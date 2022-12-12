U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.87
    +11.49 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,664.06
    +187.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,016.31
    +11.69 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.06
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.43
    +2.41 (+3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    -11.30 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.26 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1870
    +0.6370 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,037.90
    -124.36 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.10
    +2.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.16
    -37.47 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Stirling CBD Shares How Chiropractors Are Using CBD Gummies to Help Their Clients Sleep Better

Stirling CBD
·3 min read

Five reasons why chiropractic patients are reaping the sleep benefits of CBD.

Stirling CBD

Stirling CBD
Stirling CBD

CARY, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep is so vital to human health that the NIH says lack of it can lead to chronic illnesses. Most Americans don't get enough sleep - despite knowing how important rest is to one's health. One group of health practitioners can help - Chiropractors are doing their part to ensure their patients sleep better, and one tool they are using is Stirling CBD.

Chiropractic care, in general, has been studied for its positive impact on insomnia and other sleep problems. Aside from alignment and overall chiro care, chiropractors are turning to CBD products to improve their patients' sleep patterns. According to preliminary research, CBD has shown positive effects on sleep disorders. In a 2019 research study, 66% of people who took CBD reported better sleep.

With the power of CBD and chiropractic care combined, chiropractors across the nation can help reduce sleep deprivation among their patients.

Reasons Why Chiropractors Recommend Stirling Professional CBD Gummies to Their Patients

1. Natural & Organic  - Compared to prescription drugs, Delta 8 Sleep Gummies offer a natural way to improve sleep. These CBD Sleep Gummies include CBN and low doses of THC - both compounds help the mind and body relax. Aside from being organic, Stirling's Delta 8 and Delta 9 Sleep Gummies are made from pectin derived from apple fiber, making them organic. Most other companies sell gelatin gummies made from animal cartilage.

Stirling Professional CBD has some major advantages for Chiropractors who want to improve their patients' sleep. Stirling offers Pure.Proven.Tested.TM CBD for Chiropractors. It sources its hemp from U.S.-grown plants; this ensures strict agriculture standards are adhered to. The company can oversee the plants' growth, ensuring only organic fertilizers and pesticides are used.

2. They're convenient - Compared to other CBD products, gummies are easy to integrate into people's routines. Patients should take the sleep gummies 45 minutes before going to bed. This will allow the body to digest the gummy and carry the CBD throughout the system.

3. They have a lot of varieties - Unlike capsules, gummies are available in different flavors. Since they can be naturally flavored, patients can pick their favorite flavors, like mango and strawberry-watermelon. CBD gummies can also be formulated with additional ingredients, like CBN.

4. They taste great - Another added plus of gummies over other CBD products is their taste. Patients with sensitive stomachs and even picky eaters can enjoy taking the gummies before sleep. Most gummies are formulated to be either full or broad spectrum, which generally includes other compounds like terpenes.

Terpenes are full of flavonoids that add depth and flavor to each gummy. CBD gummies can also include other flavor enhancements. Take Stirling's mango sleep gummies, for example, which blend the taste of mangoes with other flavonoids.

The overall appeal of CBD gummies can encourage even the pickiest adult to consider taking sleep gummies as a treat.

5. They can be taken by adults of any age range - Sleep gummies can be recommended to any adult as long as they don't have any sensitive medical conditions. Even those who struggle swallowing capsules or taking liquid medicine won't have difficulty integrating gummies into their diet since they are easy to swallow and don't taste like medicine.

The five reasons mentioned above are why many chiropractors prefer Stirlings Sleep gummies over other products. CBD gummies offer more than just sleep improvement; they make it easy for even the busiest adult to integrate them into their diets.

About Stirling CBD 

Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, California, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality and sells a full lineup of Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. In addition, Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold exclusively to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

Contact Information:
Mike Albanese
mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Images






Image 1: Stirling CBD








Image 2: Stirling CBD



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Harpoon Therapeutics Shares Gain On Updated Data From Investigational Myeloma Drug

    Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) presented updated interim data from its Phase 1 trial evaluating single-agent HPN217 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. As of the data cut-off date of October 17, the interim results showed that HPN217 demonstrated clinical activity and a tolerable safety profile in heavily pre-treated patients with RRMM (62 patients treated across fixed dose and step dose regimens). HPN

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the End of 2022

    You don't have to be in a hurry when it comes to buying stocks. Here are three top stocks to buy hand over fist before the end of 2022 (listed in alphabetical order). Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) should have plenty of good news on the way next year.

  • Amgen Agrees to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 Billion

    The U.S. biotech company’s deal for the drugmaker, which develops medicines to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is the year’s largest healthcare merger.

  • Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

    Lucy Harman, 20, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed she was rapidly losing weight

  • Regeneron Highlights Its First Phase 2 Data To Build Case In CD20xC3 Bispecific Space

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) announced updated data from a Phase 1 and Phase 2 trial (ELM-1 and ELM-2) evaluating investigational odronextamab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). These included first data from a Phase 2 cohort of CAR-T naïve patients and updated data from a dose expansion cohort of a Phase 1 trial in patients who had progressed on CAR-T therapy. In the first look at the Phase 2 portion, Regeneron said the objective re

  • The 10 most stressful jobs in the US: Judges, retail managers, gynecologists rank among top

    The Occupational Information Network, part of the Department or Labor, recently ranked 873 of the most stressful jobs. Here are the top 10.

  • COVID Trend That Spelled Big Trouble in 2020 Is Back

    Scott OlsonIn the early months of the COVID pandemic, elderly people were at much greater risk than their younger friends, family, and neighbors. It was simple: weaker immune systems and more comorbidities—other diseases and conditions—made COVID more dangerous for people around 65 years and older.This “pandemic of the elderly” eased as seniors all over the world rushed to get vaccinated in late 2020 and the new, more transmissible Delta and Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 variants became dominant—and tor

  • Germany Set to Ignite a Legal Marijuana Revolution in Europe

    Getty ImagesBERLIN—When Amsterdam pioneered “coffee shops” in the 1970s, the European capital was one of very few places where you could openly buy and smoke weed—and it quickly became a global mecca for marijuana enthusiasts. But over the last decade, the grass has grown greener on the other side of the Atlantic, with Colorado and Washington state legalizing recreational cannabis use in 2012 and Uruguay becoming the first country to legalize it the next year, followed by Canada in 2018.Europe h

  • ‘I saved my husband’s life with CPR —here’s what you need to know’

    Leanne Griffiths and her husband Sam, 33, were asleep on August 30 when their youngest son Brody, eight, came and climbed into their bed

  • Emory University hospital apologizes after nurses make 'disrespectful' TikTok sharing labor, delivery 'icks'

    Emory University's hospital apologized on Friday after some of its nurses made a TikTok sharing their "icks" about labor and delivery patients.

  • A New Drug Slashed Cholesterol by 70 Percent in a Recent Study. Could It Help You?

    High cholesterol increases your risk of a range of serious health conditions, including two leading causes of death in the nation: heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately, the problem is woefully under-treated, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC). "Slightly more than half of U.S. adults (54.5 percent, or 47 million people) who could benefit from cholesterol medicine are currently taking it," they note.The good news? Experts are producing increasingly effective ways t

  • Brooke Burke, 51, shares her favorite tips to staying in shape during the holidays

    Brooke Burke, a former host on "Dancing with the Stars" is a fitness enthusiast who launched her workout app Brooke Burke Body in 2017. She's since launched Longevity.

  • Federal prisons are punishing people for using a medication they are supposed to be providing

    Congress told the Bureau of Prisons to make Suboxone and other opioid addiction medications widely available, but few prisoners who need the help have received it.

  • Amgen emerges frontrunner in Horizon deal as Sanofi drops bid

    A deal for Amgen to buy the company could be finalised by Monday assuming the talks don’t fall apart, the Journal report added. Amgen and Horizon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. Last month, Horizon Therapeutics - which has a market capitalization of about $22 billion - had said it was in talks with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Global Services unit, all three of which have been active in deal-making this year.

  • Federal appeals court bars Biden administration from forcing Catholic groups to provide transgender care

    The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Friday permanently blocked the Biden administration from forcing Christian groups to provide transgender health care or insurance coverage.

  • Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4B deal

    Amgen will acquire Horizon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare, autoimmune diseases, for about $26.4 billion. Each Horizon shareholder will receive $116.50 per share for each share they own. The deal has an enterprise value of about $28.3 billion, Amgen said.

  • Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors

    Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. One troubling indicator for seniors: Hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 rose by more than 30% in two weeks. Much of the increase is driven by older people and those with existing health problems, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • How to avoid illness as COVID-19 and the flu surge

    The coronavirus and the flu are surging in California. Here are the steps to protect yourself from getting sick during the holiday season.

  • The unsavory stigma surrounding MSG

    Ever since monosodium glutamate was identified as the source of unpleasant health effects dubbed "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," MSG has been unwelcome; yet, advocates promote its use in kitchens, even with a reputation that's tough to swallow.

  • China's Looming 'Tsunami' of COVID Cases Will Test Its Hospitals

    Until recently, China, the world’s most populous nation, was also the world’s last COVID holdout. But in a matter of weeks it will be hit by a wave that a top health official predicts could infect many hundreds of millions of people. This week, Beijing took its biggest step toward living with COVID, all but abandoning an unpopular and costly “zero-COVID” policy of lockdowns and mass quarantines it had hoped would eliminate infections. The abrupt pivot has raised the specter of tremendous strain