Stillwater officials address potential email leak

Stillwater officials this week learned that the city had been identified as one of dozens of sites potentially exposed in an email leak.

But city officials said Thursday the city’s use of the services in question had been in only a minor capacity – for spam-filtering and email-shadowing for disaster-recovery services. The service was provided by Securence, a unit of Minnetonka-based Internet provider U.S. Internet Corp.

“These emails are stored in a secure and encrypted state with restricted access and only up to 30 days of emails are stored,” city officials said in a statement provided to the Pioneer Press. “According to Securence, these transient emails were all encrypted and would go back only 30 days.”

City officials have discontinued the service “out of an abundance of caution,” they said.

In an article published online Wednesday, security researcher Brian Krebs wrote that U.S. Internet had leaked years of internal and customer emails.

Securence “specializes in providing filtered, secure email services to businesses, educational institutions and government agencies worldwide,” Krebs wrote in the article posted on “Krebs on Security.” “But until it was notified last week, U.S. Internet was publishing more than a decade’s worth of its internal email — and that of thousands of Securence clients — in plain text out on the Internet and just a click away for anyone with a Web browser.”

The security firm Hold Security, based in Milwaukee, found the exposed emails, available on a public link with more than 6,500 domain names, according to Krebs.

“Some of the emails dated back to 2008; others were as recent as the present day,” he wrote. “Securence counts among its customers dozens of state and local governments, including: nc.gov — the official website of North Carolina; stillwatermn.gov, the website for the city of Stillwater, Minn.; and cityoffrederickmd.gov, the website for the government of Frederick, Md.”

Within minutes of notification from Krebs, U.S. Internet officials had pulled all of the published inboxes offline, Krebs wrote.

Travis Carter, the CEO of U.S. Internet, said Thursday that the anti-spam, anti-virus engine used by Stillwater “was not a part of the compromise.”

The city does not subscribe to the company’s POP/IMAP mail services that were impacted, Carter said.

“Stillwater has its own email system that is unrelated to Securence and unrelated to this issue,” he said. “I’m not trivializing it. It was obviously an error on our part, but the impact of what the story says versus the reality are two very different things.”

Carter told Krebs that the “incorrect configuration had been put in place by a former employee and never caught. … The rest of the platform and other backend services are being audited to verify the Ansible playbooks are correct.”

Securence officials told city officials on Thursday that they would notify the city if anything were found to be exposed, city officials said.

