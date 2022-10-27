U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

STMicroelectronics Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

STMicroelectronics N.V.
·18 min read
STMicroelectronics N.V.
STMicroelectronics N.V.

PR No: C3129C

STMicroelectronics Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

  • Q3 net revenues $4.32 billion; gross margin 47.6%; operating margin 29.4%; net income $1.10 billion

  • YTD net revenues $11.70 billion; gross margin 47.3%; operating margin 26.9%; net income $2.71 billion

  • Business outlook at the mid-point: Q4 net revenues of $4.40 billion and gross margin of 47.3%

Geneva, October 27, 2022 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported third quarter net revenues of $4.32 billion, gross margin of 47.6%, operating margin of 29.4%, and net income of $1.10 billion or $1.16 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented:

  • Q3 net revenues of $4.32 billion and gross margin of 47.6% came in above the mid-point of our business outlook range, driven by continued strong demand for our product portfolio.

  • On a year-over-year basis, Q3 net revenues increased 35.2%, operating margin increased to 29.4% from 18.9%, and net income more than doubled to $1.10 billion.

  • “First nine months net revenues increased 27.2% to $11.70 billion, driven by growth in all product groups and sub-groups. Operating margin was 26.9% and net income was $2.71 billion.

  • ST’s fourth quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $4.40 billion, increasing year-over-year by 23.7% and sequentially by 1.8%; gross margin is expected to be about 47.3%.

  • The midpoint of this outlook translates into full year 2022 net revenues of about $16.10 billion, representing a 26.2% year-over-year growth and gross margin of about 47.3%, in line with the plan we outlined in July.”

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP)

(US$ m, except per share data)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

Q/Q

Y/Y

Net Revenues

$4,321

$3,837

$3,197

12.6%

35.2%

Gross Profit

$2,059

$1,819

$1,330

13.2%

54.7%

Gross Margin

47.6%

47.4%

41.6%

20 bps

600 bps

Operating Income

$1,272

$1,004

$605

26.7%

110.1%

Operating Margin

29.4%

26.2%

18.9%

320 bps

1,050 bps

Net Income (a)

$1,099

$867

$474

26.8%

131.8%

Diluted Earnings Per Share (b)

$1.16

$0.92

$0.51

26.1%

127.5%

(a)   Following a change in U.S. GAAP reporting guidance effective January 1, 2022, Q3 and Q2 2022 net income does not include phantom interests associated with convertible bonds. Prior period has not been restated.
(b)   Q3 and Q2 2022 diluted earnings per share includes the full dilutive effect of our outstanding convertible debt, upon adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance. Prior period has not been restated.

Third Quarter 2022 Summary Review

Effective July 1, 2022, the Low Power RF business unit was transferred from AMS (Analog sub-group) to MDG (Microcontrollers and Memories sub-group). Prior periods have been adjusted accordingly.

Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ m)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

Q/Q

Y/Y

Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG)

1,563

1,454

1,005

7.5%

55.5%

Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS)

1,380

1,115

1,258

23.7%

9.7%

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG)

1,374

1,263

930

8.8%

47.7%

Others

4

5

4

-

-

Total Net Revenues

4,321

3,837

3,197

12.6%

35.2%

Net revenues totaled $4.32 billion, a year-over-year increase of 35.2%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups and sub-groups. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 34.1% and 37.4%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 12.6%, 210 basis points better than the mid-point of the Company’s guidance. All product groups and sub-groups reported increases in net revenues on a sequential basis.

Gross profit totaled $2.06 billion, a year-over-year increase of 54.7%. Gross margin of 47.6%, 60 basis points above the mid-point of the Company’s guidance, increased 600 basis points year-over-year, principally due to favorable pricing and improved product mix, partially offset by the inflation of manufacturing input costs.

Operating income increased 110.1% to $1.27 billion, compared to $605 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company’s operating margin increased 1,050 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 29.4% of net revenues, compared to 18.9% in the 2021 third quarter.

By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter:

Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG):

  • Revenue increased in both Automotive and in Power Discrete.

  • Operating profit increased by 273.8% to $404.1 million. Operating margin was 25.9% compared to 10.8%.

Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS):

  • Revenue increased in Analog, in MEMS and in Imaging.

  • Operating profit increased by 23.1% to $375.7 million. Operating margin was 27.2% compared to 24.3%.

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG):

  • Revenue increased in both Microcontrollers and in RF Communications.

  • Operating profit increased by 130.3% to $503.8 million. Operating margin was 36.7% compared to 23.5%.

Net income increased to $1.10 billion and diluted earnings per share to $1.16 compared to $474 million and $0.51, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

 

 

 

 

Trailing 12 Months

(US$ m)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

TTM Change

Net cash from operating activities

1,651

1,056

895

4,533

3,101

46.2%

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP)

676

230

420

1,302

1,318

-1.2%

Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $955 million in the third quarter and $2.61 billion for the year-to-date period. In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $437 million.

