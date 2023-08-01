Stock futures droop amid mixed earnings after blazing July: Stock market news today

Stock futures had a lazy start to August, pulling back from a July rally amid a flurry of mixed earnings.

Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.3%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slumped 0.5% before the open.

A plethora of earnings added mixed sentiments to what has been a bullish mood for most of 2023 so far. Of note, Caterpillar (CAT) warned of a coming slowdown in its business; Pfizer (PFE) trimmed the upper end of its revenue forecast; Uber (UBER) popped after posting a surprise profit.

These earnings serve as the appetizer for the main event: second quarter results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) that are due out Thursday. Both stocks are up more than 50% so far this year. Investors are also looking ahead to key pieces of data out this week, most notably the jobs report in the US on Friday.

Monday's finish capped a strong month of July for all the major indexes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both wrapped up their fifth straight month of gains.