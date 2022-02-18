U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.12
    +0.36 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.40
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0350
    +0.1060 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,025.72
    -578.90 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stitch Fix, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SFIX
    Watchlist
Stitch Fix, Inc.
Stitch Fix, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that effective February 15, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted Devin Grdinic, Vice President of Total Rewards & People Operations, restricted stock units to acquire 125,076 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. The restricted stock units vest over four years, with one sixteenth of the shares vesting on March 16, 2022, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Grdinic’s continued service on each vesting date. The restricted stock units were granted pursuant to, and are subject to the terms of, the Stitch Fix, Inc. 2019 Inducement Plan and form of restricted stock unit agreement thereunder, which were approved by the company's board of directors in October 2019 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is the world's leading online personalized shopping experience. Our unique business model combines the human touch of expert Stylists with the precision of advanced data science. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve served as a trusted style partner to millions of people, helping adults and kids get dressed every day feeling like their best selves. The Stitch Fix team is building a transformative and inclusive ecommerce model, an ecosystem of shopping experiences based on convenience and guided discovery that makes it radically simple and delightful for customers to discover and buy what they love. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

IR Contact:

PR Contact:

Tanny Shelburne

Suzy Sammons

ir@stitchfix.com

media@stitchfix.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why You Should Remain Optimistic in DocuSign (DOCU)

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks overall posted solid gains in the final quarter of 2021. As was the case for the majority of the year, the Russell Midcap® Growth […]

  • Stitch Fix chief merchant details pandemic apparel trends, inflation

    Stitch Fix Chief Merchant Loretta Choy sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about shifts in style seen in the pandemic, what male and female consumers are looking for in their personal fashion, and how supply chain disruptions and inflation have forced Stitch Fix to re-evaluate their inventory.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy at Unbelievable Bargains

    These stocks have tremendous growth prospects that make their current valuations look really attractive.

  • Wall Street unmoved, analysts mixed on Intel's big turnaround plan

    CEO Pat Gelsinger and his executive team offered more details on the company's strategy to financial and industry analysts.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 7 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Skids

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Seven ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

    What happened Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter. In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Than It SeemsThousands of Cars

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Buffett has always loved dividend stocks, and that is clearly reflected in Berkshire Hathaway's equities portfolio.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tanked Again Today

    For the second day in a row, electric car giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) saw its stock tumble, as it continued to be rocked by investor worries over a renewed risk of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, rising interest rates in the U.S., the expansion of a recent Model 3 and Model Y recall into China, and of course -- Hitlergate. Tesla stock is down 3.6% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. In a lengthy piece out this morning, iconic business news publication Barron's explains how yesterday's steep sell-off of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock (Albemarle is a producer of lithium, used to manufacture the electric car batteries that power Tesla's vehicles) could foreshadow an era of declining profitability at the carmaker.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

    Ford is considering separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations, Bloomberg reported Friday.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch once said that "everyone is a long-term investor until the market goes down." Instead of blindly panicking, investors should stick with well-run companies that are firmly profitable, generate stable growth, and trade at reasonable valuations. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, should remain a top tech stock for decades because its ecosystem is nearly inescapable.