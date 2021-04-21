U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

Stix expands from at-home pregnancy and ovulation tests to UTI products with $3.5M seed

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

Companies like Ro and Hims have capitalized on the need for more seamless and discreet access to health and wellness products that are part of everyday life. For men.

Stix is looking to do the same for women, and has today announced the raise of a $3.5 million seed round. The financing was co-led by Resolute Ventures and SWAT equity partners, with participation from Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, Bullish, and a variety of strategic angels. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $5 million.

Stix launched in 2019 with a D2C pregnancy test that was easy to buy and use, and that eliminated some of their associated stigma. For example, some pregnancy tests show a smiley face when a woman tests positive, despite the fact that not all women taking a pregnancy test want to be pregnant.

The company then expanded to ovulation tests and prenatal supplements. Most recently, Stix has moved into UTI diagnostics tests, pain relief products, and preventative supplements. This last product category is particularly important. First of all, women are 30 times more likely to get a UTI than men, according to womenshealth.gov, and more than half of all women will have at least one UTI in their lifetime. It's a huge market.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, there are few if any diagnostic products out on the market that women can buy over the counter. In other words, it's taxing for a woman to diagnose a UTI (usually having to go see a doctor) despite the fact that UTIs are incredibly common.

The FDA-cleared UTI test makes it much easier for women to take action and get some answers from the comfort of their own home. Stix offers these products as a subscription and gives customers the option to choose how frequently they'd like them delivered.

Stix was cofounded by Cynthia Plotch and Jamie Norwood. The startup is looking to build a full suite of not only products, but educational resources and content to help guide women through these hyper common, but difficult, experiences.

Stix has eight people on the team, including the cofounders, three of whom are people of color. All are women.

The startup is not alone in the market. Modern Fertility, for example, is selling ovulation and pregnancy tests direct to consumer and has distribution through big box retailers like Wal-Mart.

  • COVID-19 nursing home victim family members says Cuomo must be held accountable

    Daniel and Peter Arbeeny, who lost their father in a New York nursing home facility to the coronavirus, demands answers.

  • USDA extends universal free school lunch through 2021-22 academic year

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that it will extend emergency school meal waivers through the 2021-22 school year, not Sept. 30, the previous cutoff date. The child nutrition program waivers give schools more flexibility to offer free meals to all students, but especially the estimated 12 million children and teenagers experiencing food insecurity during disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. "States and districts wanted waivers extended to plan for safe reopening in the fall." Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. "This action also increases the reimbursement rate to school meal operators so they can serve healthy foods to our kids. It's a win-win for kids, parents, and schools." The waivers allow school districts more options to get meals to students, including offering free meals outside regular meal times, home delivery to distance learners, and curbside pickup of meals for multiple days at a time. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedChris Christie is reportedly 'seriously considering' a 2024 presidential run

