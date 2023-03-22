U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.00
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,770.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,842.25
    -25.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,794.40
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    -0.18 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.80
    +3.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0790
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -2.41 (-9.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0069 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8300
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,167.15
    +95.11 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.68
    +8.63 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.14
    -10.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

STL replenishes 1.4 billion litres of water for ~40,000 lives in Maharashtra

PR Newswire
·2 min read

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, on the occasion of World Water Day, announced that it has replenished 1.4 billion litres (1.4 million m3) of water in 12 villages of Aurangabad, in the state of Maharashtra, India. The company has designed a water resilience program in partnership with the Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF) to improve water and sanitation management in the region.

STL replenishes 1.4 billion litres of water for ~40,000 lives in Maharashtra
STL replenishes 1.4 billion litres of water for ~40,000 lives in Maharashtra

Aurangabad is a water-stressed region. Women have to walk long distances to fetch water. In summer, reserves dry up quickly reducing water availability. This leads to the need for buying water to meet daily requirements. Village residents spend ~Rs 50-100 per barrel that can store only upto 200 litres of water. This burdens them with added expenses for agriculture and daily activities.

STL, which runs its flagship glass and optical fibre and cable facilities from Aurangabad, makes extensive efforts around water conservation and replenishment, both in its manufacturing facilities and in rural communities. In Aurangabad, the company harvested over 9 million litres of rainwater last year and installed sensor-based sewage treatment, automated dosing systems, and dashboards to recycle wastewater for horticulture. 6 out of 11 STL's global plants are Zero Liquid discharge certified. Its water management programs are promoting collective action for addressing water scarcity in the region. This involves forming women-led Self-help groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Groups, and Water User Groups to augment their representation in local governance plans for village water, sanitation, health, and nutrition committees.

Through the program, the company has deployed sustainable solutions for water replenishment and achieved positive outcomes through grass-root-level initiatives. These include:

  • Replenishment of 1.4 billion litres of water through water harvesting structures, recharge shafts for groundwater and redevelopment of large water conservation structures

  • Building and redevelopment of 85 water conservation, harvesting and groundwater replenishment structures

  • Provisioning of clean drinking water for ~5,200 households

  • Bringing micro-irrigation across 79 hectares of agricultural land

  • Training for ~6,700 community members

Commenting on the achievement, Akanksha Sharma, Global ESG Head, STL, said, "It gives a sense of great pleasure when we see thousands of families enjoying easily accessible water. Not only in such community programs, but water positivity is a theme reverberating across STL's operations as well. Our outlook on water positivity is completely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals 6 and 12. We believe our concerted efforts can accelerate change in water management not only for India but also for the world."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.  Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038167/STL_replenishes.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

Sterlite Technologies STL New Logo
Sterlite Technologies STL New Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stl-replenishes-1-4-billion-litres-of-water-for-40-000-lives-in-maharashtra-301778405.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bomb Cyclone Pummels San Francisco With Hurricane-Like Force

    (Bloomberg) -- A bomb cyclone slammed into Northern California, packing hurricane-like winds that toppled power lines, shattered windows in downtown San Francisco and caused a big rig to overturn on the Bay Bridge to Oakland.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsFed

  • US firm says Mexican authorities illegally seized its port terminal

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. construction materials firm Vulcan Materials Co said on Monday that Mexican security forces illegally took possession last week of its port terminal in southern Mexico, as an extended legal battle over its nearby limestone mining activities plays out. The incident took place last Tuesday night at the terminal in the popular tourist hub of Playa del Carmen, and follows a five-year fight with the government over Vulcan's concessions punctuated by sharp criticism from the country's president last year. Vulcan, which markets crushed stone as well as asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, said in a statement on Sunday that workers from Mexican cement company Cemex accompanied the security forces last week as part of the takeover of their port terminal.

  • Explainer-What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

    Germany has declared last-minute opposition to a landmark European Union law to end sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding that sales be allowed of new cars with internal combustion engines after that date if they run on e-fuels. The EU rules would require all new cars sold from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, making it effectively impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered cars. The law - which Germany, alongside a majority of EU countries and lawmakers, previously supported - would not ban internal combustion engines (ICEs).

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Products See Increased Adoption in Virginia

    Enphase's (ENPH) installers witness the increased adoption of the Enphase Energy System, powered by 1Q8 microinverters, in Virginia.

  • Tycoon Who Made ‘Lucky’ US Wind Power Bet Plans to Invest More

    (Bloomberg) -- Gim Seong-gon, who became an early wind-power tycoon after realizing time was running out for his business of building chimneys for fossil fuel plants, was about to make his next surprising move.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsFed Caught Between

  • Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

    The federal government ruled Monday that the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country can coexist with hydroelectric dams on a Maine river, dealing a blow to environmentalists who have long sought to remove the dams. One is the Kennebec River, dammed by Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that the dams are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of the salmon if conservation measures are taken.

  • 5 high-efficiency washers for a laundry room life makeover

    Shop these five best high-efficiency washers from Electrolux, LG, Samsung, Maytag and Whirlpool. Plus, all you need to know about HE detergent.

  • Stocks to Watch: Nike, Fever-Tree, Marks & Spencer

    Nike's impact, Fever-Tree, Marks & Spencer. Equities reporter Joe Easton talks us through the stocks to watch in Europe this morning.

  • California faces even more flooding as 12th atmospheric river heads towards the coastline

    More rain. More snow. More troubles.

  • US Investors Fear Legal Action as ESG Splits Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- ESG is dividing investment trends across the globe.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureAlmost half of North America’s biggest institutional and wholesale investors worry they’ll face legal consequences if

  • Acting on Water Risk is a Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity, Says Report

    Companies that address water risk within their businesses could see a windfall of billions of dollars, according to the environmental disclosure nonprofit CDP.

  • PepsiCo’s chief sustainability officer: ‘Half of the world’s population will face water scarcity as soon as 2025. It’s time everyone does their part in addressing the global water crisis’

    The UN Water Conference is being held for the first time in decades–a rare opportunity for companies, NGOs, and governments to work together.

  • Residents sue Louisiana parish to halt polluting plants

    Residents of a Louisiana parish located in the heart of a cluster of polluting petrochemical factories filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday raising allegations of civil rights, environmental justice and religious liberty violations. The lawsuit names St. James Parish as the defendant and says the parish council approved the construction of several factories in two Black districts of the parish that emit harmful amounts of toxic chemicals. It said the pollution negatively affected the health of the area's Black residents.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Ofwat given powers to stop failing water firms paying dividends

    Water regulator Ofwat will be able to block companies from paying out dividends they cannot afford in a step towards forcing them to clean up waterways and leaks.

  • Elon Musk says what he thinks the Fed should do with interest rates

    Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Jamie Dimon regretted saving Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in 2008. Now the JPMorgan CEO is leading an attempt to rescue another flailing bank

    JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.