Stock Exchange Turns to Radware to Increase Protection, Reliability and Availability of its Trading Platform

Radware Ltd.
·3 min read
In this article:
Radware protects five out of 10 of the world’s largest stock exchanges

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware®, (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that an Asia-Pacific stock exchange selected Radware to improve the protection and performance of its online trading platform. In addition to this new customer, Radware supports five out of 10 of the world’s largest stock exchanges.

In a market that relies on speed and uptime, this new customer was revamping its legacy trading platform. With trading volumes on the rise, the exchange was focused on improving its reliability, availability, and security. The company turned to Radware for its industry experience and technology, deploying Radware’s Alteon® application delivery controller (ADC) and network load balancer, and Web Application Firewall (WAF).

Radware’s next-generation Alteon ADC is a state-of-the-art network load balancer that guarantees application service-level agreements. It provides advanced, end-to-end local and global load balancing capabilities for all web, cloud, and mobile-based applications.

Radware’s WAF provides fast, reliable, and secure delivery of mission-critical web applications and APIs for corporate networks and in the cloud. Radware was recently recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer:” Web Application Firewall Report.

“Stock exchanges can’t afford a second of downtime or delays. Vulnerabilities can be easily exploited by malicious actors when the right security systems are not in place,” said Yoav Gazelle, Radware’s vice president of international sales. “Radware has earned the trust of some of the world’s largest financial services organizations. They’ve come to rely on us not only for our deep market expertise, but also for the application security they need to maintain a high level of resiliency and protection.”

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say that some of the world’s largest financial services organizations rely on us to maintain a high level of resiliency and protection, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contacts:
Gerri Dyrek
gerri.dyrek@radware.com


