Stock futures drift higher ahead of Powell speech: Stock market news today
Stock futures drifted higher early Friday as investors awaited a key speech from Fed Chair Jay Powell later this morning.
Near 8:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up about 0.4%, S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.3%, and Nasdaq futures were up a bit more than 0.2%.
Powell is set to speak at 10:05 a.m. ET on Friday, though Fed commentary from the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming has already moved markets.
On Thursday, stocks finished lower across the board as the Nasdaq fell nearly 2%, forfeiting gains from an early rally spurred by Nvidia's (NVDA) strong earnings report.
Fed speakers including Boston Fed president Susan Collins — who spoke to Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger in an interview from Jackson Hole — suggested higher interest rates may be needed to tame inflation, which weighed on markets on Thursday.
Last year, stocks sold off sharply during Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, which said the Fed would continue raising interest rates "until the job is done" bringing down inflation. Since that speech, interest rates have risen an additional 300 basis points with the fed funds rate now at its highest level since 2001.
Affirm, DWAC, Nordstrom: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday:
Disney (DIS): Disney stock remained an investor focus early Friday after shares fell nearly 4% on Thursday to reach a 9-year low as the entertainment giant's turnaround continues to draw skepticism on Wall Street.
Affirm (AFRM): Shares of the payments company rose by 8% after its fourth-quarter revenue results beat analysts’ estimates.
Nordstrom (JWN): The retailer’s share price fell 3% premarket on Friday, reversing gains seen late Thursday, after the company offered a cautious outlook for the back half of 2023.
Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC): DWAC, the group which has agreed to merge with Donald Trump’s media company saw shares fall 3% after the former US president returned to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Workday (WDAY): Shares rose 3% after its earnings topped analyst estimates.
