Stitch Fix Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Stitch Fix, Inc.
·16 min read
Stitch Fix, Inc.
Stitch Fix, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the trusted online personal stylist, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended July 30, 2022.

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said, “This year marked an important moment in Stitch Fix’s history. We launched Freestyle, which combined with our original Fix offering, broadens our ecosystem and expands our total addressable market.”

Spaulding added, “Today’s macroeconomic environment and its impact on retail spending has been a challenge to navigate, but we remain committed to working through our transformation and returning to profitability. We are also capitalizing on every customer touchpoint to build long-term relationships and reignite net active client growth. Even in retail’s dynamism, our core differentiators — fit, discovery, and human relationships — remain as relevant as ever, and will further cement our place as the global destination for personalized online shopping and styling.”

Fourth Quarter Key Metrics and Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $481.9 million, a decrease of 16% year over year

  • Active clients of 3,795,000, a decrease of 370,000 or 9% year over year

  • Net revenue per active client (RPAC) of $546, an increase of 8% year over year

  • Net loss of $96.3 million and diluted loss per share of $0.89

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $31.8 million

Full Year Key Metrics and Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $2.1 billion, a decrease of 1.4% year over year

  • Net loss of $207.1 million and diluted loss per share of $1.90

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $19.5 million

Financial Outlook

Our financial outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ends on October 29, 2022, is as follows:

Q1’23

Net Revenue

$455 million - $465 million

(22)% - (20)% YoY decline

Adjusted EBITDA

$(15) million - $(10) million

(3)% - (2)% margin

For the fiscal year ending July 29, 2023, we expect net revenue to be between $1.76 billion and $1.86 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $(45) million and $(25) million.

Stitch Fix has not reconciled its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because it does not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of other expense, net, income tax provision (benefit), and stock-based compensation expense, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because Stitch Fix cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss). For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Elizabeth Spaulding, Chief Executive Officer of Stitch Fix, and Dan Jedda, Chief Financial Officer of Stitch Fix, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook. A live webcast will be accessible on Stitch Fix’s investor relations website at investors.stitchfix.com. Interested parties can also access the call by dialing 800-458-4121 in the U.S. or 323-794-2093 internationally, and entering conference code 5357876.

A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820, passcode 5357876. An archive of the webcast conference call will be available shortly after the call ends at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science to make online personal styling accessible to everyone. Stitch Fix helps millions of clients across the United States and United Kingdom find clothing and accessories they love through a unique model that can extend far beyond the closet to define the future of shopping. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including but not limited to statements regarding our expectations for future financial performance, including our profitability and long-term targets; guidance on financial results and active clients for the first quarter and full fiscal year of 2023; that optimizing our cost base and returning to active client growth will help us return to profitability; that the efforts we are making in connection with our client experience will drive higher engagement and further cement us as the go-to online styling partner; our “How it Works” campaign will drive a sizable increase in impressions and will increase traffic to our ecosystem; our ability to scale our Affiliate Influencer network quickly; that further investments in the client onboarding journey will drive conversion rates; that developments in our infrastructure will drive profitable growth and support future expansion; that investments in our structured data platforms and more modular architecture will enable faster launch of new client features; our ability to evolve our underlying infrastructure, create a stable foundation for scale, and set the stage for profitable growth in fiscal year 2024; our ability to right size our inventory position to be in line with demand; our ability to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability and positive Free Cash Flow; and our ability to improve our overall cash conversion cycle in fiscal year 2023 by right sizing inventory, extending vendor terms, and investing in capex with near-term positive return on investment. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; risks and uncertainties related to the current macroeconomic environment; our ability to generate sufficient net revenue to offset our costs; the growth of our market and consumer behavior; our ability to acquire, engage, and retain clients; our ability to provide offerings and services that achieve market acceptance; our data science and technology, stylists, operations, marketing initiatives, and other key strategic areas; risks related to our inventory; risks related to our supply chain, sourcing of materials and shipping of merchandise; risks related to international operations; and other risks described in the filings we make with the SEC. Further information on these and other factors that could cause our financial results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements anticipated, expressed, or implied by these forward-looking statements is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.stitchfix.com. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Stitch Fix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

July 30, 2022

 

July 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

130,935

 

 

$

129,785

Short-term investments

 

 

82,049

 

 

 

101,546

Inventory, net

 

 

197,251

 

 

 

212,294

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

39,456

 

 

 

50,512

Income tax receivable

 

 

27,561

 

 

 

27,667

Total current assets

 

 

477,252

 

 

 

521,804

Long-term investments

 

 

17,713

 

 

