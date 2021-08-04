Stock-to-Flow Deflection Gives Bullish Signal for Bitcoin

BeInCrypto –

Popular crypto market analysts are paying attention to the bullish signal that the Stock-to-Flow model deflection chart is generating. If this one of the most famous models is to survive its crisis, Bitcoin must resume its long-term bull market.

Stock-to-Flow deflection gives bullish signal

Stock-to-Flow (S2F) deflection is a way to estimate Bitcoin’s value against one of the most popular models of its price.

If the chart turns green, then Bitcoin’s value is undervalued in relation to S2F. If it is red, it is overvalued. The chart therefore allows one to determine whether the price of Bitcoin relative to the S2F model is low, normal or high.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto