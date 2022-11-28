U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.79
    -34.33 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.69
    -248.34 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.12
    -88.24 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.47
    -14.73 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.57
    -0.71 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.20
    -8.80 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    -0.36 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0398
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6810
    -0.0100 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0053 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7840
    -0.3160 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,162.35
    -409.13 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.18
    -2.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.32
    +8.65 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

STMicroelectronics N.V.
·3 min read
STMicroelectronics N.V.
STMicroelectronics N.V.

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Nov 21, 2022 to Nov 25, 2022

AMSTERDAM – November 28, 2022 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Nov 21, 2022 to Nov 25, 2022 (the “Period”), of 110,645 ordinary shares (equal to 0.01% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 37.0375 and for an overall price of EUR 4,098,009.96.

The purpose of these transactions under article 5(2) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) was to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares, to employees or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of the issuer or of an associate company.

The shares may be held in treasury prior to being used for such purpose and, to the extent that they are not ultimately needed for such purpose, they may be used for any other lawful purpose under article 5(2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

  

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction

Number of shares purchased

Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR)

Total amount paid (EUR)

Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)

21-Nov-22

22,593

36.9914

835,746.70

XPAR

22-Nov-22

22,610

36.7244

830,338.68

XPAR

23-Nov-22

22,216

36.8883

819,510.47

XPAR

24-Nov-22

21,646

37.3677

808,861.23

XPAR

25-Nov-22

21,580

37.2360

803,552.88

XPAR

Total for Period

110,645

37.0375

4,098,009.96

 

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 6,991,558 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.8% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/stock-and-bond-information/share-buyback).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton        
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Apple Falls on China Fears, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Monday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) opened down about 0.6% Monday morning when the trading session began. Worries about the Chinese economy weighed on the overall market, but they were of particular concern to consumer electronics giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as it deals with potential problems that could disrupt supplies and hurt near-term financial results. Shares of Apple dropped about 2% early Monday, extending losses from Friday.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.

  • 2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

    Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic standing in the way, investors enjoyed three straight years of strong stock market returns in 2019, 2020, and 2021. But 2022 has been an entirely different story; the economic winds have shifted, and companies are grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Shopify (SHOP) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) insiders sold US$3.0m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

    While Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 3.1%, they shouldn't let their...

  • Tired of Disney's Executive Turnover? Buy This Sleeping Giant Entertainment Stock Instead

    This gaming company is the only business that can match Disney's treasure trove of entertainment properties.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • Hedge Fund That Beat 99% of Peers Places Contrarian Bet on Meta

    (Bloomberg) -- As Big Tech reels from the blow of higher interest rates and slowing growth, one top-performing hedge fund manager is going against the tide to bet on the sinking shares of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingExpensive Silicon Valley tech would not normally feature on the shop

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Are Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Pioneer Natural...

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column that I thought were going to lose to the market last week -- Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- rose 13%, slipped 2%, and fell 12%, respectively, averaging out to a modest 0.3% dip. Interest rates are rising, and that will make life harder for Big Lots.

  • Goldman: We don't like stocks here

    Goldman Sachs thinks that being defensive on stocks is the best bet headed into a 2023 that may see a long-talked about U.S. recession.

  • 11 Best Lithium Battery Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best lithium battery stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Lithium Battery Stocks to Buy Now. Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, as economies look for ways to reduce their environmental impact. While electric […]