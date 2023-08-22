Stock futures higher as 10-year yield backs off 16-year high: Stock market news today

US stock futures were higher early Tuesday as Treasury yields backed up somewhat after the yield on 10-year Treasury notes reached a 16-year high on Monday.

Near 8:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up about 0.3%, S&P 500 futures were higher by just under 0.6%, and Nasdaq futures were up more than 0.7%.

The yield on the 10-year was sitting near 4.32% early Tuesday, about 3 basis points below its highs reached during overnight trading.

On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 1.6% while the Dow lagged, a return of the trade that has dominated markets for much of the year but been absent during a sluggish month of August for equities.

All eyes for investors remain on results from Nvidia (NVDA) set for release after the close on Wednesday and a speech from Fed Chair Jay Powell set for Friday morning.

Early Tuesday, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) were among the notable movers with the sporting goods retailer seeing shares fall nearly 20% after a disappointing quarter.

Zoom (ZM) stock, in contrast, was higher in pre-market trade after a better-than-feared quarter.