Inventory at the end of the third quarter was $2.38 billion, compared to $1.97 billion in the year-ago quarter. Days sales of inventory at quarter-end and in the year-ago quarter were 96 days.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $676 million in the third quarter, compared to $420 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the third quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $55 million and executed a $86 million share buy-back as part of its current share repurchase program.

ST’s net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $1.46 billion at October 1, 2022 compared to $924 million at July 2, 2022 and reflected total liquidity of $4.09 billion and total financial debt of $2.63 billion.

Business Outlook

The Company’s guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2022 fourth quarter is:

  • Net revenues are expected to be $4.40 billion, an increase of 1.8% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points;

  • Gross margin of 47.3%, plus or minus 200 basis points;

  • This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.03 = €1.00 for the 2022 fourth quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts; and

  • The fourth quarter will close on December 31, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results and current business outlook today at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST’s website, http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until November 11, 2022.

Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information.

Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See the Appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of the Company’s non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to their corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-looking Information

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended) that are based on management’s current views and assumptions, and are conditioned upon and also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated by such statements, due to, among other factors:

  • changes in global trade policies, including the adoption and expansion of tariffs and trade barriers, that could affect the macro-economic environment and adversely impact the demand for our products;

  • uncertain macro-economic and industry trends (such as inflation and fluctuations in supply chains), which may impact production capacity and end-market demand for our products;

  • customer demand that differs from projections;

  • the ability to design, manufacture and sell innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment;

  • changes in economic, social, public health, labor, political, or infrastructure conditions in the locations where we, our customers, or our suppliers operate, including as a result of macroeconomic or regional events, military conflicts, (including the military conflict between Russia and the Ukraine), social unrest, labor actions, or terrorist activities;

  • unanticipated events or circumstances, which may impact our ability to execute our plans and/or meet the objectives of our R&D and manufacturing programs, which benefit from public funding;

  • legal, political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit may be a continued source of instability in international markets and currency exchange rate volatility and may adversely affect business activity, political stability and economic conditions and while we do not have material operations in the U.K. and have not experienced any material impact from Brexit on our underlying business to date, we cannot predict its future implications;

  • financial difficulties with any of our major distributors or significant curtailment of purchases by key customers;

  • the loading, product mix, and manufacturing performance of our production facilities and/or our required volume to fulfill capacity reserved with suppliers or third party manufacturing providers;

  • availability and costs of equipment, raw materials, utilities, third-party manufacturing services and technology, or other supplies required by our operations (including increasing costs resulting from inflation);

  • the functionalities and performance of our IT systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities including manufacturing, finance and sales, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers or suppliers;

  • theft, loss, or misuse of personal data about our employees, customers, or other third parties, and breaches of global and local privacy legislation, including the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”);

  • the impact of intellectual property claims by our competitors or other third parties, and our ability to obtain required licenses on reasonable terms and conditions;

  • changes in our overall tax position as a result of changes in tax rules, new or revised legislation, the outcome of tax audits or changes in international tax treaties which may impact our results of operations as well as our ability to accurately estimate tax credits, benefits, deductions and provisions and to realize deferred tax assets;

  • variations in the foreign exchange markets and, more particularly, the U.S. dollar exchange rate as compared to the Euro and the other major currencies we use for our operations;

  • the outcome of ongoing litigation as well as the impact of any new litigation to which we may become a defendant;

  • product liability or warranty claims, claims based on epidemic or delivery failure, or other claims relating to our products, or recalls by our customers for products containing our parts;

  • natural events such as severe weather, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano eruptions or other acts of nature, the effects of climate change, health risks and epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic in locations where we, our customers or our suppliers operate;

  • increased regulation and initiatives in our industry, including those concerning climate change and sustainability matters and our commitment to be carbon neutral by 2027; 

  • potential loss of key employees and potential inability to recruit and retain qualified employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote-working arrangements and the corresponding limitation on social and professional interaction;

  • the duration and the severity of the global outbreak of COVID-19 may continue to negatively impact the global economy in a significant manner for an extended period of time, and could also materially adversely affect our business and operating results;

  • industry changes resulting from vertical and horizontal consolidation among our suppliers, competitors, and customers; and

  • the ability to successfully ramp up new programs that could be impacted by factors beyond our control, including the availability of critical third party components and performance of subcontractors in line with our expectations.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of our business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “are expected to,” “should,” “would be,” “seeks” or “anticipates” or similar expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

Some of these risks are set forth and are discussed in more detail in “Item 3. Key Information — Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, or expected. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Unfavorable changes in the above or other risks or uncertainties listed under “Item 3. Key Information — Risk Factors” from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, could have a material adverse effect on our business and/or financial condition.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

STMicroelectronics N.V.