  • Columbus police officer fatally shoots Black teenage girl

    The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the fatal police shooting of a Black teenage girl in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon.The big picture: The shooting of the girl, identified by family members as Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, occurred just before the verdict was announced in the Minneapolis murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, and as the nation grapples with police reform.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCommunity members gathered at the scene into the night, some shouting "enough is enough," according to local news reports.Mayor Andrew Ginther urged residents in a Twitter post "to remain calm" and allow investigators to "gather the facts."Details: Law enforcement responded to reports of a disturbance about 4:45 p.m., police said.The Columbus Division of Police released bodycam footage at a Tuesday night news briefing they said indicated a girl was trying to stab two people with a knife before she was shot. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.Police did not name the officer involved in the shooting but said he had been "taken off the streets."Ginther said at the briefing, "We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community."For the record: Hazel Bryant, who identified herself to media as the teenager's aunt, said her "niece had a knife, but maintained that the girl dropped" it before she was shot "multiple times" by the officer, according to the Columbus Dispatch.Franklin County Children's Services told the New York Times the teenager "had been in foster care" when the shooting happened.What they're saying: City of Columbus public safety director Ned Pettus said at the briefing that "no matter what the circumstances," a family was "in agony." "They deserve answers, our city deserves answers, I want answers," he added. "But fast, quick answers cannot come at the cost of accurate answers."Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of George Floyd, who was killed by Chauvin, tweeted: "As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting. ... Another child lost! Another hashtag." Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the briefing and comment from the Franklin County Children's Services.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tech Leads Stock Retreat; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks retreated from an all-time high as investors awaited the heart of the earnings season and more economic data later in the week. The dollar fell.Technology shares dragged down the S&P 500, which posted its biggest drop in almost four weeks. Tesla Inc. contributed the most to the decline as one of its electric cars that “no one” appeared to be driving crashed and killed two passengers. Small caps underperformed, with more than three-quarters of the stocks in the Russell 2000 closing lower. Copper prices surged to a seven-week high on prospects for strong demand and a pickup in inflation as economies rebound.In the U.S., the economic calendar is light this week until Thursday, with reports on unemployment claims and home sales among those scheduled for release. Robust economic data helped push stocks to another record last week despite concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19 variants. Traders will look for further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace. United Airlines Holdings Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. are among those with reports after the closing bell on Monday.“With a deluge of earnings activity this week from across industries, we may be in a bit of a holding pattern until investors digest any beats or misses on that front,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Bottom line is that short-term volatility is typical when we’re knocking around market highs as traders look to uncover value.”For Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., the sharp drop in Bitcoin over the weekend is having an impact on trading as well.“Whenever a headline-grabbing asset sees a big decline at a time when the broad market stands at an expensive level, it usually has a negative impact on the stock market, even if it’s only short-lived,” he wrote.Here are some key events to watch this week:Apple’s first product unveiling of the year on Tuesday.Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its policy meeting on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 4:03 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.4%The MSCI World index fell 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.5% to 1.2037The British pound rose 1.1% to 1.3986The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 108.17 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 2.1 basis points to 1.601%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 2.8 basis points to 0.235%Britain’s 10-year yield declined 0.9 basis points to 0.755%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.5% to $1,771/oz(An earlier story misstated the copper price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gucci joins luxury goods rebound, boosting Kering sales

    Revenue at Kering's Gucci fashion label rebounded strongly in the first quarter, adding to signs of a comeback for the broader luxury goods industry as COVID-19 restrictions ease in major markets like China and the United States. The Kering conglomerate's overall sales rose and Gucci, which accounts for 60% of Kering's revenues and 80% of its profits, posted comparable revenues up by 24.6%, ahead of analysts' consensus forecast for 19% growth. But fashion labels at Kering's arch-rival LVMH's, which include Louis Vuitton, performed even more strongly in the first quarter, and Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said this could potentially weigh on Kering's shares.

  • Chinese Edtech Startup Zuoyebang Weighs $500 Million U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese online tutoring platform Zuoyebang is considering a U.S. initial public offering that could raise at least $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.The education startup is working with advisers on the potential offering, which could take place as soon as the second half of this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.Zuoyebang, backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., recruited Bing Jin, a senior executive from Nasdaq-listed Joyy Inc. to become its chief financial officer, Bloomberg News reported last month. The company is particularly interested in Jin’s experience in the American capital markets, the people have said.Loosely translated as “homework assistant,” Zuoyebang is a spinoff of China’s search engine titan Baidu Inc. Founded by former Baidu executive Hou Jianbin in 2015, the startup has raised at least $3.4 billion from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sequoia Capital China.The company offers live-steaming classes as well as other remote study services to more than 170 million monthly active users throughout China, according to its website. On any given day, at least 50 million students -- the equivalent of the entire population of Spain -- are using its platform, the company has claimed.Zuoyebang could be joining a list of Chinese companies that are looking for a U.S. listing despite political tensions between Beijing and Washington. Didi Chuxing, China’s ride-hailing giant, has filed confidentially for a U.S. IPO that could raise several billion dollars, Bloomberg News has reported, while Chinese insurance tech firm Waterdrop Inc. has also lodged a filing for a first-time share sale there. Any deal would add to the nearly $4.6 billion raised by Chinese companies in the U.S. this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Deliberations of Zuoyebang’s IPO are ongoing and details including size and timeline could still change, the people said. A representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.(Adds IPO data in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England sees potential risks from cloud data providers

    The Bank of England might strengthen its controls on cloud data providers and other technology firms to counter possible risks to the stability of the financial system from the rise of fintech, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said. The Bank of England (BoE) has expressed concerns before about the reliance by financial firms, especially fintech startups, on third-party technology companies for key parts of their operations, and Ramsden said this scrutiny would intensify.