 

59,035

Income tax receivable, net of current portion

 

 

26,091

 

 

 

27,054

Property and equipment, net

 

 

103,375

 

 

 

86,959

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

132,179

 

 

 

118,565

Other long-term assets

 

 

7,925

 

 

 

5,732

Total assets

 

$

764,535

 

 

$

819,149

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

143,934

 

 

$

73,499

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

29,014

 

 

 

25,702

Accrued liabilities

 

 

94,416

 

 

 

99,028

Gift card liability

 

 

10,551

 

 

 

9,903

Deferred revenue

 

 

14,441

 

 

 

18,154

Other current liabilities

 

 

3,214

 

 

 

2,027

Total current liabilities

 

 

295,570

 

 

 

228,313

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

141,334

 

 

 

121,623

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

4,980

 

 

 

8,364

Total liabilities

 

 

441,884

 

 

 

358,300

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.00002 par value

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

Class B common stock, $0.00002 par value

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

522,658

 

 

 

416,755

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(3,527

)

 

 

3,411

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

 

(166,440

)

 

 

40,681

Treasury stock at cost

 

 

(30,042

)

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

322,651

 

 

 

460,849

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

764,535

 

 

$

819,149


Stitch Fix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

 

 

July 30, 2022

 

July 31, 2021

 

July 30, 2022

 

July 31, 2021

Revenue, net

 

$

481,903

 

 

$

571,159

 

 

$

2,072,812

 

 

$

2,101,258

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

289,240

 

 

 

305,707

 

 

 

1,164,338

 

 

 

1,153,622

 

Gross profit

 

 

192,663

 

 

 

265,452

 

 

 

908,474

 

 

 

947,636

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

291,280

 

 

 

244,710

 

 

 

1,116,519

 

 

 

1,010,997

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(98,617

)

 

 

20,742

 

 

 

(208,045

)

 

 

(63,361

)

Interest income

 

 

231

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

930

 

 

 

2,610

 

Other expense, net

 

 

(1,259

)

 

 

(449

)

 

 

(2,355

)

 

 

(366

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(99,645

)

 

 

20,656

 

 

 

(209,470

)

 

 

(61,117

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(3,303

)

 

 

(812

)

 

 

(2,349

)

 

 

(52,241

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

(96,342

)

 

$

21,468

 

 

$

(207,121

)

 

$

(8,876

)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax

 

 

202

 

 

 

(153

)

 

 

(2,050

)

 

 

(1,503

)

Foreign currency translation

 

 

(1,053

)

 

 

288

 

 

 

(4,888

)

 

 

2,186

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

 

(851

)

 

 

135

 

 

 

(6,938

)

 

 

683

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

(97,193

)

 

$

21,603

 

 

$

(214,059

)

 

$

(8,193

)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(96,342

)

 

$

21,468

 

 

$

(207,121

)

 

$

(8,876

)

Diluted

 

$

(96,342

)

 

$

28,012

 

 

$

(207,121

)

 

$

(8,876

)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.89

)

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

(1.90

)

 

$

(0.08

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.89

)

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

(1.90

)

 

$

(0.08

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

108,762,589

 

 

 

107,526,693

 

 

 

108,762,589

 

 

 

105,975,403

 

Diluted

 

 

108,762,589

 

 

 

115,439,429

 

 

 

108,762,589

 

 

 

105,975,403

 


Stitch Fix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

 

 

July 30, 2022

 

July 31, 2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(207,121

)

 

$

(8,876

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes and valuation allowance

 

 

(535

)

 

 

64

 

Change in inventory reserves

 

 

16,552

 

 

 

8,875

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

128,485

 

 

 

100,696

 

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion

 

 

37,185

 

 

 

29,929

 

Asset impairment

 

 

6,154

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

300

 

 

 

(3,632

)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Inventory

 

 

(2,594

)

 

 

(96,056

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

8,110

 

 

 

(20,096

)

Income tax receivables

 

 

1,069

 

 

 

(31,700

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities

 

 

4,301

 

 

 

(1,818

)

Accounts payable

 

 

71,349

 

 

 

(12,385

)

Accrued liabilities

 

 

(2,641

)

 

 

22,011

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

(3,679

)

 

 

5,082

 

Gift card liability

 

 

649

 

 

 

1,313

 

Other liabilities

 

 

(2,189

)

 

 

(9,082

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

55,395

 

 

 

(15,675

)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(46,351

)

 

 

(35,256

)

Purchases of securities available-for-sale

 

 

(94,420

)

 

 

(173,726

)

Sales of securities available-for-sale

 

 

