U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,660.25
    -15.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,284.00
    -69.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,014.00
    -76.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,703.40
    -6.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,630.80
    -6.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    -0.15 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9779
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • Vix

    29.98
    -0.78 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1216
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1910
    +0.1010 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,048.72
    -85.67 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.05
    -0.35 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

STILLY SPIRITS, LLC, ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIPS WITH MINNESOTA MAJOR-LEAGUE SPORTS TEAMS MINNESOTA WILD, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES AND MINNESOTA LYNX

·3 min read

THE BRAND-NEW CATEGORY OF READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAILS NOW AVAILABLE AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER AND TARGET CENTER AMID UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND

STILLWATER, Minn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STILLY, the new brand of ready-to-drink cocktails in a can, which was released to liquor stores across Minnesota less than four months ago, announced new partnerships with the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx.

STILLY (PRNewsfoto/STILLY SPIRITS, LLC)
STILLY (PRNewsfoto/STILLY SPIRITS, LLC)

STILLY branded beverages will be carried at both Xcel Energy Center during all Minnesota Wild games as well as Target Center during all Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx games for the 2022-2023 seasons. Fans can find the beverages at STILLY branded bars and other concession stands throughout Xcel Energy Center and Target Center on game days, as well as during all concerts and events.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. As we grow our roster of professional sports team partnerships, we are humbled and delighted to be a part of bringing a premier experience to all Minnesota sports fans," said Nick Barthelemy, CEO and co-founder of STILLY SPIRITS, LLC., based out of Stillwater, Minn. "The consumer demand for STILLY since its launch in July has been unbelievable. We are elated to get STILLY beverages in the hands of fans at Xcel Energy Center and Target Center."

The STILLY brand is an all-new category of unique adult beverages called a "stilly," which is a light and refreshing cocktail made with premium vodka or other distilled spirits, fine bubbles, a squeeze of natural juices and flavors. The exact ingredients and processes used to make a "stilly" are a closely guarded secret, but consumers are proving to love the taste of this unique and naturally refreshing beverage.

"We're excited to bring STILLY to our food and drink offerings this year and introduce our fans to Minnesota's newest ready-to-drink cocktail in a can," said Todd Frederickson, Minnesota Wild Vice President of Marketing.

In less than four months, STILLY has become a top seller in liquor stores, restaurants, and bars across the state and will soon launch in 10 additional states, including Wisconsin. STILLY branded beverages hit liquor stores throughout Minnesota days before the 4th of July holiday. Initial inventory sold out in a matter of weeks. In addition to Xcel Energy Center and Target Center, STILLY is now available in more than 500 liquor stores, bars and restaurants across Minnesota, with new stores added daily.

"STILLY is a fantastic addition to our premier food and beverage program at Target Center. We look forward to tipping-off the season with STILLY and our fans," said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke.

The company introduced three distinctly delicious flavors of the "vodka stilly" in a variety pack (6 cans/3 flavors) of 12 oz slim cans for $14.99. The three varieties available now include "Partymaker+" (cranberry lime), "Vibe Machine" (grapefruit), and "The Fuzz" (peach). More flavors will hit the market soon.

STILLY is owned by STILLY SPIRITS, LLC, based out of Stillwater, Minn. For more information, go to STILLY.com and follow us on social media @drinkstilly.

Contact; Maureen Cahill 612.385.9164
Maureen@bellmontpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stilly-spirits-llc-announces-new-partnerships-with-minnesota-major-league-sports-teams-minnesota-wild-minnesota-timberwolves-and-minnesota-lynx-301655562.html

SOURCE STILLY SPIRITS, LLC

