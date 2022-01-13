U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,721.16
    -5.19 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,381.71
    +91.39 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,131.81
    -56.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.08
    +19.03 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.59
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.20
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1473
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7340
    +0.0090 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3740
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2540
    -0.4120 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,811.96
    -69.89 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.70
    +4.14 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.90
    +10.18 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Stoïk combines cyber insurance products with active security monitoring

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Meet Stoïk, a new French startup that wants to protect small and medium companies against cybersecurity incidents. The company offers an insurance product as well as a service that monitors your attack surface.

The startup recently raised a $4.3 million (€3.8 million) seed round from Alven Capital, Anthemis Group, Kima Ventures as well as several business angels, such as Raphaël Vullierme, Emmanuel Schalit and Henry Kravis.

Stoïk targets SMEs specifically as they are quite vulnerable when it comes to ransomware and other cyber attacks. And yet, small companies often aren’t doing enough to protect their software infrastructure.

“We’re going to insure you and protect you,” co-founder and CEO Jules Veyrat told me. “But what we’re going to sell is the insurance product. If you get attacked, you have a phone number that you can call 24/7 and all the cost implications are insured.”

At the same time, Stoïk is going to offer monitoring tools so that small companies can fix vulnerabilities in their infrastructure. In that case, incentives between Stoïk and Stoïk’s clients remain aligned.

The team of 15 have already signed partnerships with insurance companies to design the insurance products. Stoïk sells insurance products and charges its clients directly — it takes a cut on each contract. It works with a third-party company called Inquest to handle crisis management.

Stoïk works a bit like Coalition in the U.S., except that it doesn’t partner with brokers to distribute its insurance product. The French startup wants to build a direct relationship with its customers.

As for the tech product, when you sign up to the service, you enter your domain name and start a scan. Stoïk looks at DNS records, finds IP addresses and scans online databases for password leaks associated with this domain name.

You get a score and several tips to improve that score. For instance, Stoïk can tell you that some services are externally exposed even though they shouldn't be. If your score is above a certain threshold and if you generate less than €50 million in annual revenue, you can subscribe to the insurance product.

The company is currently in the pre-launch phase with contracts that range from €50 to €400 per month. Up next, it plans to add more features to its monitoring service. For instance, Stoïk wants to scan internal accounts. You could imagine scanning your Amazon Web Services configuration to spot some vulnerabilities. And that should also help when it comes to closing new contracts with potential customers.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on quite an exciting ride since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race. Investors expected Novavax to apply for U.S. regulatory authorization in the first half. Novavax has since resolved its production issues and today is on track to apply for U.S. authorization in about a month.

  • Taiwan semiconductor beats Q4 targets, stocks jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Taiwan Semiconductor stock is rising after the company reported Q4 earnings.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Make Comebacks in 2022

    These ARK Innovation ETF holdings are trading at bargain valuations, but their longer-term outlooks are promising.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • These S&P 500 stocks have cratered, but analysts think 12 can turn it around with rebounds of up to 70%

    DEEP DIVE A period of high inflation and rising interest rates has taken out shares of companies with rich valuations. Then there’s the stubborn coronavirus, with variants raising infection rates and causing stocks in travel-related industries to crash after they staged partial recoveries.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • 10 Stocks Under $25 to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $25 to buy according to billionaire Philippe Laffont. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Under $25 to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont. Coatue Management, a technology-themed investment management company, was founded by Philippe Laffont in 1999. […]

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Poised For Breakout After Earnings Beat

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

  • AMC CEO Says He’s Done Selling Stock After Unloading Another $7 Million

    AMC Entertainment Chief Executive Adam Aron sold another $7.1 million shares of the movie theater giant this week, and said he’s done selling the stock. “Back in August, I said that at age 67 I’d sell some AMC shares toward year-end, all trading decisions out of my hands, under guidelines of a Chase 10-b-5-1 plan spread over 3 months,” Aron said on Twitter. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment (ticker: AMC) on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Headed for Its Biggest Drop of the Year

    Alibaba stock has been on a tear to start the year, but its two-day winning streak looks like it’s about to end. Alibaba stock has risen in five of the year’s eight trading days including a two-day winning streak as investors sold U.S. tech titans and looked for alternatives elsewhere. Alibaba stock was off 3.2% at 10 a.m. in U.S. trading, which would be its largest decline since falling 3.4% on Dec. 31.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Three stocks with massive upside potential are Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). Each has both explosive growth and exciting 2022 prospects. Crowdstrike's mission is simple: "to stop breaches."

  • TSMC Stock Jumps. It’ll Spend $40 Billion to Expand Chip Capacity.

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Thursday reported a 16.4% jump in net profit for the last quarter of 2021, on a sales jump of 21.2% from the same quarter of 2020. Revenue at the world’s largest contract chip maker (ticker: TSM), and a major supplier of Apple (AAPL) or Qualcomm (QCOM), was boosted by enormous demand for the company’s chips, on the back of increased use of smartphones, home computers, and other technological gadgets during the Covid-19 pandemic. The company’s products are also in high demand for products transformed by technological innovation, such as 5G networks and electric vehicles.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • 12 Best Dow Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best Dow stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the Dow Jones market index, go directly to the 5 Best Dow Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted […]

  • Is Nio's Stock a Buy? Another Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were having a good day on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price, thanks to some upbeat news on pricing and a bullish note from Wall Street. The pricing news was simple and good: Nio's average transaction price in December was about $69,700, a strong number that was -- according to the company's communications chief, Ma Lin -- second only to Daimler's luxury stalwart, Mercedes-Benz.