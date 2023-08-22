Stock futures higher as 10-year yield backs off 16-year high: Stock market news today
US stock futures were higher early Tuesday as Treasury yields backed up somewhat after the yield on 10-year Treasury notes reached a 16-year high on Monday.
Near 8:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up about 0.3%, S&P 500 futures were higher by just under 0.6%, and Nasdaq futures were up more than 0.7%.
The yield on the 10-year was sitting near 4.32% early Tuesday, about 3 basis points below its highs reached during overnight trading.
On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 1.6% while the Dow lagged, a return of the trade that has dominated markets for much of the year but been absent during a sluggish month of August for equities.
All eyes for investors remain on results from Nvidia (NVDA) set for release after the close on Wednesday and a speech from Fed Chair Jay Powell set for Friday morning.
Early Tuesday, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) were among the notable movers with the sporting goods retailer seeing shares fall nearly 20% after a disappointing quarter.
Zoom (ZM) stock, in contrast, was higher in pre-market trade after a better-than-feared quarter.
Activision Blizzard, Tesla, Dick's Sporting Goods: Stocks trending in pre-market trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Tuesday:
Activision Blizzard (ATVI): Activision Blizzard stock rose 1% after it was announced Microsoft would be making some adjustments to its acquisition of Activision in a bid to overcome UK regulators.
Macy's (M): Macy's stock fell 1% after the company posted a beat on earnings estimates but offered a cautious outlook for the rest of the year.
Tesla (TSLA): Tesla stock rose as much as 4% in pre-market trading, adding to gains from Monday that followed positive commentary on the stock from analysts at Baird.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS): The sporting goods retailer saw its shares fall as much as 19% after the company trimmed its outlook for the full year.
The bond beat
The stock market has turned its attention to the bond market.
Though perhaps the fireworks are already over.
On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 4.35%, the highest since 2007, with tenors across the Treasury yield curve pressing on superlatives that date back to the financial crisis era. Rising yields have, in recent days, gained additional attention as the stock market's primary spot of bother.
In the Yahoo Finance Morning Brief this morning, we looked at the impact that real yields are also having on markets, with stronger performance from TIPS suggesting investors are coming around to the view the economy will perform better than expected in the years ahead.
Of course, by the time the media is writing about something the impacts of this dynamic in markets are already in the price. It then comes as no surprise to see tech stocks rallying again early Tuesday as the hype train picks up steam into Nvidia's print tomorrow night and Powell's speech on Friday.
