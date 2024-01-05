STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, STMicroelectronics (STM) reached $44.61, with a -0.65% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had lost 5.99% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of STMicroelectronics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, down 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.3 billion, down 2.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. STMicroelectronics presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, STMicroelectronics is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.86.

It's also important to note that STM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.32. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

