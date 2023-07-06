Stock futures fall as bets build for Fed hike in July: Stock market news today
Stocks were setting up to fall at Thursday's open after strong labor data spurred fears around further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, reviving concerns about the impact of those hikes on the economy.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were down 0.8%, as were those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), with a drop of about 280 points. Futures on the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 (^IXIC) lost around 1%.
All three major benchmarks logged losses Wednesday, after surprisingly hawkish minutes from the Fed's June meeting showed some policymakers were reluctant to back a pause as finally decided. Almost all backed more increases in 2023.
Markets are now seeing an 89% chance of a hike at the Fed's July meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
In focus Thursday are fresh data on the US labor market and services activity due later, given stocks have previously faced headwinds from concerns the Fed's rate hikes could tip the economy into recession. The reports will serve as an appetizer for the crucial June jobs report out on Friday.
Stocks open lower after strong labor data
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 1%, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), with a drop of about 340 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 (^IXIC) led losses, falling 1.12%.
Strong labor data sends stocks lower
Early indications from Thursday morning's labor reports reveal the labor market is still roaring. The ADP Employment report for June showed private employers added 497,000 jobs, well above Bloomberg consensus estimates for 225,000.
Meanwhile, the latest Challenger report revealed job cuts dropped 49% from May to June. Employers cut 40,709 jobs in June, per the report, the lowest total since October 2022.
“The drop in cuts is not unusual for the summer months. In fact, June is historically the slowest month on average for announcements. It is also possible that the deep job losses predicted due to inflation and interest rates will not come to pass, particularly as the Fed holds rates,” said Andrew Challenger, labor expert and Senior Vice President of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Elsewhere in the labor market initial, jobless claims came in at 248,000 for the week ending July 1, a move upward from the prior week's 236,000. Still, claims remain largely range bound over the last several months.
In a tweet, the team at Renaissance Macro indicated this string of data likely calls for more Federal Reserve rate hikes. Futures tied to all three major averages ticked lower on the news.
Stock futures fall as markets brace for July hike
The major US stock benchmarks were poised to add to losses on Thursday, as bets firmed that the Federal Reserve will resume raising interest rates at its July meeting.
S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures dropped 0.45%, while contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.45%, or 155 points. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were down 0.45% too.
But shares of Meta (META) stepped higher after the company's launch of Threads, its rival to Twitter. The stock was trading above its 52-week high in pre-market after CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Instagram app attracted millions of sign-ups within hours.