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

 

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

October 1,

October 2,

 

 

2022

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

4,305

3,192

 

Other revenues

16

5

 

NET REVENUES

4,321

3,197

 

Cost of sales

(2,262)

(1,867)

 

GROSS PROFIT

2,059

1,330

 

Selling, general and administrative

(352)

(324)

 

Research and development

(463)

(433)

 

Other income and expenses, net

28

33

 

Impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs

-

(1)

 

Total operating expenses

(787)

(725)

 

OPERATING INCOME

1,272

605

 

Interest income (expense), net

16

(8)

 

Other components of pension benefit costs

(2)

(3)

 

Loss on financial instruments, net

-

(45)

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

1,286

549

 

Income tax expense

(185)

(73)

 

NET INCOME

1,101

476

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(2)

(2)

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS

1,099

474

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS

1.21

0.52

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS

1.16

0.51

 

 

 

 

 

NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS

945.5

922.8

 

 

 

 

 


STMicroelectronics N.V.

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

 

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

October 1,

October 2,

 

 

2022

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

11,675

9,187

 

Other revenues

29

18

 

NET REVENUES

11,704

9,205

 

Cost of sales

(6,171)

(5,488)

 

GROSS PROFIT

5,533

3,717

 

Selling, general and administrative

(1,076)

(972)

 

Research and development

(1,429)

(1,321)

 

Other income and expenses, net

125

109

 

Impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs

-

1

 

Total operating expenses

(2,380)

(2,183)

 

OPERATING INCOME

3,153

1,534

 

Interest income (expense), net

24

(24)

 

Other components of pension benefit costs

(7)

(8)

 

Loss on financial instruments, net

-

(43)

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

3,170

1,459

 

Income tax expense

(454)

(204)

 

NET INCOME

2,716

1,255

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3)

(4)

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS

2,713

1,251

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS

2.99

1.38

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS

2.87

1.35

 

 

 

 

 

NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS

946.9

927.2

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

STMicroelectronics N.V.

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

As at

October 1,

July 2,

December 31,

In millions of U.S. dollars

2022

2022

2021

 

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

2,812

3,028

3,225

Short-term deposits

780

186

291

Marketable securities

496

229

-

Trade accounts receivable, net

2,227

2,074

1,759

Inventories

2,381

2,307

1,972

Other current assets

618

633

581

Total current assets

9,314

8,457

7,828

Goodwill

282

294

313

Other intangible assets, net

438

452

438

Property, plant and equipment, net

7,093

6,793

5,660

Non-current deferred tax assets

526

565

652

Long-term investments

10

10

10

Other non-current assets

615

705

639

 

8,964

8,819

7,712

Total assets

18,278

17,276

15,540

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term debt

155

134

143

Trade accounts payable

1,867

1,998

1,582

Other payables and accrued liabilities

1,361

1,217

1,101

Dividends payable to stockholders

114

169

55

Accrued income tax

339

194

68

Total current liabilities

3,836

3,712

2,949

Long-term debt

2,476

2,385

2,396

Post-employment benefit obligations

401

419

442

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

43

46

64

Other long-term liabilities

544

492

416

 

3,464

3,342

3,318

Total liabilities

7,300

7,054

6,267

Commitment and contingencies

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Parent company stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Common stock (preferred stock: 540,000,000 shares authorized, not issued; common stock: Euro 1.04 nominal value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 911,281,920 shares issued, 906,291,612 shares outstanding)

1,157

1,157

1,157

Additional Paid-in Capital

2,568

2,520

2,533

Retained earnings

7,470

6,421

5,223

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(93)

208

496

Treasury stock

(185)

(149)

(200)

Total parent company stockholders' equity

10,917

10,157

9,209

Noncontrolling interest

61

65

64

Total equity

10,978

10,222

9,273

Total liabilities and equity

18,278

17,276

15,540

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

STMicroelectronics N.V.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SELECTED CASH FLOW DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

 

 

 

 

Net Cash from operating activities

1,651

1,056

895

Net Cash used in investing activities

(1,851)

(676)

(325)

Net Cash used in financing activities

(5)

(177)

(1,205)

Net Cash increase (decrease)

(216)

200

(637)

 

 

 

 

Selected Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

 

 

 

 

Depreciation & amortization

312

290

264

Net payment for Capital expenditures

(955)

(809)

(437)

Dividends paid to stockholders

(55)

(54)

(55)

Change in inventories, net

(126)

(205)

(13)

 

 

 

 

Appendix
STMicroelectronics
Supplemental Financial Information

Effective July 1, 2022, the Low Power RF business unit was transferred from AMS (Analog sub-group) to MDG (Microcontrollers and Memories sub-group). Prior periods have been adjusted accordingly.

