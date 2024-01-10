Still looking for hotel rooms on Iowa caucus night? Here's what to expect

Late-bookers, you may be in luck.

A hotel stay in downtown Des Moines on Iowa Caucus night is still possible, with some rooms available for less than $225. The Hampton Inn & Suites, Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel and Hyatt Place all have confirmed vacancies.

Demand for lodgings has cooled significantly since the 2020 caucus, when a crowded Democratic field vied for Iowans' support. And it pales in comparison to the 2016 caucuses, when both parties were seeking a nominee. With at least 15 candidates and their staffs campaigning in the year that ultimately saw Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, rooms went for up to $900 a night.

The Surety Hotel at 206 Sixth Ave. in the historic Midland Building in downtown Des Moines is among properties that have opened since the last caucus cycle in 2020.

A contributing factor in the lower prices this year, in addition to a smaller, GOP-only presidential field for the caucuses, could be an increase in hotel room inventory. At least six new hotels with nearly 900 rooms have sprung up downtown in the last eight years. On its own, the Hotel Fort Des Moines, which closed in 2015 and didn't reopen until 2021 after a $50 million renovation, has added 290 rooms. The Surety Hotel, another luxury property that opened in November 2020, added 132.

Booking a room at the Hotel Fort Des Moines for Jan. 15 will run you $480, still a hefty markup from the typical rate of $170 on a routine Monday night. The Surety is advertising a rate of $328, double or more the usual.

But those willing to branch out can find over 13,000 hotel rooms metrowide, many of which are available for caucus night at standard or close-to-standard rates.

Fewer reporters, shorter stays

While today's hotel landscape may look much different than in 2016, Trina Flack, vice president of sales for Catch Des Moines, the city's convention and tourism bureau, said she's seen more of a change in who's travelling — and staying home — for the caucuses.

A 91-room Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites Des Moines Downtown at 207 Crocker St. opened in 2019.

"We have more inventory, both downtown and throughout the city, but perhaps the biggest difference has to do with the change in technology and how media is reporting," Flack said. "The networks used to send large crews for weeks ahead of time to cover the caucuses. Now they send fewer people and for less time."

Fewer reporters means smaller crowds at campaign events and parties and less demand for overnight stays, Flack said.

"Rates are still going to be naturally high because of historical demand, but not to the level we saw them in 2016," she said.

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at ALathers@registermedia.com and follow her on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

