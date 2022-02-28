U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

STMicroelectronics N.V.
·3 min read
  • STM
  • STMEF
STMicroelectronics N.V.
STMicroelectronics N.V.

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Feb 21, 2022 to Feb 25, 2022

AMSTERDAM – February 28, 2022 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Feb 21, 2022 to Feb 25, 2022 (the “Period”), of 251,058 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 37.2453 and for an overall price of EUR 9,350,719.44.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction

Number of share purchased

Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR)

Total amount paid (EUR)

Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)

21-Feb-22

61,985

37.8135

2,343,869.80

XPAR

22-Feb-22

60,260

37.4063

2,254,103.64

XPAR

23-Feb-22

59,502

37.8916

2,254,625.98

XPAR

24-Feb-22

58,468

35.7052

2,087,611.63

XPAR

25-Feb-22

10,843

37.8593

410,508.39

XPAR

Total for Period

251,058

37.2453

9,350,719.44

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 6,660,002 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.7% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/investor-relations/share-buyback).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


