Stock futures fall with Fed decision, tech earnings in focus: Stock market news today
Stock futures slid Wednesday in the countdown to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision, as investors weighed earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL).
Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were down about 0.3%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped 0.2%. S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures fell around 0.1%, as more second-quarter earnings reports rolled in.
The Fed is overwhelmingly expected to hike interest rates in its statement Wednesday, but Chair Jay Powell's comments will still be closely watched for any hints of what lies ahead for policy.
Next up on the Big Tech earnings docket is Meta (META), expected to report after trading ends. In focus is what the Facebook parent will say about its artificial intelligence efforts, given hopes for the tech helped drive a rally in stocks.
Microsoft and Alphabet's AI updates came under close scrutiny, and both topped estimates in their after-hours reports. But the stocks are headed in opposite directions early Wednesday, with the Google owner on the rise.