  • UiPath IPO Prices Above Range to Raise $1.3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- UiPath Inc. and its shareholders raised $1.3 billion in an initial public offering, pricing shares above a marketed range but valuing the automation software maker below its February funding round.The company and investors sold almost 24 million shares on Tuesday for $56 each, according to a statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The shares had been marketed for $52 to $54, a range that the company elevated on Monday from $43 to $50.The listing gives the company a market value of $29 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Including employee stock options and restricted stock units, that valuation is more than $31 billion.UiPath raised $750 million in a fundraising round in February that valued it at $35 billion. That round was led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue, according to a statement at the time. A dip in some software stocks since then -- including Snowflake Inc., which is down 20% from Feb. 1 -- played a part in the IPO pricing decision, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information was private.The valuation is still triple that in July, when the company said it was valued at $10.2 billion in a funding round, up from a valuation of $7 billion in a 2019 round.In the IPO, UiPath sold about 9.4 million shares while shareholders including its chairman and backers Accel and Alphabet Inc.’s investment fund offered 14.5 million, according to its filings.Started in an apartment in Romania with 10 people in 2005, UiPath now has a presence in close to 30 countries, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Daniel Dines wrote in a letter to investors. “Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” he wrote.CEO’s ControlDines, who is also chairman, owns all of UiPath’s Class B shares, which represent 88.2% of the voting power in the company, the filing shows.UiPath, now based in New York, reported a net loss of $92 million on $608 million revenue in the 2021 fiscal year ending Jan. 31. Its net loss narrowed from $520 million a year ago thanks to foreign exchange gains. It had $336 million in revenue a year earlier.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co.. UiPath‘s shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PATH.(Updates with statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold rises as U.S. Treasury yields, dollar pause

    Gold gained on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields stalled and the dollar steadied near multi-week lows. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,775.46 per ounce by 11:36 a.m. EDT (1536 GMT), after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest level since Feb. 25. U.S. Treasury yields eased and held in a narrow range as investors awaited further market developments, while the dollar index steadied near its lowest level in about seven weeks.