 

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Net Revenues By Market Channel (%)

 

 

 

 

 

Total OEM

67%

65%

66%

67%

68%

Distribution

33%

35%

34%

33%

32%

 

 

 

 

 

 

€/$ Effective Rate

1.08

1.12

1.15

1.17

1.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product Group Data (US$ m)

 

 

 

 

 

Automotive & Discrete Group (ADG)

 

 

 

 

 

- Net Revenues

1,563

1,454

1,256

1,226

1,005

- Operating Income

404

359

235

216

108

Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group (AMS)

 

 

 

 

 

- Net Revenues

1,380

1,115

1,077

1,251

1,258

- Operating Income

376

269

246

337

305

Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group (MDG)

 

 

 

 

 

- Net Revenues

1,374

1,263

1,208

1,071

930

- Operating Income

504

425

407

316

219

Others (a)

 

 

 

 

 

- Net Revenues

4

5

5

8

4

- Operating Income (Loss)

(12)

(49)

(11)

16

(27)

Total

 

 

 

 

 

- Net Revenues

4,321

3,837

3,546

3,556

3,197

- Operating Income

1,272

1,004

877

885

605

(a)  Net revenues of Others include revenues from sales assembly services and other revenues. Operating income (loss) of Others includes items such as unused capacity charges, including reduced manufacturing activity due to COVID-19 and incidents leading to power outage, impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs, management reorganization costs, phase out and start-up costs of certain manufacturing facilities, and other unallocated income (expenses) such as: strategic or special research and development programs, certain corporate-level operating expenses, patent claims and litigations, and other costs that are not allocated to product groups, as well as operating earnings of other products. Others includes:

(US$ m)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Unused Capacity Charges

-

13

9

-

14

Impairment & Restructuring Charges

-

-

-

4

1


(Appendix – continued)
STMicroelectronics
Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information
U. S. GAAP – Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation

The supplemental non-U.S. GAAP information presented in this press release is unaudited and subject to inherent limitations. Such non-U.S. GAAP information is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements. Also, our supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measures used by other companies. Further, specific limitations for individual non-U.S. GAAP measures, and the reasons for presenting non-U.S. GAAP financial information, are set forth in the paragraphs below. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors and management because they offer, when read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP financials, (i) the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results, (ii) the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s business and perform related trend analysis, and (iii)  to facilitate a comparison of the Company’s results of operations against investor and analyst financial models and valuations, which may exclude these items.

Net Financial Position (non-U.S. GAAP measure)

Net Financial Position, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, represents the difference between our total liquidity and our total financial debt. Our total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, if any, short-term deposits, and marketable securities, and our total financial debt includes short-term debt and long-term debt, as reported in our Consolidated Balance Sheets.

We believe our Net Financial Position provides useful information for investors and management because it gives evidence of our global position either in terms of net indebtedness or net cash by measuring our capital resources based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, if any, short-term deposits and marketable securities and the total level of our financial debt. Our definition of Net Financial Position may differ from definitions used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited.

(US$ m)

Oct 1 2022

Jul 2 2022

Apr 2 2022

Dec 31 2021

Oct 2 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

2,812

3,028

2,828

3,225

3,112

Short term deposits

780

186

427

291

350

Marketable securities

496

229

139

-

-

Total liquidity

4,088

3,443

3,394

3,516

3,462

Short-term debt

(155)

(134)

(140)

(143)

(205)

Long-term debt (a)

(2,476)

(2,385)

(2,414)

(2,396)

(2,459)

Total financial debt

(2,631)

(2,519)

(2,554)

(2,539)

(2,664)

Net Financial Position (b)

1,457

924

840

977

798

(a)  Long-term debt contains standard conditions but does not impose minimum financial ratios. Also, committed credit facilities for $1.2 billion equivalent, are currently undrawn.
(b)  Q3, Q2 and Q1 2022 net financial position includes a $107 million increase in long-term debt following the adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance related to convertible debt. Prior periods have not been restated.

(Appendix – continued)
STMicroelectronics

Free Cash Flow (non-U.S. GAAP measure)

Free Cash Flow, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure, is defined as (i) net cash from operating activities plus (ii) net cash used in investing activities, excluding payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits, which are considered as temporary financial investments. This definition ultimately results in net cash from operating activities plus payment for purchase (and proceeds from sale) of tangible, intangible and financial assets and net cash paid for business acquisitions.

We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating and investing activities to sustain our operations. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by, or used in, financing activities.

Free Cash Flow reconciles with the total cash flow and the net cash increase (decrease) by including the payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits, the net cash from (used in) financing activities and the effect of changes in exchange rates. Our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

(US$ m)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Net cash from operating activities

1,651

1,056

945

881

895

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,851)

(676)

(1,140)

(508)

(325)

Payment for purchase of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits

876

(150)

277

(59)

(150)

Free Cash Flow

676

230

82

314

420

Attachment


