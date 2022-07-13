U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Stingray Group Inc.
·1 min read
STGYF
  • STGYF
Stingray Group Inc.
Stingray Group Inc.

MONTREAL, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after the markets close. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, August 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.stingray.com

Via telephone: (+1) 888-886-7786 or (+1) 416-764-8658

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, September 4, 2022, by dialing (+1) 877-674-7070 or (+1) 416-764-8692 and entering passcode 697688.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Contact information:

Mathieu Peloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray Group Inc.
(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com