  • Credit Suisse Pain Isn’t Likely to End With First-Quarter Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is set to report the biggest pretax quarterly loss in more than four years following a string of costly errors. Investors want to know how much more pain is to come.The Swiss bank has already flagged that it expects a 900 million-franc ($983 million) pretax loss in the first quarter, after booking a $4.8 billion hit on exposure to Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. That may not be the end of it, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. sees further markdowns and question marks remain over the extent of losses tied to the collapse of Greensill Capital.The one-two punch that started last month with the collapse of a $10 billion fund group run with Lex Greensill’s trade finance firm has sent shock-waves through what was supposed to be a steadier era under Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein. The lender was forced to cut its dividend and suspend share buybacks, pummeling the stock at a time when investment banks around the world are being buoyed by the market volatility of the coronavirus pandemic.Without the hits, it would have been Credit Suisse’s strongest quarter in more than a decade, according to analysts at Citi. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the bank to post a net loss of 790 million Swiss francs when it reports earnings on Thursday.Acknowledging the need for deep change, Credit Suisse earlier this month replaced its investment bank head and chief risk officer, along with a handful of other executives. More executives in the prime brokerage followed through the exit this week.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says..“Our near-term concerns remain the fallout from Greensill costs, knock-on revenue dents to its prime and asset-management units and elevated control costs, along with lingering regulatory and legal challenges.”Alison Williams, Senior AnalystFor the full note click hereHere’s what to look out for when the bank reports first quarter earnings on Thursday:Archegos Block SalesLast week, Credit Suisse unloaded about $2 billion of stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup in the second such block sale since the bank wrote down the bulk of its exposure in the first quarter. Shares of Credit Suisse fell as the sale added to evidence that the Archegos collapse could impact the bank beyond the 4.4 billion franc write-down, its worst trading hit in more than a decade.While the Swiss bank has substantially reduced its exposure, transactions since the end of March weren’t included in the first-quarter results, a person familiar with the matter has said. Analysts at JPMorgan estimate that further second -quarter markdowns could total $400 million.“Overall, we see these sales putting further question marks around risk management and size of exposure to Archegos as we do not know if there are further such sales still coming -- we believe Credit Suisse needs to draw a line under this issue and the final scale of charges it could take on Archegos,” analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note to clients.Greensill FalloutCredit Suisse has so far repaid about half of the $10 billion invested in the strategy when it froze the money pools in March over valuation uncertainties. Investors in the funds, including some of the lender’s wealthiest clients, are facing potentially steep losses after the bank last week indicated that it may not get full recovery on about $2.3 billion of assets.It’s unclear what that means for the bank’s bottom line in the near term, and litigation costs may pile up over time. The bank has warned previously that there could be a further financial hit, and is considering selling some of the troubled assets in the funds linked to Greensill. It’s weighing the sale of the notes at a discount to distressed debt firms, according to people familiar with the matter.The Swiss bank is also leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses because it considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, a person familiar with the matter has said.De-risking Prime BrokerageCredit Suisse is now planning a sweeping overhaul of the hedge fund business at the center of the Archegos Capital blow up. The lender is weighing significant cuts to its prime brokerage arm in coming months, people familiar with the plan have said.The bank has already tightened financing terms with some funds and instigated personnel changes. The co-heads of the unit, John Dabbs and Ryan Nelson, are to step down. Investors will be watching for further changes to mitigate the risk of more blow-ups, as the unit is typically a significant source of revenue for investment banks.Asset ManagementCredit Suisse may soon take further action at its 440 billion-franc asset-management unit, the epicenter of the Greensill debacle. The business is too small to compete globally and its leaders are distracted by the fallout from the trade-finance firm’s collapse. While a variety of outcomes are possible, including a partial sale or listing, selling the entire unit could fetch as much as 5 billion francs -- a figure based on previous deals in the industry.Allianz SE is among firms that have signaled interest in Credit Suisse’s asset-management business, according to people briefed on the discussions.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Korea Web Giant Naver Mulls U.S. Bond, IPO to Take on Google

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the few countries in the world where Google doesn’t dominate web searches is South Korea, where Naver Corp. leads the market and is also a big player in e-commerce and fintech.But the Korean company, which now gets more than 95% of revenue domestically, wants to boost its international presence. To help with that, Naver is considering more dollar bond sales after its debut deal last month, and it’s also eyeing a possible future U.S. initial public offering for a unit, chief financial officer Park Sang-jin said in an interview.“To grow, it’s inevitable that we go global,” according to Park, who’s been with the firm since it was founded in 1999. “We should find business opportunities and meet capable partners to supplement our assets.”Naver rival Coupang Inc.’s U.S. IPO last month was the biggest by a Korean firm in more than a decade. It underscored the drive by companies to expand globally, as well as investors’ willingness to provide funds for that. Naver has made investments overseas recently including taking stakes in Spain’s virtual marketplace Wallapop and Canada’s Wattpad. Park said the firm is looking for more opportunities in Japan, where its Line messaging service is popular, as well as Europe, Southeast Asia and Taiwan.In North America, Naver is hoping to strengthen its so-called storytelling business via its web cartoon unit and internet novel platform Wattpad. The unit, Naver Webtoon, doesn’t have immediate plans to raise funds for now as it focuses on growth, but it may consider a listing if the operation becomes more solid and familiar to U.S. investors, Park said. The company moved the unit’s headquarters to Los Angeles from Korea in December last year.Shares of NBT Inc., a Seoul-based advertising firm that’s been in a partnership with Naver Webtoon since 2018, jumped on expectations that an IPO by the unit may help bolster its business. The stock rose 10.5% Wednesday, the most in about two weeks, after surging as much as 26% during the day even as the Kosdaq index fell.More BondsNaver is also considering selling more ESG dollar bonds in the near future after its $500 million deal last month. Most of the proceeds of that sale will likely be used for an environmentally-friendly data center that’s scheduled to be completed at the end of 2022 in Sejong, 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of Seoul, according to Park. The firm may sell offshore bonds on a regular basis in the future, he said.The company, which has a 65% share of South Korea’s search engine market according to InterAd data, also has had net cash positions for years.“Since we have plenty of cash, we used to make investments using cash reserves, but now we’re thinking we might increase leverage if needed,” Park said.(Updates share move of business partner NBT Inc. in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Air France-KLM may raise more capital in 2021

