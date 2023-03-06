U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

STMicroelectronics Announces Changes to Euronext Trading Symbols

STMicroelectronics N.V.
·1 min read
STMicroelectronics N.V.
STMicroelectronics N.V.

STMicroelectronics Announces Changes to Euronext Trading Symbols

Geneva, March 6, 2023 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces that effective Monday, March 13, 2023, prior to the stock exchanges market openings, the trading symbols of STMicroelectronics common shares listed on Euronext will change. For the former Borsa Italiana (MTA) listing in Milan, it will become ‘STMMI’. For the Euronext Paris listing in Paris, it will become ‘STMPA’.

Given the migration of the Borsa Italiana markets onto the Euronext trading platform, it was necessary to create two separate trading symbols, as now the two order books will be traded in the same environment.

The ‘STM’ trading symbol on the New York Stock Exchange remains unchanged.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are more than 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


