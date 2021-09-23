U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.25
    +27.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,334.00
    +205.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,258.00
    +94.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.50
    +19.60 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.87
    -0.36 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.40
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.71
    -4.65 (-19.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    +0.0096 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9960
    +0.2180 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,545.46
    +1,603.35 (+3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.78
    +50.30 (+4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.83
    +0.46 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Do You Still Hate Cameras with Electronic Viewfinders? Try This

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer.

There are still photographers who hate electronic viewfinders (EVFs). They just can’t get used to them. But sometimes, I think that it’s part of just not adapting and embracing what’s possible. I myself love electronic viewfinders. They’ve revolutionized how much easier it’s become for someone legally blind (me) to use a camera. But at the same time, I keep them functioning like optical viewfinders. Technologically, they’re superior to optical viewfinders. They’re also better if you understand them. So I’m going to help some folks understand electronic viewfinders better.

It Might Be the Wrong Camera

First off, not all electronic viewfinders are created equal. The best ones we’ve tested tend to be on Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, and Leica bodies. Fujifilm’s are alright. Sony’s aren’t always there, or they tend to be small with a small amount of magnification. Panasonic’s tend to be so good that I sometimes don’t need my glasses to shoot with them because of the diopter. So overall, you have to just try various electronic viewfinders.

Probably the best one I’ve used is on the Canon EOS R5.

Disable Exposure Preview

This is a big one! Always disable exposure preview with electronic viewfinders. Lots of folks will say you’re then throwing away a big advantage. And in some ways, you are. But if you know how to meter to begin with, you won’t need to worry. Keeping exposure preview also slows the camera’s autofocus. That’s why manufacturers are pushing to make their cameras autofocus down to the lowest and darkest situations possible. The darker the scene is that your camera sees, the harder it will be to focus on the subject.

Set the electronic viewfinders to instead have a constant readout.

Disable White Balance Preview

Here’s another big one; disable the white balance preview. I sometimes like to keep white balance preview on because I shoot in Tungsten or Daylight. But in this case, electronic viewfinders are better with a neutral setting. Some cameras, like Olympus cameras, have a simulated OVF mode. Try that!

Maximum Refresh Rate

One big complaint about electronic viewfinders is that there’s a lag in the refresh rate. That’s easily fixable. You have to set the refresh rate to the maximum or something that doesn’t make you lose your mind. Sometimes it can appear like there’s tearing going on. But that’s not all the time.

This has become significantly better with cameras made after 2017.

Consider a Viewfinder Magnifier

Lastly, maybe the viewfinder is just too small. This happened to me many years ago when it became really tough for me to see my camera’s viewfinder. So, I prolonged the life of my camera by using a DSLRKIT viewfinder magnifier. It’s sometimes harder to get them for mirrorless cameras, but they’re not impossible to find.

Kits like this are adaptable. They fit around the camera’s viewfinder and then magnify exactly what’s in the viewfinder. Sometimes you need to recalibrate the diopter because of this. But it’s worth it. If you have bad eyes and your camera’s diopter isn’t doing it, then grab these. They’ll really enhance electronic viewfinders.

Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would support another broad-based crypto rally.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another bullish day ahead.

  • Microsoft debuts Surface Duo 2 dual-screen Android phone with larger displays and 5G

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 gets 5G, three cameras, and bigger screens, but a hefty price tag.

  • Is Nokia Reinventing Itself as a Major 5g Disruptor?

    Familiarity breeds contempt, even in the world of stock trading, and that could be what's happened to Nokia. It's been around for years as maker of the abiding stick mobile phone - for so long, in fact, that people might have stopped noticing it was there. Recently, it's received a lot of attention as a meme 5G stock pushed by Reddit traders with a grudge against hedge fund owners. But behind the hype and the social media action, Nokia has been persistently reinventing itself as one of the leadi

  • White House to host Intel, Apple, Microsoft execs to discuss chip shortage

    The CEO of Intel Corp. will join executives from Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ford and others at a White House virtual meeting Thursday to address the global chip shortage, Reuters reported Wednesday.

  • Microsoft reveals its Surface Laptop Studio — its most powerful Surface ever

    Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio is a Windows 11-powered 2-in-1 with serious processing firepower.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, a move back through to $0.24 levels would bring $0.26 levels into play.

  • AMC Entertainment CEO Tells Apes To 'Stay Tuned' For Dogecoin Updates, Compliments Elon Musk

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is a darling among an increasingly large group of retail investors, better known as the "apes." AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has embraced the company's popularity among the apes and continues to make decisions that reflect the desires of the retail investor community. What Happened: The company recently announced it will accept some of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online ticket purchases and concession payments by the end of the year. See Al

  • Don't skip crypto basics: What is mining and other must-know crypto terms

    It is essential to know crypto terminology before you invest. Understand what is mining, hard fork, soft fork, smart contracts and more.

  • Bitcoin Eyes The $40k Level As Bearish Sentiment Thickens

    Bitcoin could fall below the $40k mark for the first time since July as the cryptocurrency market continues its poor start to the week.

  • 2 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has generated significant returns for both the technology industry and its investors. Market research firm Valuates forecasts that the SaaS market, valued at $158 billion in 2020, will grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2026. Two companies that I expect will produce considerable returns for investors long-term are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

  • Nokia G50 review: Our verdict on the brand’s £199 5G phone

    It’s an affordable way to future-proof – but does the G50 performance deliver?

  • Do Clear Filters Affect Image Quality? You’d Be Shocked at the Truth

    Years ago, photographers stopped using UV filters on their lenses. It affected image quality way too much, and we often didn't need them. UV filters originally protected the image quality from UV rays. But lens technology became so good, they weren't needed anymore. So they evolved to become protective filters. Essentially, if the front of your lens took a ding, the UV filter would protect it. And in the past few years, photographers just stopped using them. Indeed, when I started my career 14 y

  • Stop using Chinese smartphones over hidden censorship software, consumers warned

    Hundreds of thousands of British consumers are using Chinese smartphones embedded with software capable of detecting pro-democracy phrases such as “Free Tibet” and “long live Taiwan independence”, it has emerged.

  • Apple will not allow ‘Fortnite’ to return until all appeals are exhausted, which could take years

    Apple Inc. will not allow "Fortnite" to fully return to its ecosystem until all appeals of the landmark antitrust case between Epic Games Inc. and Apple are exhausted.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Apple Is Aggressively Pursuing This Massive Market With the iPhone 13

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) took the wraps off the hotly anticipated iPhone 13 models on Sept. 14, bringing a host of new features and improvements to its bread-and-butter product. Last year, when the iPhone 12 was announced, India wasn't among the countries getting the first batch. Apple had launched the iPhone 12 for preorders in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and a few other markets on Oct. 16, 2020, while India was in the second tier of countries getting the device on Oct. 30.

  • 12 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best big tech stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now. It would be an understatement to say that the technology sector is the backbone […]

  • Microsoft Amps Up Hardware Push With 5G Phone, Pro Laptop

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. introduced an end-to-end revamp of its Surface devices, including an update to its popular two-in-one laptop models, part of a push to be a bigger force in computer hardware.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Re

  • Do this before iOS 15 is released to stop Apple from scanning your private photos

    Coinciding with Tim Cook hitting the 10-year mark as Apple’s CEO, the iPhone maker has found itself in a strange place. The consumer electronics giant that’s spent years positioning itself as the pro-privacy alternative to tech giants like Google and Facebook has inadvertently landed smack in the middle of two things. One, a huge controversy … The post Do this before iOS 15 is released to stop Apple from scanning your private photos appeared first on BGR.