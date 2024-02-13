Stillwater economic development helps small business, broadens partnerships

Feb. 12—At a regular meeting of The Stillwater Economic Development Authority Feb. 5, Stillwater Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Alane Zannotti offered the quarterly report to the trustees and chair, and talked about an exciting and successful new pilot program to help local business development, and how she thinks partnerships and collaboration with more groups will be key to strategic economic development — and the city's new Stillwater Comprehensive Plan 2025-2045.

The city interacts with the chamber of commerce and their economic development arm through a contract with the City of Stillwater to carry economic development initiatives out on its behalf.

Both local entities look towards the same end goal of economic health and business prosperity and work together, but Zannotti described the chamber as the "front porch in the community" for people who want to do or create new business in Stillwater.

"We're kind of the ones who greet them and give them that overall view of the community," she said, and it's where people go first for information or help.

"Economic development-wise, our community is on a roll," Zannotti said. 'We're on a momentum, and I think it's so important our community is seeing the things that are happening."

More discussion on this topic for the community-at-large will take place at 5 pm, Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Stillwater Community Center, Lowry Activity Center, when the first community meeting on the Stillwater Comprehensive Plan 2025-2045 will happen.

Stillwater small business developmentLast year the chamber participated in the 100 Days Project, and the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce visited businesses in that time. What emerged from that was the Small Business University pilot program.

"During visits to small businesses, one of the things businesses said was they have their idea, they've opened their doors up, business is going great then they've said, 'I have no idea what I need to do for marketing. I don't have a big marketing budget. I don't know if I need an attorney. How do I do payroll?'" Zannotti said.

Story continues

The chamber decided this was a perfect opportunity for the chamber and its economic development office to collaborate and work with Meridian Technology Center and the Center for Oklahoma Small Business Research and Analysis to put on a six-session 12-week program for businesses who have opened their doors, individuals who were thinking about starting a business or businesses that were branching out from what they currently had.

"So we did that," Zannotti said. "The goal at the end was for those individuals who perhaps had a business idea to have a viable business plan in place (at the end), and for those who had their business open, maybe have some more support and contacts for them in order to make their business successful."

"We started from 'you think you have an idea so how do you do a business plan?' to social media ... to payroll, finance and then we partnered with area businesses that maybe had gone through a challenge with that and then a professional who did that," she said, describing the classes.

"We had 25 people that came, and ... it was really designed to be what they needed the most," she said.

For the last session, judges in local business private and public sectors came in to critique and provide feedback on business plans and one business was awarded a $4,000 scholarship towards their endeavors.

The chamber and partners do plan to do Small Business University again.

"Great program — you have to start something once to see what works and what needs to branch out, and so we're going to tweak it," Zannotti said. "We're actually going to break two groups up.

"It was a great thought and theory to try and do (something for) those that are wanting to start a business and those that already had a business together; and some of those topics do blend together, but there really is a (separate) special need for those that are trying to start a business and those that already have a business."

Key partnerships and collaborationZannotti said the chamber and economic business development office partnered with the Oklahoma City Greater Chamber of Commerce, which includes 10 regional counties.

This helps in information dissemination to share amongst the counties to guide those people wanting to do business in Oklahoma, Zannotti said.

The relationship has been a great boon to help find the right fit for business in the City of Stillwater, she added, saying the partnership allowed their groups to really precision focus their efforts to broaden the attraction of the area.

She said the partnership was "exciting" and offered a "shout-out" to the Oklahoma City Greater Chamber of Commerce, and said partnerships and collaboration are the future.

"One of the things we haven't done as much is our Tulsa partnership, so I'm actually going in a few weeks to go and visit to think more about things we can do on the northeast side of the state, and I'm looking forward to (developing) that," she said.

The chamber also worked with the Department of Commerce last year, which provided a grant used for a contract with a site selection group to come in and look at an area potentially for more development in Stillwater.

"They chose the west side of the airport," Zannotti said. "They did a wonderful study, spent a lot of time, had a lot of good information, came back and presented to us."

The site selection group then returned to an open meeting in order to share the findings more broadly.

"To me that's another layer, a touchpoint that needs to happen with economic development," she said.

As we talk about things that need to happen in Stillwater, we need to have some intentional discussions with individuals, businesses and groups they are doing ongoing work with that provide inputs and be a "fresh set of eyes," she explained further.

At the start of this new year, the chamber and economic development plan on focusing on their strategic outlook, plans moving forward and benchmarks, Zannotti said.

"Previously we've talked about a 'Grow Stillwater' website and I think that we are looking at delivering that; that's part of our contract with the city," she said.

This would be part of a vision on how to economically grow and tell the story of Stillwater, Zannotti said, but she doesn't want it to look like just another official website. She wants information out there to attract businesspeople and others that spins the rich tapestry and diversity of the community: who's in it, what's in it, the size, what's available where, histories and more.

Zannotti also reported the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce had appointed a new economic development director.

The position will be filled by Kari Moore. Moore will start Feb. 26. In a press release, the chamber wrote that Moore's experience in business has been in sales and operations.

For more information on Small Business University, or other economic development matters, please phone Grace Welch, director of communications, Stillwater Chamber of Commerce at 405-533-8436 or visit stillwaterchamber.org.