall more relevant than most of its competitors by completing a multimillion-dollar facelift of the property about 10 years ago and the construction of The Villages lifestyle center a few years prior.

That’s allowed the mall to attract and retain retailers such as Apple, Coach, Michael Kors, Lululemon and many others capable of attracting visitors on their own, Carlson says.

And meanwhile, Simon leasing personnel are now in discussions with a regional restaurateur about the possibility of moving into the former Granite City space, which closed abruptly in 2019. A tenant was interested in the space last year, but those plans fell through.

Lovesac mall store is moving from a site in the hall to a storefront Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

Officials are yet to determine the location of the rededication, and there will likely be a lot more hoopla for the 50th anniversary.

But Carlson wanted to take the time to hit the pause button and recognize how UP Mall has impacted Mishawaka and the region as a whole, still serving as a gathering spot and shopping destination.

“In these times, I think it’s important to recognize that the mall is still going strong and how much the landscape has changed in that time,” he says.

