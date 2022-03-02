U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,320.75
    +17.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,416.00
    +149.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,050.00
    +44.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.50
    +9.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +6.75 (+6.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    -10.80 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.29 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1096
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    +0.0750 (+4.39%)
     

  • Vix

    33.06
    +2.91 (+9.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3356
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3900
    +0.5000 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,667.08
    -839.00 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.68
    +6.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.22
    +56.02 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

STMicroelectronics recognized as Top 100 Global Innovator 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STMicroelectronics N.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STM
  • STMEF
STMicroelectronics N.V.
STMicroelectronics N.V.

C3072C -- Mar 2 2022 -- ST Top 100 Global Innovator 2022_IMAGE

ST Top 100 Global Innovator 2022
ST Top 100 Global Innovator 2022

STMicroelectronics recognized as Top 100 Global Innovator 2022

Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2022 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has been named Top 100 Global Innovator™ 2022. Recognizing ST’s position among the world’s most innovative organizations, the annual list from Clarivate™ sets a benchmark for accelerating global innovation by measuring excellence focused on exceptional consistency and scale in innovativeness.

“A four-time winner of the Top 100 Global Innovator Award, ST is an integrated semiconductor device manufacturer driven by collaborative innovation across the various technology ecosystems where it is present globally. Our efforts focus on technologies enabling smarter mobility, helping car manufacturers make driving safer, greener, and more convenient for everyone; more efficient power and energy management for all industries, and supporting the use of renewable energies; and enabling the deployment of the IoT and 5G, supporting the proliferation of smart connected devices,” said Alessandro Cremonesi, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer, STMicroelectronics. “ST is recognized as a leading semiconductor technology innovator in a number of areas including smart power technologies, wide bandgap semiconductors, edge AI solutions, MEMS sensors and actuators, optical sensing, and digital and mixed-signal technologies.

ST has 8,400 R&D employees and engages in extensive collaboration with leading research labs, innovative start-ups, and corporate partners around the world. The Company’s Innovation Office focuses on connecting emerging market trends with internal technology expertise to identify opportunities, stay ahead of the competition, and lead in new or existing technology domains.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said, “Global inventive activity today is far higher, more diverse and more complex than a decade ago, when we first launched Top 100 Global Innovators. The Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 exemplify above-the-bar excellence in innovation. We congratulate this year’s Top 100 companies. They demonstrate the capabilities, consistency and creativity that are delivering new value and ingenuity for the world.”

The Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 come from 12 countries and regions. As global ideation patterns change and the way they are measured evolves, the composition of the Top 100 Global Innovators changes too. Clarivate analysts use informatic techniques targeting innovation excellence to compare 50 million ideas, across thousands of baselines, through billions of calculations, to discover the 100 innovators at the very top.​

Learn more about Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 and who features on this year’s list here.

Learn more about ST’s portfolio of innovative technologies here.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank are now penny stocks as Russian companies collapse in London

    Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, oil producer Lukoil and leading bank Sberbank are all penny stocks based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a third day.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Paysafe’s Stock Jumps as Sales Come in Strong

    The company reported revenue of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter, beating its own forecast and exceeding what Wall Street had expected.

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Citigroup, Under New CEO Jane Fraser, Unveils a Fresh Strategy for the Bank

    The first investor day for the global institution in nearly five years will focus on a three-phase plan for streamlining operations and improving returns.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.

  • Ford Reorganizes to Run EV and Engine Businesses Separately

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will separate its fast-growing electric vehicle operations from its legacy combustion engine business in a historic reorganization of the 118-year-old company.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26China Holds Talks With Ukraine, Furt

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26China Holds Talks With Ukrain

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • This Fintech's Hypergrowth Could Last for Years

    Upstart's been on a wild ride since its IPO in late 2020, trading between $42 and $401 per share over just the past 12 months. Upstart also is profitable; non-GAAP earnings-per-share came in at $0.89, beating estimates by $0.38. Upstart's net income for the quarter was $59 million, a 5,639% increase over 2020, evidence that revenue is already vastly outpacing expenses.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

    Investors are finally starting to think about the sustainability of many tech companies' business models.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.