    Air France-KLM may raise more capital to bolster its balance sheet as travel begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months, its CEO said on Monday. Ben Smith, speaking at an online industry event as a 1.036 billion euros ($1.25 billion) share issue by the airline group nears completion, signalled it could move relatively quickly to seek further funds and reduce debt. "We do have heavy debt that is holding back our balance sheet, so this may have to get looked at again later in the year," he said, adding Air France-KLM was encouraged by European progress on vaccinations and digital health passes.

  • I review mortgages – and I see 3 areas of possible trouble in the housing market

    The term “housing bubble” is tossed around regularly these days – and not entirely without cause. Over the past year we have seen meteoric gains in housing prices and witnessed bidding wars on homes for sale. The leading measure of U.S. housing prices, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, reported a 10.4% annual home price increase for 2020.

  • UK Asset Manager Baillie Gifford Invests $100M in Blockchain.com

    The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company was also an early investor in tech giants Tesla and Google.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These Four Tech Stocks In 2021

    Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest, is taking Wall Street by storm with her unconventional thematic investing. Namely, she follows an innovative fund style to find hyper-growth stocks with game-changing technology. Certainly, her unique method is working. To be sure, five out of six ARK ETFs posted more than 100% returns in last year alone. Result? Her funds saw a massive inflow of $20.6 billion, according to data from Morningstar, Portfolio Insider, and Nasdaq. Recently, Wall Street saw a heavy rotation into value stocks. But don’t count Cathie Wood as one of them. Instead, she is doubling down her bets on these innovative companies. “The benchmarks are filling up with value traps” due to the pace of innovation in fields including artificial intelligence and robotics, Wood said. “We think the big risk is in the benchmarks, not what we’re doing.” Billionaire Cathie Wood's predictions are must-follow because of her historic returns in the last three years -- with her picks soaring many times above their original share prices. Case in point: Last year, Ms. Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF reaped returns of 159%, 203%, and 157%, respectively. Now, here are four technology stocks with huge potential that Cathie Wood has bought for her funds: 1. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Surely, Cathie Wood is bullish on cryptocurrency. She has been buying hand over fist in the largest cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet service provider Coinbase. On the day when Coinbase made its public debut, ARK Invest scooped up 749,205 shares. A few days later, it added another 340,273 shares (worth nearly $112,970,000 million) to its position. Never shy from making bold predictions, Wood believes that digital wallets can develop into the most valuable technology of this era, pointing out its unprecedented speed of organic growth. "Digital wallets could become the most valuable technology developments per user of almost anything. We're pretty excited about that. If you were to draw a graph as we did in our big ideas showing how JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) got to these levels, it was one acquisition after the other, whereas Cash App and Venmo, because they are viral in nature, have gotten there organically," Cathie Wood said. Recent reports have supported Wood’s prediction. The digital wallet payments have surpassed the physical card for usage at contactless in-store payments and at the point-of-sale (POS) in 2020, according to the Global Payments Report. Plus, in-store cash payments fell by at least 50% in 2020 in advanced economies. 2. Unity Software (NYSE: U) A real-time 3D development platform Unity Software is trading at a bargain-basement price, in Cathie Wood’s view. She has been boosting her Unity Software stake over the last two months as the stock fell by 34% year to date. Despite the recent selloff, the company’s future fundamentals look strong based on revenue growth projections. Unity Software expects 2021 revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million, in line with the company’s plan of sustaining 30% revenue growth in the long run. Unity CEO John Riccitiello said: “As the leader in creating and operating tools for the world of real-time 3D content, we continue to invest with the intent to capture what we believe is a substantial opportunity ahead in 2021 and years beyond.” 3. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Wood believes that Shopify can be as big as online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) someday. As a result, Cathie Wood saw the dip in Shopify stock as a buying opportunity. Her firm added to its existing stake in e-commerce platform last week, according to Portfolio Insider. "We're trying to figure out how Amazon is going to deal with this notion of individuals seeing something on Instagram or elsewhere on Facebook or on Twitter, or on Snap and just buying there," Wood said. "That's a Shopify-enabled commerce opportunity and we think it's going to be big." Recently, Shopify’s stock price pulled back slightly from its recent all-time high of $1,500 that it had hit early in February. Regardless of the short-term price movements, SHOP’s stock price upside is likely to be tightly wounded to its growth trends. So far, so good: Shopify’s fourth-quarter revenue jumped 94% while 2020 revenue surged 86%. 4. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Cathie Wood has also been on a shopping spree with Sea Limited this year. The biggest lure of Sea Limited is how they can integrate dozens of their businesses into each other. Sea Limited has tentacles in eSports, mobile gaming, e-commerce, digital payments, and food delivery services. And the company is aggressively expanding its market penetration outside its home country in China, especially in Latin America and Southeast Asia. These segments have generated triple-digit revenue growth for Sea Limited. As a result, its consolidated revenue grew more than 100% in 2020, and it expects to extend that momentum into 2021. Cathie Wood first initiated a position in Sea Limited during the final quarter of 2019, and she has only continued to add her stake over time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga84% Of Warren Buffett's Portfolio In 2021 Is In These 3 Categories© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Proliferation Of Acronyms In The Investment World

