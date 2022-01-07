U.S. markets closed

Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grant

Stitch Fix, Inc.
·1 min read
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that effective January 6, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted Sarah Barkema restricted stock units to acquire 60,693 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. The restricted stock units vest over four years, with one sixteenth of the shares vesting on March 16, 2022, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Ms. Barkema’s continued service on each vesting date. The restricted stock units were granted pursuant to, and are subject to the terms of, the Stitch Fix, Inc. 2019 Inducement Plan and form of restricted stock unit agreement thereunder, which were approved by the company's board of directors in October 2019 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is the world's leading online personalized shopping experience. Our unique business model combines the human touch of expert Stylists with the precision of advanced data science. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve served as a trusted style partner to millions of people, helping adults and kids get dressed every day feeling like their best selves. The Stitch Fix team is building a transformative and inclusive ecommerce model, an ecosystem of shopping experiences based on convenience and guided discovery that makes it radically simple and delightful for customers to discover and buy what they love. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

IR Contact:

Tanny Shelburne
ir@stitchfix.com

PR Contact:

Suzy Sammons
media@stitchfix.com


