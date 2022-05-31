U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,160.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,717.75
    +40.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.40
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.29
    +4.22 (+3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.20 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.54
    -0.96 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2608
    -0.0045 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7950
    +0.1750 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,545.31
    +857.89 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.01
    +61.51 (+9.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

STipe Therapeutics appoints Dr Richard Sainson as Chief Scientific Officer to Lead Research and Discovery

STipe Therapeutics
·3 min read
STipe Therapeutics
STipe Therapeutics

AARHUS, Denmark, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STipe Therapeutics (STipe), a company with a novel approach to leverage the STimulator of INterferon Genes (STING) Pathway, a major driver of the innate immune response, by a unique sensitization mechanism, today announced the strengthening of its leadership team with the appointment of Dr Richard Sainson as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), effective June 6, 2022. He will be based in Aarhus, Denmark and report to Dr Claus Olesen, STipe’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CSO, Dr Sainson will lead the research and advancement of the Company’s innovative science and platform technology.

“We are making rapid progress towards the clinic, naming our first clinical candidate at the end of last year, with the expectation of dosing our first patient at the beginning of 2023. Our lead compound modulates the STING pathway in a novel way and we expect it to be effective as both a stand-alone and as a combination therapy,” said Claus Olesen, STipe’s CEO. “I am delighted to welcome Richard, who will play a vital role in shaping and driving a scientific strategy where our differentiated capabilities allow us to address unmet needs and create transformative treatments for patients.”

“I am excited by the potential I see in STipe’s scientific and platform technology, including the way it effectively modulates the STING pathway, thereby changing the tumor microenvironment and demonstrating anti-tumor activity,” added Richard Sainson. “I look forward to applying my experience and expertise to harness these strengths and to addressing the unmet needs of patients.”

About Dr Richard Sainson

Richard Sainson has over 20 years of oncology research experience acquired both in academia and industry. He joins STipe from F-star Therapeutics where he served as VP in translational development and managed the preclinical and clinical translational science and biomarker efforts of the company’s late stage assets. Prior to that he served in a number of roles at Kymab Ltd, acquired by Sanofi in April 2021, most recently as Senior Director Translational Medicine. Richard has also held roles with increasing responsibility at Astex Pharmaceuticals and Medimmune/AstraZeneca. He has expertise in multiple fields of cancer biology, including immunooncology and tumor microenvironment biology and in drug development, including immunotherapy, translational sciences and in vivo pharmacology, and has authored/co-authored a number of publications across these fields. Richard earned a masters in cellular and molecular biology from the Université Pierre et Marie Curie and a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Leeds and conducted postdoctoral research at the University of California Irvine and the University of Oxford.

Further information:                                                                       
JW Communications
Julia Wilson
+44 (0)7818 430877

About STipe Therapeutics
STipe Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company with a vision to become a leader in the immune-oncology field, pioneer therapies using a novel aspect of the stimulator of interferon genes (STING) Pathway to target cancer. The Company was spun out from Aarhus University, Denmark in 2018 and concluded a EUR 20 million Series A financing in September 2019. The round was co-led by Arix Bioscience plc and Novo Holdings A/S who were joined by Wellington Partners Life Science V Fund and Sunstone Life Science Ventures A/S.

About the STING Pathway
STING (stimulator of interferon genes) is a key mediator of the innate immune response and the STING pathway has been shown to be involved in the induction of an anti-tumor immune response.  When stimulated, STING induces the expression of type I interferon, and cytokines that result in the activation of macrophages and dendritic cells, innate effector cells such as natural killer (NK) cells, and priming of tumour-specific T cells.


Recommended Stories

  • This Is the Space Station China is Building to Challenge the US

    (Bloomberg) -- China released new details about the final stages of work on its Tiangong space station, an under-construction orbiter started after the US barred Beijing from participating in the International Space Station.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Leaders

  • Crypto price crash caused by seven ‘whale’ traders, researchers find

    New Terra 2.0 cryptocurrency also crashes after launching over weekend

  • SoftBank Executives’ Pay Slashed After Historic Vision Fund Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s top executives saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its Vision Fund unit.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarThe company

  • US retakes first place from Japan on Top500 supercomputer ranking

    The United States is on top of the supercomputing world in the Top500 ranking of the most powerful systems.