    As financial products and investment trading become more highly specialized and digitized, the growth in acronyms seems to overwhelm the underlying items of description.

  • Dip Buyers Fuel Stock Rebound as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks snapped a two-day drop as dip buyers emerged, fueling a rally in companies that stand to benefit the most from an economic revival.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with commodity and industrial shares leading the charge. The Russell 2000 gauge of small caps outperformed major equity benchmarks, while the Nasdaq 100 fluctuated after Netflix Inc. reported subscriber additions that fell far short of Wall Street estimates. CSX Corp. paced gains in the Dow Jones Transportation Average after the railroad operator’s strong revenue outlook.Equities climbed as traders sifted through corporate results for signs on whether an anticipated rise in profits will bring with it forecasts for stronger growth ahead. Earlier losses in stocks were driven by concern over a flare-up in coronavirus cases around the world that could jeopardize prospects for a solid economic rebound.“Given the strong and accelerating economic backdrop, there appears little reason for investors to shed stock exposure at this point,” said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise. “Economic trends should support ‘buying the dips’ for quite some time.”Here are some key events to watch this week:European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 0.4% as of 11 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.8%.The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.2026.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.15 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 1.58%.Germany’s 10-year yield gained less than one basis point to -0.26%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 0.746%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.7% to $62.24 a barrel.Gold rose 0.8% to $1,792.40 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Money Isn’t Pouring Into U.S. Stocks. What That Means for the Market.

    Household equity holdings now account for 47% of total assets, according to Citi. That is the highest level since 1970. Returns were subpar for the next decade.

