Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in August 2023

Federal stimulus payments distributed in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic have become distant memories in 2023 following the end of the pandemic emergency. However, many states issued their own tax rebates and other stimulus programs to provide further help to households.

Although most of the deadlines to file for state-issued stimulus payments have passed — and most of the money has been distributed — a handful of states are still issuing payments. This is either because they recently authorized new stimulus packages or have yet to distribute all of the money they originally allocated.

Here’s a look at states where stimulus payments are ongoing in August 2023.

Idaho

Idaho sent out tax rebates and “Special Session Rebates” in March and September 2022. Most of the 2022 rebate payments have already been sent, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission, though the agency continues to send more as taxpayers file their returns and become eligible. You can track the status of your rebates using the Where’s My Rebate tool at tax.idaho.gov/rebate.

Illinois

Oct. 17, 2022, was the last date to submit information to receive the Illinois Income Tax Rebate and Property Tax Rebate, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. Most of those payments have already been made. However, the state Comptroller has indicated that payments will continue until all have been issued.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts began paying state tax refunds in November 2022, and those payments are essentially over. Eligible filers were entitled to a refund of 14.0312% of their 2021 Massachusetts state tax liability. If you have not yet filed your 2021 return, however, you are still eligible if you file by Sept. 15, 2023, according to Mass.gov. If eligible for a refund, you should receive it about one month after you file.

Montana

Montana residents might qualify for a property tax rebate of up to $675 and/or an income tax rebate equal to the lesser of $2,500 for joint filers ($1,250 for other classifications) or their state tax liability. The state began issuing individual income tax rebates in July 2023, according to the Montana Business & Income Tax Division. These rebates will be issued in the order that they were filed and will be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.

Taxpayers can claim the 2022 property tax rebate online through the agency’s TransAction Portal or by paper form beginning Aug. 15, 2023. The claim must be filed by Oct. 1, 2023. The state will begin accepting claims for the 2023 rebate on Aug. 15, 2024, and the claim must be filed by Oct. 1, 2024.

New Mexico

New Mexico is offering two types of rebates to residents in 2023 — one for taxpayers and one for those who are not required to file tax returns. The income tax rebate amounts to $1,000 for joint filers and $500 for single filers and those who are married and filing separately. Eligible residents have until May 31, 2024, to file the 2021 personal income tax return if they have not already done so, according to the New Mexico Department of Taxation & Revenue.

Relief payments of $500 or $1,000 are also being issued to New Mexicans who don’t qualify for the above rebates. A total of $15 million has been appropriated for these payments and were distributed based on an application process with the state’s Human Services Department. Applicants can use this link to check their status.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in August 2023