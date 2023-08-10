Stock futures climb as inflation slowdown pauses: Stock market news today

Stock futures were higher Thursday as newly released data showed inflation rose at a faster pace in July than it had in June.

Contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained about 0.5%, or 187 points. S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were also up around 0.6%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 0.9%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% over last month and 3.2% over the prior year in July, in line with June's 0.2% month-over-month increase but higher than June's 3% annual increase. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a 3.3% yearly increase in July.

On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in July climbed 0.2% over the prior month and 4.7% over last year. Both measures were also slightly better than economist expectations. Core inflation increased at its slowest pace since October 2021.

Meanwhile, earnings season nears its close, with Alibaba (BABA) and Ralph Lauren (RL) lined up to release quarterly reports. Shares of Disney (DIS) ticked higher in premarket trading after the media giant said it will raise monthly prices for its ad-free streaming plans.