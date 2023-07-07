Stock futures drift in countdown to key jobs report: Stock market news today

Stock futures tipped lower on Friday, as investors waited for the release of the monthly US jobs report to provide a steer to the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.

Prices of futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were both less than 0.1% lower, after a deeper drop earlier in pre-market trading. Futures on the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 fell just over 0.2%.

A stronger-than-expected ADP jobs report on Thursday signaled the US economy is proving resilient in the face of the Fed's efforts to combat inflation. That surprise cast doubt on economists' expectations for the nonfarm-payrolls figures to show some moderation when they're released before the opening bell Friday.

