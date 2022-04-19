Are you still watching? Netflix loses 200k subscribers and it expects to lose 2 million more

Are you still watching?

Netflix's familiar prompt when binge watching a show now points to an urgent issue facing the streaming giant: Subscribers, no longer stuck in a binge-prone pandemic stasis and with more competitors than ever to choose from, are no longer a captive audience and are increasingly tuning out.

Netflix suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in a decade, deepening troubles that have been mounting since a surge from a locked-down audience during the pandemic’s early stages began to fade.

How bad is it? Management predicted a conservative gain of 2.5 million subscribers. Instead, Netflix reported its customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released Tuesday.

"The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently," co-CEO Reed Hastings said in a letter to investors. Another culprit is widespread password sharing, he said. Hastings estimated that Netflix is being shared with over 100 million households worldwide, with about 30 million in the U.S and Canada.

The company recently announced it was taking steps to put the kibosh on sharing accounts, testing new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that would require paying extra if users want to share their account with someone outside their household. Netflix did not say if or when they plan to test the features in the U.S.

Also possibly to blame for Netflix's woes? A price hike in January, which Netflix said was to "continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options." Its basic plan starts at $9.99, up from $8.99 previously.

The popular Standard plan, which supports high-definition content and allows users to watch separately on two screens, jumps from $13.99 to $15.49. The Premium plan, which offers Ultra HD and supports up to four screens simultaneously, will increase from $17.99 a month to $19.99 a month.

This is the first time that Netflix's subscribers have contracted since it became available throughout most of the world six years ago.

Story continues

Netflix is bracing for things to get worse with a projected loss of another 2 million subscribers during the April-June period.

The disappointing performance caused Netflix’s stock price to plunge 23% in extended trading. Investors had already been bailing out of the company's once high-flying stock amid a dramatic slowdown in subscriber growth. If the shares behave similarly in Wednesday’s regular trading session, Netflix’s stock will have lost more than half its value so far this year.

It marks the fourth time in the last five quarters that Netflix’s subscriber growth has fallen below the gains of the previous year, raising investor fears that its streaming service is mired in a malaise that has been magnified by growing competition from well-funded rivals like Apple and Walt Disney.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Michelle Maltais on Twitter: @mmaltaisla

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Netflix loses 200k subscribers over the past 3 months