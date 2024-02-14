Still need a place to stay during the RNC? Here's a peek at the Airbnb market

Milwaukee is gearing up for a crowded summer.

Politicos from Washington D.C., delegates from across the country, journalists and other spectators will descend on Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, which runs from July 15 to July 18. Organizers estimate that 50,000 people will arrive for the event, which is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of its kind in Milwaukee.

Most major area hotels have rooms blocked off for the week of the convention, although which hotel is being used for what delegation or media organization has not been released.

But for those coming for the RNC and considering a short term rental, there are options available, including some very close to Fiserv Forum, the UWM Panther Arena and Baird Center where most of the activities will take place. Here are some options we found on Airbnb, with prices and availability as of Monday.

1. Hot tub on a budget in Mequon

After a long day of politicking, visitors can kick up their feet in this one-bedroom Mequon rental, which has an indoor hot tub right next to the bed. The price tag is on the lower side — listed for about $125 per night plus fees — but requires a commute from the suburbs.

2. Cream City malt house minutes from Fiserv

This cream brick apartment is listed for about $500 per night plus fees during the RNC, and it's just a short walk away from Fiserv Forum.

3. Penthouse condo near the River

This penthouse near the river has panoramic views of Milwaukee and is listed for about $800 per night plus fees during the RNC.

4. Journal Commons

The old Journal Sentinel newsroom, which was converted into apartments and reopened in 2022, could be a place to crash. This one-bedroom Journal Commons apartment is listed for about $450 per night, plus fees.