  • Cotton Crisis Destroys Jobs Tied to Pakistan’s Biggest Cash Crop

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan, one of the world’s largest cotton producers, is finding it increasingly hard to meet its own needs, a problem that could push up import bills and further hurt its fragile economy.Years of bad weather, pest outbreaks and better margins on other crops have hurt the quality and quantity of harvest. And the scale of damage is accelerating: production in the current fiscal year is set to tumble to the lowest level in about three decades.As a result, the country is spending billions of dollars to import record amounts of cotton to feed its textile industry, something it can ill afford to do. Its current account -- which posted a rare surplus between July and December -- has recently flipped back into a deficit amid higher imports. The move also threatens to boost cotton prices, which have already hit a seven-year high.Cotton is one of the most important cash crops for Pakistan and commonly referred to as “white gold” by the 1.5 million farmers that depend on it for a living. It serves as the raw material for the textile industry, which provides employment to 40% of the workforce and generates more than half of foreign exchange earnings.Low cotton output has forced more than 60% of ginners to completely shut their factories in the past three years, leaving hundreds of thousands of farmers and textile workers out of work, according to Jassu Mal, chairman of Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association, a group representing about 1,300 mills.‘Alarming Level’“The cotton crop has shrunk to an alarming level but we don’t see the government taking any serious steps to revive production,” said Mal, who’s also Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Agro Industries and operates Pakistan’s biggest ginning mill in Hyderabad.In the latest season, Mal had to close at least three of his seven factories and run others at 50% capacity due to the lack of cotton. The company’s number of ginning workers has plunged to 100 from 400 about five years ago.Pakistan’s cotton production is forecast to slump to less than 6 million bales in 2020-21, the lowest since at least 1992, according to Nasim Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum. At its peak, output was more than 14 million bales in 2004-05.The government has set a target for 10.5 million bales for fiscal 2022. That’s hardly a consolation as the previous year’s guidance was the same level and production is well short of estimates. Pakistan’s financial year is from July to June.Meanwhile, its textile industry is booming. Manufacturers are operating at full capacity and on track to ramp up exports, thanks to the resumption of economic activities as coronavirus cases eased in June.Imports SoarThis has caught the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said earlier this month that the textile industry is short of laborers. Cotton imports soared to make up for the production shortfall, almost doubling to 3.68 million bales in the nine months to March from a year ago, official data show.During this time, textile exports expanded $940 million to about $11 billion. However the amount was close to being offset by the $870 million increase in textile imports, which consisted mostly of raw materials, over the same period.The country is paying dearly for overseas cotton and would need to import 3 million to 4 million more bales by June, said Khaqan Najeeb, a former adviser to Pakistan’s finance ministry.Higher purchases could further boost global cotton prices and widen Pakistan’s trade deficit, which rose more than 120% to $3.3 billion in March as Khan’s government struggles to tame inflation. A weaker rupee raises prices of essentials at home when the country’s balance of payment position worsens.Diplomatic TensionsPakistan’s long-running tensions with neighboring India could add pressure to the cotton shortage. Last month, the government had initially approved the import of cotton yarn from India, lifting a nearly two-year ban, but Khan’s cabinet later rejected the proposal in a dramatic U-turn, saying trade could not resume until some political issues are resolved.To revive production, the government plans to offer subsidies for cotton seed and pesticides and may unveil a minimum price for the first time to support farmers, Fakhar Imam, Pakistan’s food security minister, said in February. “The cotton production crisis is deepening in Pakistan. We will have to prevent the farmers who are shifting from cotton to other crops,” he said.For now, the measures don’t seem to be easing farmers’ concerns. Noor Muhammad, 56, has decided not to sow cotton this year on the seven acres of land he manages in Matiari after experiencing disappointment in the past.“I borrowed 100,000 rupees ($652) to buy inputs for the crop but a poor harvest never allowed me to pay it back,” Muhammad said, with perspiration dripping from his forehead as he carried a bundle of wheat, another major crop for Pakistan, off to the thresher.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 3 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    It’s that time again – time to look for upwardly mobile stocks at relative bargain prices. We’ve just seen a pullback in market prices, but for some stocks the pullback started earlier and has run deeper. That’s opened up opportunities that Wall Street’s analysts have been quick to point out. These are Strong Buy stocks, despite their recent slips in share value. The analysts have noted that each one has a path toward near-term gains, making the risk-reward factors suitable for return-minded investors. And with prices down lately, these are suitable for bargain hunters, too. We’ve used TipRanks' database to find three stocks which meet that profile. Let's take a closer look. