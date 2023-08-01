Stock futures droop amid mixed earnings after blazing July: Stock market news today
Stock futures had a lazy start to August, pulling back from a July rally amid a flurry of mixed earnings.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.3%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slumped 0.5% before the open.
A plethora of earnings added mixed sentiments to what has been a bullish mood for most of 2023 so far. Of note, Caterpillar (CAT) warned of a coming slowdown in its business; Pfizer (PFE) trimmed the upper end of its revenue forecast; Uber (UBER) popped after posting a surprise profit.
These earnings serve as the appetizer for the main event: second quarter results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) that are due out Thursday. Both stocks are up more than 50% so far this year. Investors are also looking ahead to key pieces of data out this week, most notably the jobs report in the US on Friday.
Monday's finish capped a strong month of July for all the major indexes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both wrapped up their fifth straight month of gains.
Uber, Caterpillar, Merck: Pre-market earnings movers
A busy week of earnings ramps up on Tuesday, with several key names reporting before the opening bell, including Uber (UBER), Caterpillar (CAT), and Merck (MRK).
Uber stock was up more than 2% early Tuesday after the company reported a record number of riders in the second quarter and net income $400 million against expectations for a loss of around $50 million in the quarter, according to Bloomberg data. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter totaled $916 million. Gross bookings in the quarter totaled $33.6 billion, up 16% from a year ago; Uber expects current quarter gross bookings to come in between $34-$35 billion with adjusted EBITDA reaching $1 billion.
Industrial bellwether Caterpillar reported results that beat expectations on the bottom line, with earnings per share coming in more than a dollar better than expected. The company did say it expects top-line revenue in the current quarter to come in below the $17.3 billion reported in Q2, but expects the second half of 2023 to be stronger than the second half of last year. The stock was up about 1.5% in pre-market trade.
Merck shares were also higher, rising about 1.3% after the company reported sales that beat estimates and a narrower-than-expected loss in the quarter. The company's results were bolstered by sales of its Keytruda cancer treatment, Reuters noted, which logged sales of $6.3 billion against expectations for $5.9 billion.
Futures point to losses to start August
US stock futures were lower across the board early Tuesday as August trading is set to get underway.
Near 8:10 a.m. ET, S&P 500 futures were off about 0.3% while Dow futures were down 0.1%. Nasdaq futures were off 0.5%.
The move lower comes after stocks capped another strong month in July, the S&P 500's 5th-straight winning month.
Since May, the market rally has broadened beyond just the tech sectors with all 11 S&P 500 sectors having logged gains over the last two months. August and September, however, have been two of the weakest months of the year for stocks over the last several decades.