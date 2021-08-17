U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Stitch Fix Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Stitch Fix, Inc.
·1 min read
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal shopping and styling service, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 ended July 31, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO, and Dan Jedda, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (800) 458-4121 and internationally at (323) 794-2093, passcode 7087675.

A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 7087675. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is an online personal shopping and styling service that delivers one-to-one personalization to its clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

Contact:
IR@stitchfix.com


