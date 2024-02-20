Stock Up on These 6 Sam’s Club Items Before Winter Ends

slobo / Getty Images

Sam’s Club is clearing out its winter selection to make room for spring. Clearance sales typically last until the items are completely sold out on shelves, which means you’ll find a better selection earlier and deeper discounts later.

Whether you need a portable heater or winter gear, here are Sam’s Club’s best deals on winter items. All prices are as of Feb. 20, 2024.

Portable Radiant Big Buddy Heater with Hose and Adapter

Price: $129.98 (down from $149.98)

You can save $20 on a Big Buddy portable radiant heater from Mr. Heater. The kit includes an 8′ propane hose and a 6v AC power adapter. The heater emits 4,000, 9,000 or 18,000 BTUs of radiant heat per hour. This unit is for indoor or outdoor use and heats approximately 400 square feet of space.

Free Country Ladies Thermo Stretch Softshell Ski Jacket

Price: $31.81 (down from $39.98)

Free Country’s ladies thermo stretch softshell ski jacket is water and wind-resistant and has an interior elastic snow gaiter at the waist with snap closures for snow protection. The jacket comes in several colors and includes hand warmer pockets with zippers, a chest storage pocket, a storm hood with elastic cords and stoppers, a fleece-lined collar and a quilted interior for extra warmth.

Member’s Mark Boys’ Parka Jacket

Price: $15.81 (down from $26.98)

The popular Member’s Mark boys’ parka jacket is made of wind and water-resistant material to keep your child warm and dry during the harsh winter. The shell, lining and filler are 100% recycled, and the faux fur hood is removable. The jacket comes in three colors – red, olive and black – and has a full zipper closure at the front, two-way entry patched pockets and is machine washable.

Bond Platinum Patio Pellet Heater

Price: $299.98 (down from $329.98)

Heat 120 square feet of outdoor space with 75,000 BTUs and save $30 using Bond’s patio pellet heater. According to Sam’s Club, the heater produces less CO and CO2 than other pellet heaters on the market, which helps reduce its smoke emissions, and burns up to four hours on one full hopper.

Under Armour Girls Rival Fleece Jogger

Price: $16.81 (down from $27.98)

Under Armour’s cotton fleece joggers for girls come in a loose fit with a wide waistband and drawstring. These comfortable joggers also have pockets and are blue, grey and black. This item is only available online.

Steve Madden Men’s Broome Chukka Boot

Price: $31.81 (down from $39.98)

Looking for an everyday casual shoe at an affordable price? The traditional work boot inspired the Steve Madden men’s Broome Chukka boot and has a laced closure at the front for ankle support. The synthetic leather is also lightweight, making this boot feel more like a sneaker and it also comes with a side zipper to slide the boot on and off easily.

