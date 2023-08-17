Stock futures edge up as yields stay near recent highs: Stock market news today

US stock futures pointed slightly higher Thursday morning as Wall Street looked to rebound from two straight losing sessions, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stayed near 15-year highs.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up about 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) bumped up 0.2% after losing more than 1% for two straight sessions.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield was near 4.3%, staying near recent highs. Globally, yields hit highs not seen since the depths of the Great Recession.

Stocks ended firmly in the red Wednesday after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested the committee remains focused on reining in inflation and won't rule out further hikes in September.

Meanwhile, Walmart (WMT) took center stage to end a retail-heavy earnings week. The retailer posted a strong quarter that saw sales and foot traffic increase at its stores as Americans continue to look for discounts.

The economic data highlight Thursday will be weekly unemployment claims, set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.