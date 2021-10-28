U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,550.25
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,431.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,619.00
    +31.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.90
    +6.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.82
    -0.84 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.05
    +1.07 (+6.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3768
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6000
    -0.2100 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,964.09
    -1,035.79 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,424.73
    -49.60 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,228.30
    -24.97 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Stitch gets a $2M seed extension, hires Benjamin Dada to lead Nigerian expansion

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Two months into 2021, South African fintech Stitch came out of stealth and raised $4 million in seed funding, allowing it to begin to make inroads into Nigeria some months ago.

Today, Stitch formally announced the expansion into Nigeria and a seed extension of $2 million to go with it; the total seed investment now stands at $6 million.

Investors in the round include existing backers Raba, Firstminute Capital, CRE, Village Global, 500 Fintech, Future Africa, and Norrsken. New investors, mainly executives at global fintechs, participated as well. They include Tom Blomfield, co-founder of Monzo and GoCardless; Matt Robinson, co-founder of GoCardless; Emilie Choi, president and COO of Coinbase; and Charlie Delingpole, founder of ComplyAdvantage.

In February, Stitch launched the typical Plaid playbook used globally by fintech infrastructure players: a data product to help developers and fintechs connect their applications to users’ financial accounts. These businesses can then access their identities, accounts, transaction history and balances with users’ consent.

Because Stitch had just launched from stealth, it felt too early for the company to divulge how many financial accounts it had connected. Nine months in, the company still isn’t enthused about sharing those numbers, though it has been testing a payments product and has made significant progress there.

African fintechs most times rely on card payments, and despite the infrastructure provided by the likes of Yoco, Flutterwave and Paystack, there are still issues around chargeback fees and fraud costs.

In South Africa, Stitch decided to address these issues and help businesses process payments better by soft launching its pay-by-bank feature.

“Once you make the user experience even more frictionless for pay-by-bank, and as tokenizable as card, the choice to use this method over others [particularly for fintechs] is fairly straightforward,” Kiaan Pillay, the co-founder and CEO of Stitch, told TechCrunch.

Pillay says that within six months of its soft launch in South Africa, the company has seen more than 50% month-on-month growth in customer and payments volume across all solutions.

Stitch emerges from stealth with $4M for its API fintech play in Africa

In Nigeria, Stitch has also been testing its payments product instead of its primary data product. According to the CEO, the company had a more compelling use case of the payments product in Nigeria after speaking to over 40 fintechs.

Here’s why: Nigeria has an efficient instant bank settlement system and the option to pay via bank in various fintech applications is relatively standard. The problem, however, is that when customers try to pay via their mobile or internet banking app, they must eventually use their mobile bank application to complete the transaction.

With Stitch, however, users do not need to go through that hassle and can initiate once-off, recurring and user-not-present bank transfers, the company said.

“The opportunity is ripe,” said Pillay, who co-founded Stitch with Natalie Cuthbert and Priyen Pillay.I think more and more API fintechs are recognizing that paying via credit card interchange comes with a high fee when converting customers onto their platforms. Just this month alone, we’ve seen our inbound requests increase five- to tenfold here in South Africa, and customers are integrating us in Nigeria even as we were previously still in soft launch.”

Now fully live in South Africa and Nigeria, Stitch says it is on track to facilitate $10 million in monthly payments by the end of the year. Some of its clients include Chipper Cash, Paystack, Franc, Sanlam, Yoco and Flexclub.

When open banking startups came into the African fintech scene last year, it seemed there was a race to become Africa’s Plaid. But now, each player has settled in their respective markets -- Pngme in Kenya and Nigeria; Mono in Nigeria and Ghana; Okra in Nigeria, with beta in South Africa and Kenya; and Stitch in South Africa and Nigeria.

It is clear how important Nigeria is as a market for these startups. So how does Stitch plan to acquire customers in a market where other competitors offer the same payments product?

“For a start, we are offering Nigerian businesses who intend to use Stitch free access to the product until the end of 2021,” Benjamin Dada, the country manager of Stitch Nigeria, told TechCrunch.

Dada will spearhead Stitch’s operations in Nigeria. Before joining the company, he was the founder and editor-at-large at Nigerian tech publication Benjamindada.com. The country manager’s fintech experience comes from working at partnerships for Eyowo, a Nigerian digital bank and a brief stint at Tiger Global-backed FairMoney.

While Dada believes the market is big enough to accommodate multiple players, he says the team will try to edge others by developing “inclusive and sustainable” pricing for its customers.

“They will not only be achieving cost savings by accepting account payments, but they can now earn a little more for each payment they accept via Stitch,” he added.

How the company intends to do that is murky for now. What is clear, though, is that the company plans to launch its data solution by the end of November. The seed extension will be integral to that and to seeing more hires join Dada and his team in Lagos, Nigeria.

Blomfield said in a statement that he backed Stitch because he sees the company playing a crucial role in building the infrastructure to enable exponential growth for digital finance companies in Africa.

“I see a lot of potential in African markets, where the wave of digital finance innovation is really beginning to gain momentum, and the Stitch team is getting in at precisely the right time. The team is one of the best I’ve seen globally, and I’m excited to see them continue to grow in Nigeria and beyond.”

Recommended Stories

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Men Who Take Six Months of Parental Leave Are ‘Losers,’ Says VC

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.

  • Hertz partnering with Uber, Carvana to offer Tesla rentals

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick&nbsp;breaks down the benefits to Hertz's partnership with Uber and Carvana.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • DWAC, the Trump Social-Media SPAC, Could Make Its Backers $440 Million

    The obscure financiers who launched the shell company that is taking the former president’s venture public are poised for a big payday if the deal gets completed.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Shell Sets Bigger CO2-Reduction Target as Profit Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc responded to external pressure by setting a more ambitious target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its operations, while reporting an increase in third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaLike its peers, Shell has been lifted by the surge in oil and

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Why Fiserv Plunged Today

    After all, Fiserv's third-quarter numbers of 10% non-GAAP (adjusted) revenue growth and 23% adjusted earnings-per-share growth were solid, beating analyst expectations. Fiserv is one of the largest traditional players, after acquiring rival First Data back in 2019. While the loss of that much processing volume is significant, there may be a few silver linings here that could make the sell-off a buying opportunity.

  • Twilio stock dives 13% after weak earnings guidance, COO’s announced departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Exxon Mobil Will Remain a Dividend Aristocrat

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.

  • IBM Completes Its Spinoff of Kyndryl Next Week. Markets Are Underwhelmed.

    Kyndryl, the gigantic provider of managed IT services, might only see a modest valuation after its spinoff from IBM is completed next week.