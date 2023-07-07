Stock futures drift in countdown to key jobs report: Stock market news today

Stock futures ticked slightly Friday as investors digested the release of the monthly US jobs report to provide a steer to the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.

US government data showed employers added 209,000 jobs in June, below expectations but still a healthy pace of employment growth. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.6%.

Prices of futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were both slightly higher. Futures on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose around 0.3%.

A stronger-than-expected ADP jobs report on Thursday signaled the US economy is proving resilient in the face of the Fed's efforts to combat inflation.