45,351

 

 

 

104,501

 

Maturities of securities available-for-sale

 

 

105,653

 

 

 

143,574

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

10,233

 

 

 

39,093

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net

 

 

1,534

 

 

 

25,932

 

Payments for tax withholdings related to vesting of restricted stock units

 

 

(31,742

)

 

 

(64,316

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(30,042

)

 

 

 

Issuance costs on revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

(501

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(60,250

)

 

 

(38,885

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

5,378

 

 

 

(15,467

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

(4,228

)

 

 

1,797

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

129,785

 

 

 

143,455

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

130,935

 

 

$

129,785

 

Supplemental Disclosure

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

$

868

 

 

$

461

 

Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

2,443

 

 

$

3,803

 

Capitalized stock-based compensation

 

$

7,626

 

 

$

5,693

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, and that this supplemental measure facilitates comparisons between companies. We believe free cash flow is an important metric because it represents a measure of how much cash from operations we have available for discretionary and non-discretionary items after the deduction of capital expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are several limitations related to the use of our non-GAAP financial measures as compared to the closest comparable GAAP measures. Some of these limitations include:

  • adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income and other expense, net, as these items are not components of our core business;

  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax provision (benefit), which may increase or decrease cash available to us;

  • adjusted EBITDA excludes the recurring, non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;

  • adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash expense of stock-based compensation, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, an important part of how we attract and retain our employees and a significant recurring expense in our business; and

  • adjusted EBITDA excludes costs incurred related to discrete restructuring plans and other one-time costs that are fundamentally different in strategic nature and frequency from ongoing initiatives. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more consistent comparison of operating performance over time, however these costs do include cash outflows;

  • free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes and does not reflect our future contractual commitments.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest income, other expense, net, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring and other one-time costs. The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

July 30, 2022

 

July 31, 2021

 

July 30, 2022

 

July 31, 2021

Net income (loss)

 

$

(96,342

)

 

$

21,468

 

 

$

(207,121

)

 

$

(8,876

)

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(231

)

 

 

(363

)

 

 

(930

)

 

 

(2,610

)

Other expense, net

 

 

1,259

 

 

 

449

 

 

 

2,355

 

 

 

366

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(3,303

)

 

 

(812

)

 

 

(2,349

)

 

 

(52,241

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

9,566

 

 

 

7,438

 

 

 

35,011

 

 

 

27,610

 

Stock-based compensation expense(1)

 

 

31,068

 

 

 

27,210

 

 

 

127,373

 

 

 

100,696

 

Restructuring and other one-time costs(2)

 

 

26,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,206

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(31,777

)

 

$

55,390

 

 

$

(19,455

)

 

$

64,945

 

__________________

(1) Excludes $1.1 million of stock-based compensation expense reflected in “Restructuring and other one-time costs” for the three and twelve months ended July 30, 2022.
(2) Restructuring charges consist of $17.7 million in cash and noncash charges primarily related to termination benefits and asset impairment charges in connection with our June 9th, 2022, restructuring plan. Other one-time costs primarily consists of $8.5 million in retention bonuses for continuing employees and we expect to incur an additional $5.4 million in retention bonuses during the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment that are included in cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities. The following table presents a reconciliation of cash flows provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow for each of the periods presented:

 

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

July 30, 2022

 

July 31, 2021

Free cash flow reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

55,395

 

 

$

(15,675

)

Deduct:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(46,351

)

 

 

(35,256

)

Free cash flow

 

$

9,044

 

 

$

(50,931

)

Cash flows provided by investing activities

 

$

10,233

 

 

$

39,093

 

Cash flows used in financing activities

 

$

(60,250

)

 

$

(38,885

)

Operating Metrics

 

 

July 30, 2022

 

April 30, 2022

 

January 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

July 31, 2021

Active clients (in thousands)

 

 

3,795

 

 

3,907

 

 

4,019

 

 

4,180

 

 

4,165

Net revenue per active client

 

$

546

 

$

553

 

$

549

 

$

524

 

$

505

Active Clients

We define an active client as a client who checked out a Fix or was shipped an item via Freestyle in the preceding 52 weeks, measured as of the last day of that period. A client checks out a Fix when she indicates what items she is keeping through our mobile application or on our website. We consider each Women’s, Men’s, or Kids account as a client, even if they share the same household.

Net Revenue per Active Client

We calculate net revenue per active client based on net revenue over the preceding four fiscal quarters divided by the number of active clients, measured as of the last day of the period.

IR Contact:

ir@stitchfix.com

PR Contact:

media@stitchfix.com