  • Zinc heads toward new $41M tech-for-good fund to back pre-team talent solving big problems

    In Europe, Entrepreneur First (EF) and Antler have tried to scale their models as "talent investors," while the Bethnal Green Ventures fund was even acquired and recapitalized by its new owners. Zinc is an accelerator that appeared back in 2017 when it was founded by Ella Goldner, Paul Kirby and Saul Klein (LocalGlobe founder) and backed by its early investors including the London School of Economics. Zinc has now hit the first £28 million ($34 million) close of a new fund and is aiming for a final close of £33 million ($41 million) to invest in startups buildimg commercial solutions to some of society’s biggest challenges.

  • Scientists grew living cells on a robot skeleton in this eerie experiment

    Scientists have discovered a new tissue engineering concept. The science of growing human cells to use in medical treatments is still very young. But scientists have been working hard to come up with new ways to do it effectively. A new method discovered by engineers could improve the quality of tissue engineering by growing it … The post Scientists grew living cells on a robot skeleton in this eerie experiment appeared first on BGR.

  • Researchers sequenced the genome of one of Pompeii’s ancient inhabitants

    Thanks to the latest advances in DNA sequencing technology, we now know more about one of Pompeii's residents.

  • Women have disrupted research on bird song, and their findings show how diversity can improve all fields of science

    Female song is common among fairywrens, like this red-backed fairywren. Paul Balfe/Flickr, CC BYAmericans often idealize scientists as unbiased, objective observers. But scientists are affected by conscious and unconscious biases, just as people in other fields are. Studies of birds’ vocal behavior clearly show how research approaches can be affected by the people who do the work. For more than 150 years, dating back at least to Charles Darwin’s writings on sexual selection, scientists have gene

  • A brand new meteor storm could light up the skies today – if it appears

    The Tau Herculid meteor shower will be an all or nothing affair

  • 250 mummies among latest discoveries from Egypt's Saqqara treasure trove

    Archaeologists tell CBS News the finds bring the number of 2,500-year-old, decorated, sealed coffins from the "Cemetery of Sacred Animals" to more than 450.

  • How would engineers build the Golden Gate Bridge today?

    What could be better? Uladzik Kryhin via Shutterstock.com.Ever since the Golden Gate Bridge opened to traffic on May 27, 1937, it’s been an iconic symbol on the American landscape. By 1870, people had realized the necessity of building a bridge spanning the Golden Gate Strait to connect the city of San Francisco with Marin County. However, it was another half-century before structural engineer Joseph Strauss submitted his bridge proposal. The plans evolved, and the final project was approved as

  • If a satellite falls on your house, space law protects you – but there are no legal penalties for leaving junk in orbit

    It's unlikely falling space junk will destroy property or kill a person. Petrovich9/iStock via Getty ImagesOn May 8, 2021, a piece of space junk from a Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled back to Earth and landed in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives. A year ago, in May 2020, another Chinese rocket met the same fate when it plummeted out of control into the waters off the West African coast. No one knew when or where either of these pieces of space junk were going to hit, so it was a relief when ne

  • Humans are wired for prejudice but that doesn't have to be the end of the story

    All people have prejudices, but learning more about them could help keep them in check. Crowd image via www.shutterstock.com.Humans are highly social creatures. Our brains have evolved to allow us to survive and thrive in complex social environments. Accordingly, the behaviors and emotions that help us navigate our social sphere are entrenched in networks of neurons within our brains. Social motivations, such as the desire to be a member of a group or to compete with others, are among the most b

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • Pay Debt or Feed People Is Hungry Nations’ Impossible Choice

    (Bloomberg) -- After Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt, Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management, started watching rice and grain prices more closely. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covi

  • UOB: Too Early To Call Top In Dollar, 10Y UST Yield

    United Overseas Bank Head of Markets Strategy Heng Koon How sees the dollar index at 103 by year end and 10-year US Treasuries to rise to 3.35 percent. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Bulls Face Challenge at 33647 – 34369

    Trader reaction to 32999 is likely to determine the direction of the June E-mini Dow early Monday.

  • Russia may use foreign debt payment systems similar to one used for gas supplies

    Russia will offer holders of its Eurobond obligations to accept a payment system bypassing Western financial infrastructure, says report in Russian newspaper.

  • Lagarde Prepares for ECB Liftoff With Yet More Record Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsThe European Central Bank’s debate over how aggressively to tighten m

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.