STINAG Stuttgart Invest AG's (FRA:STG) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

With its stock down 6.2% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard STINAG Stuttgart Invest (FRA:STG). We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study STINAG Stuttgart Invest's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for STINAG Stuttgart Invest is:

3.4% = €5.1m ÷ €151m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of STINAG Stuttgart Invest's Earnings Growth And 3.4% ROE

On the face of it, STINAG Stuttgart Invest's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 3.8%. Having said that, STINAG Stuttgart Invest's five year net income decline rate was 7.3%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.2% in the same 5-year period, we still found STINAG Stuttgart Invest's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is STINAG Stuttgart Invest fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is STINAG Stuttgart Invest Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

STINAG Stuttgart Invest's high three-year median payout ratio of 147% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for STINAG Stuttgart Invest by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, STINAG Stuttgart Invest has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on STINAG Stuttgart Invest. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of STINAG Stuttgart Invest's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