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) Online retailers have obviously had an advantage in the past year, but on the flip side, the recent reopening of economies around the world has put some pressure on them. Farfetch, an online clothing retailer with an international profile – headquarters in London, offices in New York, LA, Tokyo, Shanghai, Portugal, and Brazil – shows both trends. The company’s gains in 2H20 pushed its market cap well above $16 billion, while recent stressors have forced the stock price down by 38% since its February peak. Farfetch has a solid foundation, based on more than 3 million active customers and over 1,300 sellers on the platform. The company saw, in 2020, over $3.2 billion gross merchandise offered through the site, making it the top global platform for buying luxury products online. The gross merchandise value was up 49% from the prior year. At the top line, Farfetch’s 2020 revenues were up 64% year-over-year, to $1.7 billion, with $540 million, about one-third of that total, coming in Q4. Covering Farfetch for J.P. Morgan, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth notes that the recent weakness has created a “compelling buying opportunity.” This opportunity is based on: "1) FTCH’s position as the leading global marketplace in the $300B luxury market that is rapidly shifting online; 2) FTCH’s well-established e-concessions model that attracts more brands & inventory to the platform; and 3) FTCH’s strong position in the high growth China luxury market through both the FTCH app & recently launched store on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion. FTCH should also see its first full year of EBITDA profit in 2021, with a path to greater scalability over time driven by leverage in both Gross Margin and G&A.” In line with this bullish outlook, Anmuth rates FTCH an Overweight (i.e. Buy), with a $72 price target suggesting a one-year upside of 58%. (To watch Anmuth’s track record, click here) Overall, the Strong Buy consensus rating on Farfetch is based on 7 Buy reviews, which offset a single Hold. The stock’s share price is $45.50, and the average target of $74.38 implies ~63% upside for the next 12 months. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) The next stock on our list, Oncternal, is a clinical stage biopharma company focused on oncology. The company is working to develop new treatments for cancers with unmet critical needs. The company’s pipeline has three drug candidate, in various stages of development from preclinical to a Phase 2 trial. The lead candidate in the pipeline, cirmtuzumab, is the one undergoing that trial. The drug is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the ROR1 receptor in certain hematologic cancers. In December, the company released interim Phase 1/2 results of cirmtuzumab’s efficacy in combination with ibrutinib. The combination compared favorably to ibrutinib as a single agent. Cirmtuzumab is also in a Phase 1 clinical study as a treatment agent for breast cancer; updated results released earlier this month showed that a partial response or a stable disease in half or more of the patient cohort. Despite the positive clinical results, Oncternal’s stock tumbled 30% this month. According to Northland analyst Carl Bynes, in a note titled ‘Weakness Creates Buying Opportunity,’ investors should take this time to buy in. “We view shares of ONCT as an essential holding for those investing in the oncology segment, with multiple clinical updates anticipated in 2Q21 serving as MAJOR catalysts. We believe cirmtuzumab (anti-ROR1 mAb) is positioned to become a breakthrough therapeutic for treating MCL and other ROR1-expressing malignancies. Further, we anticipate first-in-human dosing of its ROR1 CAR-T candidate in 2H21 in China," Bynes opined. Congruent with his upbeat outlook, Bynes rates ONCT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $21 price target implies an impressive upside of 265% in the year ahead. (To watch Bynes’ track record, click here) Wall Street has taken a unanimous stance on ONCT, giving the stock 4 recent positive reviews for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target, at $15.50, indicates ~170% upside from the share price of $5.75. (See ONCT stock analysis on TipRanks) BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Drug companies can’t do their jobs without support services – or the products supplied by companies like BioLife. The company supplies cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools, including cryopreservation storage units, biopreservation for blood storage, hypothermic storage and shipping media, and, importantly, cell thawing media allowing use of biosamples after cryopreservation. BioLife’s quarterly top line has shown sequential gains in both Q3 and Q4. The third quarter gain was 14%, and increased to 30% in Q4. The Q4 revenue, at $14.7 million, was up 78% yoy. For the full year, the top line hit $48.1 million, a yoy gain of 76%. The company has provided 2021 revenue guidance in the range of $101 million to $110 million. With this in the background, we can look at the share performance. BLFS shares peaked in December, after rising 176% in 12 months. Since then, the shares have retreated 31%. Carl Bynes, of Northland Capital, sees that share retreat, again, as an ‘in’ for investors. "We view the recent pullback in BioLife shares as a buying opportunity. BioLife, in our view, is uniquely positioned to emerge as the leading consolidator of the enabling technologies segment supporting the high-growth cell and gene therapy sector. The Co., through internal development and acquisitions, has amassed a comprehensive breadth of product and service offerings that support cell and gene therapy applications from development through commercialization,” Bynes noted. To this end, Bynes rates BioLife an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $55 price target to indicate a 12-month potential upside of ~75%. (To watch Bynes’ track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, Wall Street takes a bullish stance on BLFS. 6 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months make the stock a ‘Strong Buy.' BLFS shares are selling for $31.51, and their $55.83 average price target suggests a 77% upside. (See BLFS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.