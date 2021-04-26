U.S. markets open in 4 hours

STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - MFNC, KIM, INSW, MLHR, MIDD

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet's common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own. If you are a Mackinac shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Weingarten Realty Investors. On a pro forma basis, Kimco shareholders are expected to own approximately 71% of the combined company's equity following the closing of the merger. If you are a Kimco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond S Shipping Inc. Upon completion of the merger, International Seaways shareholders are expected to own approximately 55.75% of the combined company. If you are an International Seaways shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Knoll, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders are expected to receive a combination of cash and Herman Miller stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Herman Miller shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Welbilt, Inc. Welbilt shareholders are expected to receive Middleby stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing of the transaction, Middleby shareholders will own approximately 76% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Middleby shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

