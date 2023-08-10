Stock futures climb as inflation slowdown pauses: Stock market news today
Stock futures were higher Thursday as newly released data showed inflation rose at a faster pace in July than it had in June.
Contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained about 0.5%, or 187 points. S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were also up around 0.6%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 0.9%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% over last month and 3.2% over the prior year in July, in line with June's 0.2% month-over-month increase but higher than June's 3% annual increase. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a 3.3% yearly increase in July.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in July climbed 0.2% over the prior month and 4.7% over last year. Both measures were also slightly better than economist expectations. Core inflation increased at its slowest pace since October 2021.
Meanwhile, earnings season nears its close, with Alibaba (BABA) and Ralph Lauren (RL) lined up to release quarterly reports. Shares of Disney (DIS) ticked higher in premarket trading after the media giant said it will raise monthly prices for its ad-free streaming plans.
Prices rise 3.2% in July as inflation slowdown stalls
The rapid inflation slowdown stalled in July according to new, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Thursday morning.
- J
Alibaba, Capri, Digital World Acquisition Corp.: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Thursday:
Disney (DIS): The entertainment giant's stock was up slightly in premarket trading after mixed earnings which saw the announcement of a Disney+ price hike and a warning from CEO Bob Iger about "softer" performance at theme parks.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Shares in the Chinese tech company were up 4% on Thursday after it reported its quarterly revenue had beat analysts' estimates as consumer sentiment bounced back.
Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC): Shares in the blank-check firm taking Donald Trump’s social media company public rose by 7% premarket on Thursday after the two companies reached an agreement that pushes back one impediment to the deal reaching completion.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.DE): The tech group’s shares fell 6% after reporting third quarter earnings below forecasts and announcing that clients were increasingly looking to build new facilities outside China.
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): Shares in Capri soared by 57% premarket after the owner of Michael Kors and Versace luxury brands agreed to a $8.5 billion takeover by Tapestry Inc.
Stock futures rise in countdown to July inflation data
The major US stock gauges geared up for another bid for gains on Thursday after sputtering on at the close of the previous session.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were up 0.50%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 0.48%, or 173 points. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures moved up 0.59%.
Investors are on watch for the release of a key data point for the Federal Reserve in considering what its next move on interest rates will be: July's Consumer Price Index. The CPI report is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.